Immortal Rising 2 by Planetarium Games Launches Play 2 Airdrop Campaign at YGG Summit in Singapore

Immortal Rising 2 Gained Over 1 Million User Registrations

Planetarium Labs , one of the top Web3 gaming companies, has unveiled its upcoming Play 2 Airdrop (P2A) campaign for Immortal Rising 2: Path of Ascension. Announced during the YGG Play Summit in Singapore, this campaign could help redefine player engagement and reward systems in Web3 gaming.

Amplified by a live demo at the event, the dark fantasy RPG captivated audiences with its blend of immersive storytelling, dynamic gameplay, and advanced Web3 features. Pre-registration for the P2A campaign is now open, with the promise of exclusive SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) offering players unprecedented opportunities for progression and rewards.

Redefining Engagement with Play 2 Airdrop

At the heart of the P2A campaign lies the innovative use of SoulBound Tokens, unique, non-transferable tokens that represent a player’s achievements and engagement. During the pre-registration phase, participants can claim a one-of-a-kind SBT, which unlocks a special hidden reward at the end of the campaign. This is more than a collectible—it’s an invitation to dive into a cutting-edge gaming experience built on player-driven incentives.

The first season of the campaign begins on November 28, 2024, featuring a series of daily check-ins, social activities, and in-game missions. Each mission rewards players with additional SBTs, each carrying unique scores that reflect the player’s overall engagement. At the end of the season, players’ scores determine their reward tier, granting them access to exclusive benefits and in-game content.

This layered reward system goes beyond traditional gaming by integrating blockchain technology to track and verify player achievements, creating a seamless bridge between immersive gameplay and tangible rewards.

Immortal Rising 2’s Soaring Success and Vision

Even before the P2A campaign, Immortal Rising 2 had already gathered some remarkable stats. With over 500,000 pre-registrations and more than 600,000 downloads across South Korea and Vietnam, the game has quickly established itself as a leader in both the traditional and Web3 gaming spheres. Its official platform, Immortal Vault, boasts over 1 million user registrations, further underscoring its growing popularity.

Built on Immutable’s zkEVM technology and powered by Polygon, Immortal Rising 2 seamlessly integrates blockchain technology into its gameplay, allowing players to earn ORB mileage points through social and in-game missions. These points will later contribute to $IMT allocations, offering real-world value to dedicated players. This blending of traditional RPG mechanics with blockchain utility positions Immortal Rising 2 as a pioneer in Web3 gaming.

The P2A campaign not only rewards players for their engagement but also introduces a decentralized, community-driven approach to game progression. With the campaign set to begin on November 28, players worldwide can pre-register and embark on this unique gaming journey.

Conclusion

As Immortal Rising 2: Path of Ascension prepares for its Play 2 Airdrop campaign launch, it stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Web3 gaming. With over a million registered users and an innovative reward system powered by SoulBound Tokens, the game is well-positioned to bridge the gap between traditional gaming excellence and blockchain technology. The combination of engaging gameplay, meaningful player rewards, and technological innovation suggests that Immortal Rising 2 could set new standards for player engagement in the Web3 gaming space. As the November 28 launch date approaches, the gaming community’s strong response indicates that this could mark a significant milestone in the mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming technologies.