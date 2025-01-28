Infinaeon DEX and 60% Bonus Offer Live as PENGU Crypto Price Predictions Turn Bearish

The Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) token price has taken a severe hit following the successful airdrop, which saw it climb to over $2 billion in market capitalization. The recent crash, which has knocked well over 40% off the token’s price, has put into question the long-term PENGU price predictions.

While the PENGU crypto price action has been bumpy, the Infinaeon presale has been building momentum. The mainnet launch earlier in January gave the presale a big boost, as it led to several whale purchases, some of which saw over $50,000 spent in a single transaction.

The Infinaeon presale is now being supported by a 60% bonus, with the INF60 code available for use on the official presale page. This limited-time offer provides a significant incentive for those looking to acquire INF tokens at a discounted price before they are listed on major exchanges.

Using the INF60 code will give users 60% extra tokens on top of their purchase. This bonus, combined with the project’s deflationary token model and auto-compounding staking rewards, creates a compelling investment narrative for those seeking high returns.

This article will delve into the recent PENGU price crash and explore the factors contributing to its decline. It will also examine the Infinaeon presale, discussing its unique features, tokenomics, and the potential for significant gains for early investors.

PENGU Crypto Price Predictions Turn Bearish

Following the Pudgy Penguins $PENGU airdrop, the token’s market capitalization rocketed to well over $2 billion. Some Pudgy Penguins NFT holders received over $20,000 in $PENGU, and it appears that some have begun selling their holdings.

The $PENGU price action has taken a serious hit over the past month, with a 40% crash from well over $0.045 to $0.023. In the process, the market capitalization has shrunk to below $1.5 billion.

Interestingly, the PENGU price predictions remain mixed. Some sites, such as CoinCodex and CoinEdition, still believe that the PENGU crypto price will rally in the coming year and potentially see double-digit gains in the second half of 2025. On the other hand, TheNewsCrypto has issued a bearish prediction, suggesting the possibility that the PENGU price could crash to below $0.02.

Infinaeon DEX Launches Successfully

While the PENGU community has been struggling with bearish price volatility, the Infinaeon project has hit a new milestone. The Infinity Swap DEX has gone live and is now available to anyone with a compatible wallet.

Infinity Swap is a decentralized exchange built on the Infinaeon Layer-2 network. It allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies with low fees and fast transaction speeds. The platform features a user-friendly interface and is designed to be accessible to both experienced and novice traders.

The launch of Infinity Swap is a key step in Infinaeon’s goal of providing a comprehensive Layer-2 solution for Ethereum. By offering a robust and efficient DEX, Infinaeon aims to attract users and developers to its ecosystem, contributing to the growth and adoption of its scaling technology.

INF’s minimal launch market cap has drawn plenty of positive attention from traders.

The Future of INF: TGE, Auto Compound Staking, and More

The INF60 promotional code is live, but only for a limited time, giving users the chance to earn 60% extra in INF tokens. The last bonus code expired fairly quickly due to high demand, so the same could happen with INF60.

Other features are also driving the presale forward as it reaches $1 million raised. The auto-compound staking mechanism, for example, will allow token holders to earn crypto rewards by staking their INF tokens. This feature, combined with the project’s deflationary tokenomics, creates a compelling investment narrative for those seeking long-term growth potential.

The total supply of INF tokens is limited to 420 million, and the project is expected to launch with a market cap of just $10.25 million. This relatively small market cap, compared to other Layer-2 solutions, suggests significant potential for price appreciation, further fueling demand for the presale tokens.

