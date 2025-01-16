If You Missed The 300% Rally of XRP Last Year, This Altcoin Could Be Your Next Chance

Ripple’s XRP has seen a remarkable performance since November, completing a close to a 4x rise to stand out as one of the best post-election crypto stars. The XRP token has been up by an impressive 322%, making the altcoin the best-performing token in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Over the weekend, while every other crypto asset in the top ten was trending sideways, the XRP coin jumped to hold gains above its 20-day moving average.

Meanwhile, Lunex Network (LNEX) has signaled it could follow Ripple’s XRP’s footsteps. After breaking several milestones, the new DeFi project has attracted attention, with more than 2.5 million LNEX presale tokens sold within a few weeks. The main driver behind its bullish momentum is its non-custodial approach to DeFi trading, which allows users complete control over their assets. With its cross-chain features, Lunex has attracted all-kinds-of traders who instantly buy, sell, and swap cryptos across multiple blockchains without KYC requirements.

Lunex Network (LNEX): New DeFi Coin With A Growth Potential

Lunex has gained ground quickly in the broader cryptocurrency market due to its successful presale campaign, which has retained investment interest and, more importantly, signaled its growth potential. Following a price increase to $0.0056 from its starting price of $0.0012, early adopters have reaped substantial returns, sparking increased interest and speculation of a possible DEX and CEX listing.

Beyond its presale progress, its intricate DeFi infrastructure has positioned it for growth potential. The project can facilitate cross-transactions across over 40 blockchain networks and offer access to over 50K crypto pairs. Meanwhile, other perks include secure transactions on the platform featuring immutable smart contracts, low fees, zero slippage, and rapid execution.

What’s even enjoyable is its standout profit share model. LNEX holders can earn as much as 18% APY when they stake their tokens for as little as 30 days. So far, Lunex is available for only $0.0056. It has also raised almost over $6.4 million in ICO revenue, suggesting a high adoption rate. While its presale is nearing its end, this is an optimal time to invest in the token before its price fluctuates, potentially yielding the anticipated return.

XRP Open Interest Surges: Can It Hit Another ATH?

XRP has been in the spotlight for its groundbreaking network development and price performance. Its open interest has recently increased to a new all-time high amid a surprising price spike over the weekend. Per CoinGlass data, open derivative interest in the XRP ecosystem hit an unprecedented high of $5.42 billion on January 12, trouncing its previous record of $4.49 billion on January 7. However, it has since consolidated below this level.

An increase in OI is attributed to its recently launched Ripple-USD (RLUSD), a native stablecoin that will expand settlement options on the XRP Ledger. Additionally, the XRP spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) speculation has gained momentum after Ripple president Monica Long stated that this investment vehicle could offer an alternative exposure that could follow Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Moreover, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse, President-elect Donald Trump, and CLO Stuart Alderoty meeting sparked traction towards XRP.

Meanwhile, industry experts see this surge in OI as an indication that the market is optimistic about the crypto asset, which could trigger bullish momentum. However, the XRP price has been trading within a confined range. Per Egrag Crypto analysis, the XRP price could remain unchanged until the token breaks through its upper range at $2.90. He noted that breaking this resistance level could set the stage for the price of XRP to retest its all-time high of $3.5505.

Which Top Altcoins Are Set to Skyrocket in 2025?

Despite the crypto market volatility, XRP coin has shown good price movements, which might see it dominate the market as it did in 2024. For Lunex Network, the innovative features of the ecosystem could drive its adoption, making it one of the best cryptos to invest in for long-term gains.

