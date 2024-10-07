IM Mastery Academy Hosts IM Transform 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico: Inspiring IBOs to Lead, Network, and Grow

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico — September 2024 — IM Mastery Academy, the leading global platform for online -market education, is excited to announce IM Transform 2024, a monumental event designed exclusively for Independent Business Owners (IBOs). Taking place from November 3-5, 2024, at Arena Monterrey, this event is aimed at inspiring IBOs to grow as leaders, strengthen their networks, and enhance their business-building skills.

Empowering IBOs Through Leadership and Growth

IM Transform 2024 will bring together thousands of IBOs from across the globe, offering a dynamic environment for personal growth, leadership development, and professional networking. Over the course of three days, IBOs will have the opportunity to engage with top industry leaders, participate in sessions designed to enhance business acumen, and gain insights into effective strategies for building and managing effective teams within the IM Academy structure.

Networking, Leadership, and Inspiration for IBOs

The event kicks off on November 3 with goLIVE Day, where IBOs will participate in exclusive sessions focused on educational insights into market trends, business strategies, and leadership development. goLIVE Day offers hands-on access to IM Mastery Academy’s educational content, with guidance from top educators. This unique day provides IBOs with valuable tools to enhance their leadership and business skills while deepening their market knowledge.

Pricing for goLIVE Day:

goLIVE Day General Admission:

Session 1 $10 USD + fees

Session 2 $10 USD + fees

Included in VIP+ Ticket: VIP+ ticket holders will have access to goLIVE Day as part of their premium ticket package, along with other exclusive benefits.

Why Attend IM Transform 2024 as an IBO?

IM Transform 2024 is a must-attend event for any IBO looking to enhance their leadership skills, enhance their business, and connect with other like-minded entrepreneurs. With sessions led by prominent leaders such as Alex Morton and Matt Rosa, IBOs will learn about the latest strategies in personal development and team leadership, and how to inspire their teams within the framework of IM Mastery Academy’s educational offerings.

IM Transform 2024 is designed to empower IBOs with the tools they need to become effective leaders, build strong teams, and enhance their business. It’s an incredible opportunity for IBOs to learn from top leaders, connect with others in the IM community, and leave inspired to take their business to the next level.

IBOs can enhance their experience by opting for VIP tickets, which include exclusive benefits such as backstage tours, Q&A sessions with IM Academy’s top educators, and networking receptions. VIP+ ticket holders will also enjoy additional perks, including access to goLIVE Day, a private meet-and-greet with top leaders, and premium networking events.

Event Highlights for IBOs:

November 3 – goLIVE Day: Exclusive sessions on leadership development, and educational insights into market trends, available for $10 + fees or included with the VIP+ ticket.

November 4-5 – IM Transform Days: Sessions focused on inspiring IBOs to innovate and lead in their business.

VIP Experiences: Special access to Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, and personal interactions with IM Academy leaders.

Registration Information

General Admission tickets start at $115 USD and VIP tickets at $139 USD. NOTE! VIP+ tickets are SOLD OUT. IBOs can register at www.imacademy.events/transform to secure their spot.

About IM Mastery Academy

IM Mastery Academy is a global leader in online market education, providing Independent Business Owners with the resources, training, and tools they need to be prepared in the fast-evolving market sectors. The Academy is dedicated to helping IBOs enhance their business by fostering leadership, team development, and personal growth.

For more information about the event and purchasing tickets visit http://imacademy.events/transform

Disclaimer: IM Mastery Academy provides educational services only and does not offer financial, investment, or trading advice. No direct trading or brokerage services are offered.

