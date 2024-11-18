Huawei launches GigaGear in Shanghai, China.

Huawei has launched GigaGear, the world’s first 5G/5.5G experience accelerator, in Shanghai, China.

What did Huawei launch?

Huawei on Monday said that it has launched GigaGear, the world’s first 5G/5.5G experience accelerator, in Shanghai, China. This solution features the convergence of software and hardware, speeding up new real-time services such as New Calling, live streams, robotaxis, and human-like AI agents that the mobile industry sees as key to significantly boosting Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and network resource utilization.

Fang Xiang, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Network Product Line, speaking at the Shanghai JinQiao Innovative Center launch event, said, “The rapid progress in Mobile AI, live streaming, and AI robot services necessitates the adoption of more economical, reliable, and elastic mobile networks.”

GigaGear, with its enabling technologies like Pooling and OptSolver, both of which represent industry firsts, consolidates all air interface resources into a single cell, thereby enhancing network operation efficiency. It achieves a unified network for all terminals and services, ensuring that all 4G/5G/5.5G terminals can enjoy maximum capabilities and that all connected services can provide an optimal experience through the economical use of Air Interface Resources (AIR), Huawei said.

How does GigaGear solve these challenges?

GigaGear addresses these challenges through three technical breakthroughs: Air Interface Resources (AIR) Pooling, Ultra-wideband RF Hardware, and Mobile OptSolver, the company said.

What are operators doing in China?

Huawei said that in China, operators are pooling Sub-3GHz networks with GigaGear, which has increased uplink and downlink speeds by 40 percent and 20 percent, respectively. These performance improvements have been verified in Huawei’s labs through tests conducted on the Sub-3GHz spectrum.

Hospital Sant Pau and Huawei Teams Up to Increase Digital Transformation in Healthcare

On Nov 12, 2024, Huawei and industry leaders from Hospital de Sant Pau outlined a vision of how digital technology can make hospitals more efficient and improve patients’ lives in Barcelona, Spain.

Dr. Alfons Torrego, Medical Director at Sant Pau Hospital, speaking at an event held at the Sant Pau Art Nouveau, summarized the current context of digital transformation in the healthcare sector. He highlighted projects currently being implemented by Sant Pau and explained the ideal scenarios for digital transformation and innovation initiatives in healthcare, the report stated.

Mr. Kenneth Fredriksen, Senior Vice President of Huawei Europe Region, said, “By working together with institutions like Saint Pau, we hope to make life easier, safer, and more connected for communities across Europe. Huawei remains deeply committed to partnering with organizations from all sectors to bring intelligent digital solutions to every corner of society.”

Huawei said that it will launch its New-Gen OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage solution in Europe during the upcoming event “HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris.”