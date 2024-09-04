II Stupid Menu Will Be The Next Best Thing About Gorilla Tag

II Stupid Menu seems to have gained vast popularity over the recent few weeks! Now, in my opinion, I think it is well deserved. II stupid menu is the best thing that happened to Gorilla Tag for sure! You might call me biased, but hey you would be too if you were hanging upside down in Gorilla Tag doing all this cool stuff. Yes! With II stupid Menu’s ‘Reverse Gravity’ mod you can turn the entire world upside down. That is just one cool feature that caught my eye. There is plenty more!

II Stupid Menu is an open-source, 100% free mod menu that anyone can access. It’s highly customizable. It’s User friendly and it has a huge collection of mods. If you choose ‘long menu’ under menu settings, you can view all the mods that are available in the II Stupid Mod Menu. Regarding the User Interface of the menu. Once downloaded and installed you can change how the menu looks easily and to your preference. All you need to choose is Menu settings under the main list and you have access to different settings. The best part is you can even change in which hand you hold the menu! You can either change it to the left hand or the right ( which is in default settings). Or even change to holding it in both hands! And of course, II stupid menu allows you to choose a theme whether you want a ‘thin menu’ or a ‘long menu’ that is all up to you. Or change the color of the menu.

As we mentioned before, II Stupid Menu comes with a huge list of mods. These menus serve different purposes, and they can modify Gorilla Tag in so many ways that you never thought of before! When it comes to mods II Stupid Menu categorised its mods. Some of the main ones that come in handy are the Safety Mods, Movement mods, Advantage Mods, Visual Mods, Fun Mods, etc.

These might just be the best mods of the entire II Stupid Menu. I find the trigger platforms very amusing. So, using these you can sort of trap others. They work to change the floor into a trap. The Trigger Gun is especially handy for this. You can trap others in these, and it will buy you more time, etc.

‘Fly’ is one of the coolest mods inside as well. Using this you can fly anywhere. There are different modes of flying as well. Such as ‘Joystick Fly’. Where you can fly with your joystick if you use one. Or ‘No Clip Fly’ which can make you fly through solid objects. ‘Hand Fly’ is another great way to fly. You can fly wherever your hands point to. You can even use your Keyboard to fly using ‘WASD Fly’ As you can see there are many modes, and you can choose them according to how you play Gorilla Tag.

II Stupid Menu has other cool features as well. Like ‘Low Gravity’ which means you can jump easily due to the low gravitational forces. ‘No Gravity’ mod on the other hand completely detaches you from the map’s floor. These are all mods that are quite fun to fool around with. ‘Spider Walk’ is like a super cool mod that allows you to cast strings of spider webs and move wherever it ends to do so. ‘TP Gun’ with this mod you can teleport anywhere.

The list goes on. The mods I mentioned above are just a fraction of II Stupid Menu. As I mentioned before IIs Stupid Mod Menu has a very big and cool collection of Mods. These mods come in different ways and work to enhance Gorilla Tag in multiple ways. Gorilla Tag is indeed fun. But with II stupid Mod menu it takes Gorilla Tag to another level. You can try new things and customize the game as your creativity allows you to! This why II Stupid Menu is the next best thing that happened to Gorilla Tag. It takes the level to another level of sophistication and creativity. I am sure you will have fun playing with II Stupid Menu like no other!