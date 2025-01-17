Huawei and IUCN Partner with Kenya Wildlife Service to Safeguard Coral Reefs

Huawei and IUCN have partnered with Kenya Wildlife Service to safeguard coral reefs.

Huawei and IUCN have partnered with Kenya Wildlife Service to safeguard coral reefs.

The goal of the three-year project is to strengthen monitoring and management efficacy of the protected area.

The reserve is located on the southern coast of Kenya, Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Huawei and IUCN Partner

Huawei said on Friday that it has partnered with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and local partner Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and has launched a Tech4Nature project to monitor and protect coral reef and biodiversity in Kenya’s Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve.

According to the report, the goal of the three-year project is to strengthen monitoring and management efficacy of the protected area.

Khadija Mohamed, Director of Media and Government Relations for Huawei Kenya, commented, “Tech4Nature is an expansive project that falls under Huawei’s digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL, where we look at ways to implement technology and innovation in various sectors of our day today life and improving global standards and ensure that we have a sustainable way of life in the world.”

Innocent Kabenga, Country Representative for the IUCN Kenya Country Office, remarked, “The technology we are introducing is a groundbreaking development for marine conservation in Kenya. It will serve as the first monitoring tool for data collection, analysis, and management in a marine protected area. Additionally, this innovation presents an opportunity to assist the park in attaining IUCN Green List certification, aligning with the sustainability goals valued by tourists and ensuring that future generations can continue to benefit from our marine parks.”

Other Comment

Adan Kala, Senior Assistant Director, Coast Conservation Area, Kenya Wildlife Service, said, “For us to deliver our mandate of protecting and conserving our wildlife in both terrestrial and marine ecosystems, you have to understand your resources very well. We are partnering with Huawei and IUCN to deploy underwater cameras to acquire some data on marine mammal, corals, and fisheries to make informed decisions. The advantage of this technology it can be deployed in wider area that we couldn’t patrol every single day to get data for day and night for us to make good, informed decisions.”

Where is it located?

Huawei said that the reserve is located on the southern coast of Kenya, Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park, and it is facing a number of nature conservation challenges, including illegal fishing and insufficient human resources to effectively patrol the area, limited community awareness of the importance of reef and biodiversity protection, and insufficient communications network infrastructure for underpinning tech-driven monitoring.

About Huawei

