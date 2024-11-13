Infobip predicts a boost in online sales this black Friday.

Infobip predicted a boost in online sales this black Friday.

Takeaway Points

Infobip forcast about Black Friday

Global communications platform Infobip on Tuesday predicted more than $10 billion in online sales in the US this Black Friday based on predicted messaging volumes. Infobip expects SMS interactions on its platform on Black Friday to increase by 25 percent this year, up from 1.3 billion in 2023 to nearly 1.7 billion. Following the market movement and consumers’ shopping behavior, the company forecasts Black Friday online sales across the US to increase from $9.8 billion in 2023 to $10.5 billion in Nov.

Infobip predicts a 7 percent increase in Black Friday online sales in 2024, following a similar increase from 2022 to 2023 when sales grew from $9.1 billion to $9.8 billion. As the largest SMS provider in the US and one of the main SMS vendors with a global traffic offering, the company expects global SMS interactions on its platform on Black Friday to be 120 percent higher than a normal day in Nov as brands seek sales.

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said, “Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events are no longer just about one weekend. Instead, our data shows they are starting earlier and extending further. We now see a ‘shopping month’ as deals are spread across November. Retailers and eCommerce firms hope to attract cost-conscious consumers waiting for the best deals and discounts, driven by economic impacts which makes customers seek for better pricing and offers. We predict that rich messaging – Rich Communication Services (RCS) – will emerge as an essential channel for shoppers following its adoption by Apple. We expect retailers to focus on hyper-personalization to drive a more conversational customer experience and boost sales.”

Which country did Infobip predict an increase in sales?

In Europe, based on survey data, Infobip predicts that total spend for Black Friday and Cyber Monday will reach €7.425 billion, with Black Friday contributing €4.3 billion and Cyber Monday accounting for €3.125 billion. Infobip also predicts that while both the US and Europe show a trend toward more cautious spending, the US is likely to see a higher volume of big-ticket purchases, with 14% of US survey respondents saying they are willing to spend more than $1,000 on Black Friday, compared to only 4 to 8 percent of respondents in Europe.

The firm also predicted that global Rich Communication Services (RCS) interactions will grow 7.5 times this year and that WhatsApp interactions worldwide will grow by nearly two-thirds.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.