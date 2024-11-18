IC Funded Review: Is This Your Ticket to Big-League Trading?

IC Funded is a popular proprietary trading firm that opens the door for traders to manage substantial capital without risking their own funds. Partnering with the renowned broker IC Markets, IC Funded offers premium trading conditions, including ultra-fast execution and competitive spreads. Through IC Funded, traders gain access to diverse markets, from forex to commodities, all within a professional-grade trading infrastructure. In this review, we’ll break down how IC Funded caters to traders aiming to elevate their strategies with access to significant funding.

What is IC Funded?

IC Funded functions as a prop firm that enables traders to manage large capital by successfully completing a two-stage evaluation. With account sizes from $5,000 up to $500,000, IC Funded allows traders to scale up based on performance. A major attraction is the firm’s high leverage and the broad range of assets available through IC Markets, which ensures traders enjoy a robust platform with tight spreads and access to major financial markets.

Account Tiers and Fees

IC Funded’s account tiers cater to traders of varying experience levels and budget capacities. These tiers allow for flexible entry points, with the smallest account starting at $5,000 and the highest at $500,000. Each account level comes with a one-time, refundable evaluation fee:

$5,000 account : $49 fee

: $49 fee $10,000 account : $99 fee

: $99 fee $50,000 account : $289 fee

: $289 fee $100,000 account : $499 fee

: $499 fee $250,000 account : $1,249 fee

: $1,249 fee $500,000 account: $2,498 fee

These fees are competitively priced compared to other prop firms. The best part? If you pass the evaluation, your fee is refunded with your first profit withdrawal, making IC Funded a cost-effective option for traders who want to prove their skills and earn capital without a large upfront cost.

Evaluation Process

The IC Funded evaluation is split into two phases:

Phase 1 : Achieve a 10% profit target without exceeding a 5% daily drawdown or a 10% maximum loss.

: Achieve a 10% profit target without exceeding a 5% daily drawdown or a 10% maximum loss. Phase 2: The profit target drops to 5%, but traders must still adhere to the same 5% daily drawdown and 10% overall loss limits.

Unlike other firms that impose tight deadlines, IC Funded lets traders complete both phases without any time constraints. This open-ended timeline allows traders to perform at their best without the pressure of deadlines, making it an attractive choice for those who prefer a stress-free evaluation process.

Key Features of IC Funded

Leverage and Trading Instruments

IC Funded provides up to 50:1 leverage on forex and gold, 10:1 on indices and commodities, and 5:1 on equities, giving traders flexibility across various markets. Supported instruments include:

Forex pairs

Commodities

Indices

This range enables traders to apply multiple strategies across different markets, enhancing their profit potential.

Profit Sharing

IC Funded offers a competitive profit-sharing structure:

First month : Traders keep 75% of profits.

: Traders keep 75% of profits. After the first month: Profit split increases to 80%.

This model provides traders with significant earnings potential, surpassing many industry alternatives.

Risk Management Tools

Risk management is central to IC Funded. With strict drawdown limits (5% daily, 10% overall), the platform helps traders maintain disciplined trading while safeguarding their accounts.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

No time limits : Complete evaluations at your own pace.

: Complete evaluations at your own pace. High profit splits : Up to 80% after the first month.

: Up to 80% after the first month. Multiple trading platforms : Choose between MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

: Choose between MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Flexible funding options: Entry fees are affordable and refundable.

Cons:

Strict risk parameters: 5% daily drawdown and 10% overall drawdown can be challenging for less seasoned traders.

Educational Resources and Support

Though IC Funded is designed for skilled traders, it offers a range of resources to help traders sharpen their skills and increase their evaluation success rate. Available resources include:

Webinars and market analysis

Trading strategies

IC Funded also provides live support five days a week, ensuring traders can get timely assistance with platform issues or trading queries.

Success Stories

IC Funded has supported numerous traders in achieving their financial goals by offering consistent support and transparent processes. These traders have successfully completed the evaluation, managing considerable capital and achieving consistent profitability.

Who Should Use IC Funded?

IC Funded is ideal for experienced traders with a track record of managing risk and meeting profit targets. It’s especially suitable for forex traders looking to scale their strategies without exposing personal funds. While strict, the firm’s rules appeal to disciplined traders who appreciate the opportunity to manage large capital and leverage effectively.

Trader Benefits and Unique Perks

IC Funded offers more than just capital; it provides flexible, supportive features designed for ambitious traders:

No Time Limits

IC Funded lets traders take their time to hit profit targets without stressful deadlines. This freedom is ideal for those who prefer to trade at their own pace and make thoughtful, strategy-driven decisions.

Refundable Evaluation Fees

With a one-time fee that’s refunded upon first profit withdrawal, IC Funded minimizes upfront risks. This refund incentive makes IC Funded a low-risk choice for traders.

Competitive Profit Sharing

Starting at 75% in the first month and moving up to 80%, IC Funded’s profit split model is generous and rewards consistent performance without hidden fees or deductions.

Advanced Trading Tools

Traders have access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader, plus fast execution speeds and a wide asset range, thanks to the IC Markets partnership. This setup ensures a professional trading experience.

Continuous Support and Resources

IC Funded offers 24/5 customer support and educational resources, like webinars and market analysis, helping traders refine skills and stay market-aware.

Real Trader Success Stories

Success stories from traders who scaled accounts and achieved strong returns showcase IC Funded’s credibility and serve as inspiration for new traders.

Risk Management Built In

With clear drawdown limits, IC Funded emphasizes disciplined trading, helping traders build sustainable habits while staying within safe risk parameters.

Final Verdict

For experienced traders, IC Funded offers an attractive option with substantial capital, flexible evaluations, and solid profit-sharing. Its partnership with IC Markets and no-time-limit evaluation makes it ideal for traders looking to scale without the typical pressures of prop trading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)