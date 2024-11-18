Indian Influencer Shlok Srivastava Launches Anarc, Indian Counterpart To Apple And Samsung, Rakes In $1 Million In Sales

Layers, the innovative creator-led start-up co-founded by renowned Indian digital influencer Tech Burner, is revolutionizing the smartwatch industry with the launch of Anarc. This cutting-edge device, backed by a $1 million investment, merges sleek design, advanced technology, and premium materials to deliver an unparalleled user experience.

In collaboration with renowned design firms Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, Anarc stands out in a crowded market, combining style, performance and affordability. The smartwatch offers a harmonious blend of form and function, redefining what a wearable tech device can be.

Within the launch week, Anarc has shattered industry records, generating over $1 million in sales and attracting over 2 million unique website visits. Despite being priced at a significant premium compared to domestic rivals like Boat, Fire-Boltt and Noise, Anarc’s success underscores the power of creator-led brands and their ability to captivate a discerning audience. The launch video, which has garnered over 4 million YouTube views and trended at #1, showcases the immense influence of creator marketing.

Tech entrepreneur Neel Gogia and internet sensation Shlok Srivastava founded Layers with the goal of creating a brand that resonates with the aspirations of everyday consumers. After the successful launch of their mobile skins in 2022, which generated over $5 million in sales, Layers is now poised to redefine the smartwatch segment with Anarc.

With its impressive features and competitive pricing, Anarc presents a compelling alternative to premium global brands like Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner reflects, “Smartwatches had become monotonous, stuck in a cycle of square and circular designs. We at Layers challenged this norm, believing in the power of creativity to drive innovation. We’re challenging the status quo of smartwatch design. Anarc is our answer – a unique blend of style and substance. It’s designed to seamlessly integrate into everyone’s lifestyle. By bridging the gap between basic and luxury smartwatches, we’re redefining the Indian smartwatch market. Anarc is not just a product; it’s a symbol of Indian innovation and global appeal.”

Neel Gogia, Co-Founder, Layers further adds, “Over the past seven years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of creator-led brands. With Anarc, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the Indian smartwatch market. We’ve defied expectations by selling premium devices at a price point three times higher than the competition, generating significant sales within the first day of launch. Most local brands sell a majority of their smart watches under the 2,500 rupees tag while at Anarc, we sold at 3 times premium at an average of 7,000 rupees and still managed to sell 4 crores worth of watches within one single day and are fully sold out till December 2024. This achievement underscores the potential for Indian creator-led brands to thrive in the market. By combining exceptional product features and functionality with effective distribution, we’re proving that creator-led brands can not only survive but also excel.”

Anarc, a premium smartwatch, redefines the wearable tech experience with its patented octagonal design, stainless steel and IML back case, and 60Hz AMOLED display with 700 nits brightness and AOD. Powered by a Hisilicon advanced chipset, it offers up to 7 days of battery life, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, on-device music storage, TWS compatibility, 100+ workout modes, wireless charging, and noise cancellation for calls. This combination of style, performance, and features makes Anarc a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and fitness aficionados alike.

Anarc will be available for purchase starting INR 6,999/- upwards on www.layers.shop