Immortal Rising 2 Path of Ascension Campaign Reaches New Heights with Season 3

Immortal Rising 2 , a blockchain-based RPG by Planetarium Labs , has been captivating the Web3 gaming world with its innovative gameplay and community-centric approach. As the third and final installment of the Path of Ascension (P2A) campaign launches, players are gearing up for an exciting finale that promises exclusive rewards, engaging challenges and a deep dive into the world of decentralized gaming.

Season 3 officially kicked off on January 21, 2025 and is a milestone in the game’s journey toward the Token Generation Event (TGE), which will be announced soon. This last season offers players the chance to earn from a substantial allocation of 1% of the total $IMT token supply, alongside additional weekly USDT bonuses.

The Grand Finale Before TGE

Season 3 of the Path of Ascension campaign is a culmination of months of community engagement, player challenges, and blockchain innovation. With 6% of the total $IMT supply allocated across all three seasons, this final chapter offers players an opportunity to secure their stake before the TGE—a transformative event for the game and its community.

Participants in Season 3 will complete various missions, collect SoulBound Tokens (SBTs), and compete in tiered challenges. These SBTs play a pivotal role, with player rankings based on their collections determining the rewards they earn. This gamified reward system reflects Planetarium Labs’ vision of combining entertainment with tangible incentives, offering a gaming experience that merges fun and financial opportunity.

Immortal Rising 2 stands out not just for its engaging gameplay but for its cutting-edge technology. Built on Immutable’s zkEVM and powered by Polygon, the game offers a seamless blend of traditional RPG elements and blockchain features. Players navigate a dark fantasy world filled with quests and battles, all while participating in the broader Web3 ecosystem.

The Path of Ascension campaigns have been instrumental in setting Immortal Rising 2 apart from other blockchain games. Season 3 introduces enhanced missions and tasks, further deepening player engagement. Beyond the in-game rewards, the campaign fosters community-building through platforms like X and Discord , encouraging collaboration and interaction among players.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter in Web3 Gaming

As Immortal Rising 2 approaches its Token Generation Event, Season 3 of the Path of Ascension campaign represents more than just a finale—it’s a stepping stone toward a new era in blockchain gaming. The success of this campaign demonstrates the growing maturity of Web3 games, where player engagement, technological innovation, and economic incentives converge to create meaningful gaming experiences.

With its robust infrastructure built on Immutable’s zkEVM and Polygon, combined with an active community and strategic token distribution, Immortal Rising 2 is positioned to make a lasting impact on the blockchain gaming landscape. The game’s ability to balance traditional RPG elements with Web3 features sets a benchmark for future projects in the space.

As players embark on the final leg of their Path of Ascension journey, the stage is set for Immortal Rising 2 to transition from a promising Web3 project to a cornerstone of decentralized gaming. The upcoming TGE will not only reward early supporters but also mark the beginning of a new chapter in the game’s evolution, one where community ownership and gameplay innovation continue to drive its growth in the expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem.