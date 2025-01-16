Infinaeon’s Deflationary Tokenomics, 50% Bonus, and DEX Launch: A Recipe for Success?

Tokenomics is one of the first factors that expert traders and investors consider before risking their capital in a crypto project. It can tell someone how the long-term trajectory of a token’s price may be impacted by supply and demand dynamics.

The Infinaeon team has designed the tokenomics of the project’s native INF token to catch the eyes of anyone serious about doing their own research before investing in crypto. Infinaeon utilizes a deflationary model, where a portion of the gas fees collected on the network is used to buy back and burn tokens, reducing the circulating supply and potentially driving up the price.

Beyond the tokenomics, several technical features of the project give it potential long-term value, such as the recent mainnet launch and upcoming DEX launch. These developments showcase Infinaeon’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly Layer-2 solution for Ethereum.

Currently, there is a 50% bonus code live, giving traders another incentive to join the presale that has already raised nearly $1 million. This bonus offer, combined with the project’s strong fundamentals and promising future, has generated significant interest among seasoned crypto traders.

Deflationary Tokenomics: A New Approach to Layer-2 Solutions

Most tokens are hampered by inflationary tokenomics. A clear example is Optimism (OP). According to Tokenomist, there’s an upcoming OP token unlock, which will add over 2% to its total supply. This isn’t an anomaly, as it’s been happening regularly with OP and other layer-2 tokens.

The constant growth in supply hinders the capacity of the token’s value to appreciate. This has been true for many of the leading layer-2 tokens and partly explains their lackluster price action.

Deflationary tokenomics, on the other hand, aim to reduce the circulating supply of a token over time. Infinaeon utilizes a deflationary tokenomics model by implementing a token burn mechanism. A portion of the gas fees collected on the network is used to buy back and burn INF tokens, effectively reducing the total supply.

This approach can have a positive impact on demand and supply dynamics. As the supply of INF decreases, its scarcity increases, potentially driving up demand and leading to price appreciation. This contrasts with inflationary models like OP’s, where the increasing supply can put downward pressure on the token’s price.

The INF supply is expected to decline through the burn mechanism.

INF42 Bonus Live For a Limited Time

The potential value of INF’s deflationary tokenomics has been given a temporary boost through the ‘INF42’ promotional code. By entering this code prior to completing a presale transaction, users can receive up to 50% in extra tokens for free.

This promotional code went live shortly after the successful launch of the Infinaeon mainnet, adding to the excitement and momentum surrounding the project. The bonus offer provides an attractive incentive for investors to participate in the presale and acquire INF tokens at a discounted price.

With almost half of the presale target already raised and the Token Generation Event (TGE) expected to occur in Q1 of 2025, time is running out to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Those interested in acquiring INF tokens with the added bonus are encouraged to act quickly before the presale concludes.

The Future of Infinaeon: DEX Launch Imminent

The start of 2025 has been bullish for Infinaeon. The mainnet went live, whale activity in the presale surged, and the ETH-INF bridge became fully operational. Now, the ‘INF42’ bonus code is bringing new traffic to the presale page and growing the social media community on X and Telegram.

The next major milestone is the upcoming DEX launch. This decentralized exchange, called Infinity Swap, promises to offer a seamless and efficient trading experience with low fees, fast transaction speeds, and an intuitive interface. It will also feature Infinaeon Plus as its primary wrapped ETH asset, allowing projects to benefit from its value appreciation mechanism.

The DEX launch is expected to drive more traffic to the presale, which could push it to the $2 million target, triggering the Token Generation Event (TGE) and ending the bonus offer.

