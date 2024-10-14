Hurry! BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Ends Soon! Catch the Wave as Ethereum Upgrades and Solana Eyes Major Breakthrough

The crypto landscape is always buzzing, but three major players are particularly noteworthy right now. Ethereum is on the verge of a 35% price increase following its latest network upgrade. Meanwhile, Solana could soon surpass a critical point, as it offers lower fees and quicker transactions than Ethereum.

But the most urgent news is about BlockDAG, with its 50% bonus on coin purchases ending in just 36 hours. Having already raised over $94 million and with big buyers quickly getting involved, BlockDAG’s presale is nearing the $100 million mark, positioning it as a strong long-term purchasing in the crypto world.

Ethereum Network Upgrade May Lead to a 35% Price Increase

The latest upgrade to the Ethereum network could lead to a 35% increase in Ether’s price. This update, known as EIP-7781, aims to cut block times by 33% and expand data capacity by 50%, making the network more efficient. With Ethereum’s price currently forming an ascending triangle pattern, experts anticipate a breakout that could lift ETH to between $3,390 and $3,400.

This upgrade is part of Ethereum’s ongoing efforts to speed up transactions and cut costs, which is especially beneficial for DeFi and NFT platforms. With increasing interest from big institutions and a positive market outlook, Ethereum’s future looks promising as it continues to draw new users.

Will Solana’s Price Reach $180?

Solana’s price has been steadily climbing, recently outdoing Ethereum. Experts believe Solana could hit $180 if it manages to break through the $160 resistance level. Priced at $146 currently, Solana’s consistent performance, low fees, and fast transaction speeds have won over many buyers. A bullish breakout from the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern forming could push Solana’s price to $180 or beyond.

Predictions suggest Solana could see further gains as it builds momentum against Ethereum, attracting more buyers to the SOL network. However, if it doesn’t break through the resistance, the price could fall back to $148, its immediate support level.



BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer Ends in Just 36 hours!

With only 36 hours left, excitement around BlockDAG’s 50% bonus on all coin purchases is at its peak. Crypto fans and big buyers are rushing to buy BDAG coins before the bonus period ends, aiming to maximize their potential profits. This rush has propelled BlockDAG past the $94 million mark, with a remarkable $10 million coming in just the last 72 hours as traders take advantage of this limited-time deal. BlockDAG, currently priced at $0.0206, has sold over 14 billion coins since its presale started and is now on its 24th batch.

As time runs out, this limited-time bonus is seen as an ideal chance to stock up on BDAG and enhance future earnings. Early buyers, who have already seen returns of 1960%, are witnessing substantial gains. The ongoing technological progress of the BlockDAG Network, especially its scalability and real-time transaction capabilities, continues to increase the presale’s appeal.

With forecasts indicating the coin’s value could reach $30 by 2030, the enthusiasm to accumulate more BDAG is intensifying. BlockDAG’s rising popularity, combined with its innovative technology, is setting it up as the best long-term crypto purchasing, promising significant returns for early buyers.

A Thrilling Week in the Crypto World

The crypto market is bustling. Ethereum and Solana are on the edge of significant breakthroughs, provided they maintain their momentum. Ethereum has just implemented a major network upgrade, and Solana has been consistently outdoing Ethereum in recent months, a trend that may well continue.

Yet, as BlockDAG’s 50% bonus offer nears its end in just 36 hours, an influx of millions is anticipated. Both long-standing supporters and new participants are eagerly awaiting what the future holds for BlockDAG.

