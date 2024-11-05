InFlux Technologies Named Vendor in UK Government’s G-Cloud Initiative, Opening Doors to Public Sector Contracts

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom—Nov. 05, 2024—InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, has announced it has been selected as a certified vendor in the UK government’s Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud framework, a key procurement platform designed to streamline the acquisition of cloud-based solutions across the public sector. The prestigious designation allows Flux to bid on government and supporting function contracts, establishing a strong foothold in public sector digital transformation.



“We are honored to be selected as a G-Cloud vendor, a significant milestone for InFlux Technologies,” said Daniel Keller, CEO and Co-founder of InFlux Technologies. “This designation not only opens up invaluable opportunities for us within the UK public sector but also reinforces our commitment to high standards of service, security, and compliance. We look forward to empowering public sector organizations with the cloud solutions needed to enhance efficiency and drive digital transformation.”



Flux’s inclusion in the G-Cloud initiative significantly broadens its reach to public sector organizations that rely on the platform for procuring cloud solutions. This enhanced visibility fosters trust and credibility, connecting Flux with a customer base that can be challenging to access independently. The G-Cloud framework simplifies the procurement process for both public sector buyers and cloud providers, reducing administrative hurdles, shortening sales cycles and lowering acquisition costs. This approach allows InFlux to deploy solutions rapidly, meeting government needs more efficiently.



G-Cloud certification underscores Flux’s compliance with rigorous government standards, enhancing its reputation within both public and private sectors. Approval within this framework is a mark of reliability, demonstrating the company’s commitment to meeting high-quality and security benchmarks. G-Cloud’s framework encourages long-term partnerships and recurring revenue opportunities, as government clients often turn to trusted vendors for project scalability and service expansion. This provides a solid foundation for Flux’s sustained growth in the public sector.



With its cloud offerings now accessible through G-Cloud, Flux is well-positioned to support the UK government’s digital transformation goals. Its services promise to advance efficiency, security and sustainability in public services, aligning closely with government initiatives in technology and digital innovation.



This achievement positions InFlux Technologies strategically in the UK cloud solutions market, expanding its impact and reach across both public and private sectors.



About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) is powering a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.runonflux.com.



Media Contact:

Shannon Blood

Senior Director of Marketing and Branding

shannon@runonflux.com

+1 208.216.9180

