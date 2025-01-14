imgnAI ($IMGNAI) Unveils PumpNai Platform to Democratize Uncensored AI Agent and Token Creation

The launching of the PumpNai platform will significantly help in the mass adoption of the IMGNAI token and the Naifu project.

PumpNai users can enhance their AI agent and tokens with robust paid add-ons to unlock more features.

To celebrate the launch of PumpNai, imgnAI unveiled a launch competition with a $10k prize pool to incentivize users.

After months of meticulous research and development, imgnAI ($IMGNAI), a HackVC-backed protocol focused on building artificial intelligence (AI) tools that interject with blockchain technology, has unveiled its much anticipated PumpNai platform.

After the unrivaled success of the imgnAI generative image model, the team has now launched the PumpNai platform to enable users to create personalized AI agents with a wide variety of functionalities.

The PumpNai platform will be powered by the IMGNAI token, which currently has a fully diluted valuation of around $22.5 million. As a result, the IMGNAI token is well-positioned to disrupt the uncensored industry, which is expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars in valuation by the next decade.

“The uncensored entertainment market is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2032, and the on-chain ecosystem continues its meteoric rise,” said Rustler, Co-Founder and CEO at imgnAI. “PumpNai positions us at the intersection of these growth areas, offering unparalleled tools for users to harness the potential of agentic AI and blockchain technology.”

$10k Prize Pool to Mark the Launch of PumpNai

As a well-funded web3 project, which raised $1.6 million in a seed funding round last year led by HackVC, imgnAI announced a launch competition to mark the dawn of a new era. The imgnAI team will engage the PumpNai users in a rewarding launch competition involving $10k to incentivize token creation.

In order to participate in the launch competition for the PumpNai platform, users must create ERC20 tokens on the newly launched project and pair them with IMGNAI.

After reaching a predetermined market cap of $69k via the bonding curve, the imgnAI team will select the first 100 token projects, with only one winner expected to get the entire prize pool.

What to Expect

The launch of the PumpNai platform is a huge milestone in democratizing the uncensored entertainment industry. As a result, the imgnAI team has enriched the PumpNai platform with the necessary tools to enable users to create highly polished generative images.

One of the notable features of the PumpNai platform include zero-code token creation. With a few clicks, PumpNai platform enables users to create tokens on Base network – a layer two scaling solution on the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem and backed by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) – upon reaching a predetermined market cap.

The PumpNai platform is also equipped with advanced features, which are purchased with the $IMGNAI token, to help users unlock the full potential of uncensored entertainment. For instance, the Terminal Pack will enable real-time thought streaming, and direct messaging, among other crucial features.

The Trading Pack will help the PumpNai users to create AI agents with wallets, on-chain trading capabilities, and among other on-chain analytics tools. As a result, PumpNai users can create projects that actively engage with their followers on different social media platforms.

Furthermore, the social pack helps the PumpNai users integrate their accounts with different social media platforms led by Elon Musk-backed X, Discord, and Telegram, among others.