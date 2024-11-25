Increasing ROAS for Fundraising Advertising Campaigns

What drives a successful fundraising campaign? Omneky’s latest report distills key metrics and proven strategies that answer your biggest fundraising questions and help you maximize ROAS with cutting-edge AI advertising tools.

Understanding performance metrics is critical for sustainable growth in a competitive market. With the rise of AI marketing platforms, brands can access innovative tools to optimize campaigns, maximize engagement, and drive higher returns on ad spend (ROAS). Omneky’s comprehensive report explores the metrics, strategies, and creative benchmarks that helped raise over $140 million for groundbreaking products and solutions across 100+ campaigns on Meta’s ad platform.

Key Insights in the Report

Performance Metrics

Learn how successful fundraising campaigns achieved an average ROAS of 7X while maintaining highly competitive CPCs. These data-driven, targeted strategies drive real impact while providing valuable insights for future campaign planning and optimization.

Campaign Types

From Retargeting to ADV+ Prospecting, our report ranks the top-performing strategies by ROAS, offering clear guidance on which approaches deliver the most meaningful returns.

Creative Benchmarks



The most successful campaigns stand out with creative benchmarks that truly resonate with audiences. Learn how design choices, copy styles, and campaign timing align seamlessly to maximize both engagement and ad spend.

Reshaping the Creative Process

Modern campaigns demand tools that adapt as quickly as your ideas evolve. With AI image generators and AI photoshoot generators, creating photorealistic content tailored to your campaign’s identity is achievable in moments—not weeks. Your brand, your values—translated into professional visuals, ready for any platform, at any time.

Whether you need adaptable templates or highly personalized designs, AI-powered marketing platforms like Omneky allow you to ideate, iterate, and optimize in real-time. Automation not only simplifies workflows but also delivers high-quality output without compromising on speed or flexibility.

Insights that Matter

Every ad tells a story. Every story has a purpose.

This report doesn’t just outline what worked—it reveals why it worked. Gain insights into essential factors such as campaign timing, messaging, and creative design that drive results. With actionable takeaways and AI advertising tools that streamline your workflow, you can uncover opportunities to connect with your audience and create impact at scale.

Download the Report

The Omneky Insights Report is more than a resource—it’s your ultimate guide to creating campaigns that perform.

Download the full Report here to transform your digital fundraising strategy with actionable, data-driven insights. Explore the tools and benchmarks that will inspire your next move and elevate your campaign success.

Self-Service Access

Build, launch, and manage your campaigns with full control at your fingertips. Omneky now offers a complete self-service platform that puts advanced tools directly in your hands—no additional support or oversight required:

Access an end-to-end creative workflow designed for orchestrating omnichannel advertising campaigns.

Create high-quality marketing materials with AI graphic generators and AI ad makers.

Track performance across platforms with real-time insights to keep your campaigns aligned with goals.

It’s everything you need to create, edit, and deliver—on your terms.

Join the Omneky Referral Program

Interested in earning recurring revenue? Share the power of AI advertising solutions with your network and earn commissions for every referral that signs up.