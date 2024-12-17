Huali Qu: Leading the Way in Industrial Design with the Groove 48V Track System

Huali Qu, a professional industrial designer at Elite Lighting, has made significant contributions to the field of lighting design, particularly through her leadership in the development of the Groove 48V Track System. This innovative project, which had been dormant for two years prior to Qu’s involvement, was envisioned as a versatile track lighting solution that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also adaptable to various applications.

The initial concept for the Groove system aimed to address a gap in the market where many existing track lighting options appeared industrial and offered limited design flexibility. Qu recognized this opportunity and, as the lead designer, established three guiding principles for the project: versatility, power, and a clean design aesthetic. This framework aimed to create a high-end product that would stand out in the competitive U.S. lighting industry.

(e.g., 5 types of trimless recessed corners demonstration)

Qu’s extensive involvement in the Groove project encompassed managing the research and development process while actively gathering market feedback. She took the time to collaborate with engineers, learning about the technical components necessary for a complete track lighting system. This collaboration led to the development of a complete system including 15 track options, 32 accessories, 21 driver & dimmer options and 5 monopoints for the track system, 64 fixtures and 15 luminaire accessories for the track luminaires that could be seamlessly integrated into the Groove system. By acting as a central point of contact across various departments, Qu gathered critical information, analyzed lighting test results, negotiated design details with manufacturers, and created product renderings and specifications.

(e.g., Line Light)

Balancing her dual role as both Project Manager and Industrial Designer presented unique challenges. Qu recognized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with her colleagues, particularly with the CEO, to ensure alignment on project goals and timelines. By dedicating time to both communication and design work each day, she effectively managed the complexities of the project while fostering collaboration among team members.

The R&D process for the Groove system required a deeper understanding of technical knowledge compared to Qu’s previous projects. She encountered challenges in differentiating between components, such as live-ends and couplings, which were critical to the system’s design. To address these challenges, Qu organized numerous meetings and engaged in extensive discussions with the engineering team, ensuring that she fully understood the components and could effectively communicate this knowledge to others in the company.

Visually, the Groove project came to life through Qu’s meticulous approach to product renderings and marketing materials. Utilizing Keyshot, she created realistic images of each component, carefully managing materials and lighting to convey the product’s beauty. By experimenting with different application scenarios and interior styles, Qu was able to present the Groove system in ways that resonated with potential customers, increasing their likelihood of investment.

Collaboration with manufacturers and engineers was crucial in the design and production phases. Qu learned about the electrical components necessary for the Groove system, including the use of integrated and remote drivers. These collaborations ensured that the final product met safety standards while also functioning effectively in real-world applications.

(e.g., Flexible Power Connector accessory part in the Groove)

The Groove 48V Track System offers innovative features that enhance user experience, such as versatile mounting options, customizable configurations, and high-quality luminaires equipped with 2-step McAdam Eclipse LEDs. These features allow users to create tailored lighting solutions that meet their unique design needs. Additionally, the system includes specialty fixtures, such as the Gobo Projector and Wall Wash fixture, which are designed for specific applications, further expanding the possibilities for users.

(e.g., Wall Wash page of the Groove System)

To engage clients and help them understand the Groove system, Qu developed interactive experience design games during presentations. These activities allowed clients to explore various installation scenarios and visualize the system’s versatility firsthand, fostering a deeper connection to the product.

Feedback from the sales team and distributors played a vital role in refining the Groove system. Qu actively sought insights from various sources, which led to the development of new features, such as curved tracks and flexible adapter fixtures, addressing customer needs and enhancing the product’s adaptability.

(e.g., Elite Lighting booth for Lightfair 2022, Las Vegas)

Qu’s involvement in designing exhibition booths for trade shows like LightFair and LEDucation significantly contributed to the successful introduction of the Groove system. By creating visually appealing booths that highlighted the project’s key features, she effectively captured the attention of attendees and facilitated meaningful engagement.

Achieving certifications such as ETL and RoHS was essential for the Groove products, ensuring compliance with safety and environmental standards. Qu worked closely with Elite Lighting’s Product Safety and Quality Laboratory to integrate these requirements into the design process.

Training sessions for Elite Lighting staff were another critical aspect of Qu’s role. By creating comprehensive presentations, she ensured that team members understood the Groove series products effectively, empowering them to communicate the system’s value to clients.

The Groove project has been a pivotal milestone in Qu’s career, providing her with invaluable experience and confidence. The recognition and praise from her CEO have solidified her commitment to innovative design and opened doors for future opportunities within the lighting industry.

Moving forward, Qu envisions continued advancements for the Groove 48V Track System, including the introduction of the “Groove Blade,” a sleek new track system designed to expand on the success of its predecessor. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to user-centered design, Huali Qu aims to make a lasting impact in the world of industrial design.

To learn more about Huali Qu and her work, visit her personal website at (http://www.quhuali.com), explore Elite Lighting’s offerings at (https://iuseelite.com), and discover the Groove project at (https://iuseelite.com/groove-main-categories).

Fame Media

www.famemediaus.com

Writer Sherry Lee,

Hollywood Legends Editor in Chief