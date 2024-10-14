Improving User Experience: Why UX Matters for Your Business

You’ve probably heard about UX design but are not entirely sure what it entails or why it’s so crucial for businesses to adopt. You might even ask, does it really matter in the grand scheme of business?

Well, it would interest you to know that 88% of people are less inclined to return to a site after a bad UX, and 90% of users have stopped using an app due to poor performance.

If ninety percent of users are willing to ditch a product because of poor performance, what more could go wrong?

In this piece, we’ll discuss UX, why it’s a key part of your business, and examples of global brands in which UX has helped improve their business.

What Is UX Design?

UX is a cool way of saying “User Experience.” As the words imply, it’s all about the experience users get from a specific product or service. This design aspect ensures users get a positive and seamless experience when using products/services. It’s based on the principle that users tend to lose interest in anything that gives them a negative experience. For example, UX consulting services like SoftTeco employ professional designers and marketers to provide design support and fine-tune products and services to make them look great and user-friendly. In the end, the goal is to ensure both the businesses and the users are happy with the interactions.

Why UX Is Important for Your Business

There are many reasons why UX design is important for your brand/business; check them out below.

1) Improving Brand Loyalty and Trust: When users consistently have a positive experience with a product, they develop a sense of loyalty and trust with the service provider or product owner. This translates into more sales, higher conversions, and reduced marketing budgets for businesses.

2) Brand Uniqueness: Hiring UX consulting services to develop an exceptional design for your brand will help you stay afloat in a competitive environment and give your users a unique experience. It might be simplicity on highly complex products or extra features to better functionality.

3) Higher ROI: If users are loyal to your brand through exceptional UX designs, you’ll likely save money on marketing/advertising and get higher conversion rates. User-generated content is also becoming quite popular, which could mean free PR for your brand.

4) Better Customer Experience: Creating functional and practical UX ensures customers enjoy the product. Providing exactly what the user needs (and sometimes, what they don’t know they need) can make all the difference for your business success.

Benefits of UX for Your Business



As competitions grow fiercer, now’s the best time to solidify your product/service and get an edge on your competitors. Here are some major benefits of creating exceptional UX for your business.

Increased Conversion Rates

A well-designed user experience simplifies the path to purchase, turning more visitors into customers. When businesses provide simple processes and functions, users can easily find what they need and make purchasing decisions faster.

According to WebAlive, 86% of consumers are willing to pay more for a great user experience. It could be optimizing an e-commerce site or improving an app’s user interface. Generally, businesses that invest in UX can expect higher conversion rates. Poor UX, on the other hand, leads to frustration, abandonment, and missed sales opportunities.

Improved Customer Retention

It’s one thing to attract customers to your website, but keeping them engaged and coming back is another challenge. Good UX fosters customer loyalty by making the experience enjoyable and effortless. Users with a positive experience are more likely to return, recommend your business, and make repeat purchases. In contrast, a confusing or slow user interface drives customers away and straight to competitors.

Reduced Customer Support Costs

A great UX eliminates the need for constant troubleshooting, allowing businesses to allocate resources to other important areas. When your website or app is well-designed, users can easily find the necessary information or complete transactions without assistance. This means less confusion and frustration; therefore, you can lower the number of support requests and save on customer service costs.

Better Brand Perception

UX is not just about functionality—it’s also about building a positive image for your brand. When customers interact with a product or service that is visually appealing, easy to navigate, and functional, it leaves a lasting impression. A smooth, intuitive experience signals that the business is professional, trustworthy, and customer-focused. It helps improve the overall brand perception and reputation in the market. Think of Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube; what is your perception of their brand image?

Faster Time to Market

A well-structured UX design process improves the end product and accelerates development timelines. You can achieve this by clearly defining user flows and interface elements early on, avoiding costly redesigns and delays. A strong UX framework ensures that developers have clear guidelines, reducing back-and-forth revisions and speeding up the time it takes to launch a product or service. This aspect of UX often requires UX consulting services to get the best results.

More User Accessibility and Inclusivity

A key part of UX design is ensuring digital products are accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. By making websites and apps inclusive, businesses comply with regulations and open up to a broader audience. A strong focus on accessibility can differentiate a brand and attract customers who value inclusivity.

Use Cases: Businesses That Thrived with Better UX

Spotify

Spotify gained the bulk of its users thanks to its highly personalized UX. They introduced functionality features like “Custom Playlists” and “Discover Weekly” to keep users engaged and guarantee a unique experience. They also offer a clean interface with easy navigation so that users can find music quickly. Other features like offline listening and cross-platform sync have enhanced UX and also helped with customer retention and market dominance.

Airbnb

The travel industry was booming and people needed cheaper and custom accommodations. Airbnb, therefore, designed an intuitive UX that makes booking and hosting easy for users. They included features like advanced search filters, transparent reviews, and secure payments to build trust. These UX improvements have made Airbnb the go-to platform for travelers and hosts, driving its growth globally.

Amazon

Lastly, Amazon’s UX innovations, like the “1-Click Ordering” and personalized product recommendations, are why many users prefer shopping on the e-commerce platform. There are also clear product categories, honest customer reviews, and a user-friendly mobile app that makes browsing and purchasing easy.

Bottomline

UX design will continue to affect customer satisfaction, retention and sales. It’s businesses’ gateway to bumping profit, standing out in a saturated market and building long-term customer trust and loyalty. In 2024 and beyond, companies that embrace exceptional UX will continue to have an edge over those that don’t.