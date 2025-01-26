INE Security Alert: INE Security Launches Initiative to Simplify and Accelerate CMMC 2.0 Compliance for Defense Contractors

INE Security, a leading global provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced a new initiative designed to accelerate compliance with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) newly streamlined Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0. This initiative aims to assist Defense Industry Base (DIB) contractors in swiftly adapting to the updated certification standards, which are critical to securing and maintaining defense contracts.
With the DoD’s reduction of CMMC levels from five to three, the path to compliance has become more direct but not less demanding. Recognizing the urgency for contractors to comply without delay, INE Security is offering a guide to strategic compliance acceleration. This includes a comprehensive checklist and guidance on how to implement the compliance requirements.
“The DoD’s updated framework requires greater clarity and speed in the compliance process than ever before,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “At INE Security, we recognize the challenges organizations face in navigating the complexities of CMMC compliance. Our goal is to empower organizations to not only meet but exceed their compliance objectives by providing them with the tools and strategies needed for a faster and smoother journey. We are committed to simplifying the path to compliance, enabling our clients to focus on what they do best: securing their operations and contributing to our national defense.”
Certification Requirements
Each level carries its own stringent requirements, ranging from broad in scope at Level 1 to highly specialized at Level 3. Organizations can use this checklist to track progress and identify areas requiring attention before assessment.
Level 1 Certification Requirements
Technical Controls
- Basic password management
- Access control implementation
- Information integrity checks
- Basic endpoint protection
Documentation Needs
- System security policies
- Access control documentation
- Asset inventory
- Basic security procedures
Assessment Preparation
- Self-assessment documentation
- Evidence collection
- Policy review
- Annual review planning
Level 2 Certification Requirements
Technical Controls
- Multi-factor authentication
- Network segmentation
- Security monitoring tools
- Incident response capabilities
- Audit logging systems
Documentation Needs
- System Security Plan (SSP)
- Configuration management plans
- Incident response procedures
- Risk assessment documentation
- POA&M development
Assessment Preparation
- Third-party assessment readiness
- Evidence compilation
- Technical demonstrations
- Staff interview preparation
- Control validation testing
Level 3 Certification Requirements
Technical Controls
- Advanced threat detection
- Security orchestration
- Continuous monitoring
- Zero-trust implementation
- Advanced access control
Documentation Needs
- Enhanced SSP
- Threat modeling documentation
- Advanced security procedures
- Risk management framework
- Continuous monitoring plan
Assessment Preparation
- Government assessment readiness
- Advanced evidence compilation
- Security control testing
- Personnel training records
- Program effectiveness metrics
Implementation Guidance
Successfully navigating the compliance requirements of CMMC 2.0 demands a structured approach to implementation and preparation. Each step, from initial technical review to mock assessments, is designed to build upon the previous, ensuring a seamless path to CMMC certification.
Technical Control Implementation
- Reviewing current architecture
- Identifying gaps in controls
- Developing implementation plan
- Testing controls in staging
- Deploying to production
- Validating effectiveness
Documentation Best Practices
- Using standard templates
- Including revision history
- Maintaining clear procedures
- Documenting configurations
- Tracking changes
- Regular reviews
Assessment Readiness
- Internal pre-assessment
- Documentation review
- Technical validation
- Staff preparation
- Evidence organization
- Mock assessment
How INE Security Helps Organizations Accelerate Compliance
Technical Training
INE Security’s comprehensive technical training program provides hands-on experience through practical labs focused on control implementation and security tool configuration. Structured learning paths cover essential skills in network security implementation and monitoring system setup, giving users real-world experience with the tools and techniques required for CMMC compliance.
Assessment Preparation
Organizations can prepare confidently for CMMC assessment with INE Security’s practical scenarios and technical training tools. The training helps students master control validation exercises and provides thorough interview preparation guidance, ensuring students are prepared and the assessment process is smooth.
About INE Security
INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.
Contact
Director of Global Strategic Communications and Events
Kathryn Brown
INE Security
kbrown@ine.com