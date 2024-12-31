HTX Futures Gains Momentum: SmartEarn Achieves Instant Success in Its First Month, Three New Products Poised to Deliver More Surprises

2024 has been a landmark year for the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most established crypto trading platforms, HTX has consistently strived for breakthroughs, leading the industry development with premium products and services.

The futures business has been a key focus for the platform this year. Through sustained efforts, HTX has achieved significant progress in this domain. Data shows that the platform’s total futures trading volume in 2024 has reached approximately $900 billion so far, representing a 70% increase compared to 2023. Additionally, the scale of futures trading exhibited a steady month-over-month growth trend.

The success stems from two factors. On the one hand, HTX’s team has stayed ahead by closely following the latest market trends and hotspots, continually expanding its asset map. Over the year, the platform listed more than 80 new futures trading assets, with nearly 70 of them experiencing growth rates exceeding 200%. By December 2024, HTX had supported over 160 futures trading assets, providing users with a diverse range of trading options.

On the other hand, HTX’s proactive optimization and bold innovations in futures products have played a pivotal role in its growth.

SmartEarn Draws Over 260,000 Users, Becoming an Instant Hit

SmartEarn, a pioneering Earn product created by HTX, officially launched on November 14. It enables users to earn a 6% annual percentage yield (APY) on the assets in their Futures account, regardless of whether they are holding a position or not. SmartEarn’s zero-threshold requirement, high flexibility, and high yield perfectly align with the needs of futures users, making it an instant success.

As of December 26, just over a month since its launch, SmartEarn has attracted more than 260,000 users. Offering a 6% APY on funds in Futures accounts and the lowest funding rate for futures positions, SmartEarn empowers HTX’s futures business with a significant boost. The total futures trading volume has increased by 88% over the past 30 days, and the Q4 futures trading volume has surged by 50% compared to Q3. Users have also reaped significant benefits, with the highest individual earnings for SmartEarn users reaching up to 24,641 USDT.

In addition to launching this groundbreaking product, HTX continues to enhance its existing features. In 2024, HTX completed more than 30 upgrades to its futures services, including TP/SL price protection and real-time position updates. As of November 2024, the user base of HTX’s copy trading has experienced a remarkable growth of over 700% compared to the start of the year. Today, HTX Futures, powered by an outstanding user experience and with SmartEarn as its flagship product, have become a major player in the highly competitive field of crypto derivatives.

Year-End Highlights: Three New Futures Products Scheduled for Successive Launches

As 2024 winds down, HTX is still ramping up efforts to enhance user experiences. Right now, three new futures products have either gone live or are arriving soon.

Zero-Cost Futures Position Event

Recently, HTX launched the Zero-Cost Futures Position Event to offer newcomers an effortless entry into futures trading. This event offers free futures positions. By participating, users will receive predefined positions, including specific trading pairs, leverage, direction, and size. This allows them to get accustomed to futures trading mechanics and gain hands-on experience in a live trading environment.

Futures Grid

HTX is set to upgrade its futures grid functionality by the end of December, offering users a smarter, strategy-based trading tool. This upgrade boosts capital efficiency while minimizing risk, making it well-suited for seizing opportunities in volatile markets. Once users set their futures grid parameters, the bot will handle the execution, freeing them from the need to monitor the tiny changes in the tickers. What’s even better, HTX charges no extra fees for this service.

Multi-Assets Collateral for Futures Trading

Around Lunar New Year 2025, HTX will launch Multi-Assets Collateral for Futures Trading, allowing traders to use multiple assets as collateral for trading the USDT-M futures. This new feature will provide a more convenient trading experience, especially for users trading futures with multiple assets.

Looking ahead to 2025, HTX will continue to optimize its futures services and products, focusing on enhancing core trading functions and the copy trading section. More efforts will be made to increase liquidity, with a particular focus on strengthening the market depth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptos to ensure a smoother trading experience. Furthermore, HTX will continue to drive the comprehensive development of its ecosystem. By delivering exceptional user experiences, generating wealth effects, implementing robust security strategies, and deploying cutting-edge technologies, the platform will solidify its leading position in the cryptocurrency industry. In 2025, HTX is poised to outperform expectations.

