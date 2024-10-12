How U.S. D2C Brands Can Expand Internationally Using a 3PL

Being a brand with an e-commerce product that you want the world to see has its hardships. You probably want to expand globally into the D2C market, but don’t know where to start. Third-party logistics (3PLs) could be the answer you were looking for to increase your growth for your product.

3PL companies can provide D2C fulfillment by bringing your product closer to your customers, giving you access to improved shipping and delivery times, and easier custom clearance. This gives you your time back and the ability to expand your business internationally.

Key Points:

-How 3PLs can help your D2C brand expand globally.

-Benefits of using a 3PL when expanding internationally.

-Overcoming global regulations.

-Easier custom clearance.

-Shipping and delivery times improved.

-Access to real-time warehousing and inventory management.

-Customer service at your fingertips.

A 3PLs Position in D2C Brand Expansion

Outsourcing your logistics needs towards a 3PL company gets you back to focusing on your core business activities. No more handling the time-devouring task of global distribution.

Since time is usually the enemy of us entrepreneurs, we have to find ways to get our time back. A 3PL company offers a lot of services that allow your ecommerce brand to start expanding worldwide.

Services 3PLs provide for international logistic operations:

Warehousing and storage that brings you closer to international markets saving you time and money. Transportation management provides you with a global network, and various transportation methods such as air, ground, and sea. Simplified customs clearance that gives you peace of mind. Inventory Management that allows you to stay ahead and be able to track your product’s stock levels on the fly. Returns Management (Reverse Logistics) so you can stop worrying about returns and focus on your business.

All the Benefits Your Brand Gets From Using a 3PL

Gain Access to a Global Network

Having a network of warehouses, carriers, and distribution centers in the palm of your hand is irreplaceable. Imagine being able to scale your operations and get into new markets without delays or having excess inventory costs.

Global Logistics Knowledge

We all know that international shipping regulations and customs procedures can be a pain. By outsourcing to a 3PL that specializes in Global Logistics, you can rest assured that your ecommerce product shipments comply with all legal requirements and arrive on time efficiently.

Save Money Long Term

Using a 3PL can be more cost-effective than managing your supply chain in-house. With them being able to negotiate better rates with carriers, warehouses, and other logistics service providers it will save your company in shipping costs long term.

Easier Scaling of Your D2C Product

A third-party logistics provider allows you to respond quickly to changes in market demand allowing you to scale your operations up or down removing all of your headaches.

More Time to Focus on Your Business

Outsourcing logistics frees up your time and resources so you can concentrate on your core business functions. Examples of such are product development, marketing, and customer service.

Improved Customer Experience

With your orders being fulfilled faster, you are able to improve your customers’ satisfaction rate building more trust in your brand.

Delegating the Risks

3PLs help you manage international shipping risks by providing insurance and handling unexpected issues like delays or lost shipments increasing performance.

Tackling Global Regulations and Compliance

Due to import/export regulations being so different depending on the country, a 3PL makes managing varying customs rules, tariffs, and gathering the required documentation for your shipments simple. They live and breath keeping up to date with trade policies helping you avoid any delays or fines.

Here are some potential issues a 3PL can prevent:

Issues with incorrect labeling. Issues with goods on the restricted list. Costly regulatory setbacks while your product is in transition to another country.

An Easier Customs Clearance and Documentation Process

Accurate documentation is one of the most important aspects for international shipments. An expert 3PL makes sure all of the customs paperwork is correctly completed, reducing delays, penalties, and the risk of seized goods. They always stay up to date on customs regulations, clearing customs for your shipments easier.

If issues arise, a 3PL can resolve them quickly, minimizing disruption. Customs compliance is simplified with a 3PL because they enable smoother international operations.

Here are some main benefits of easier custom clearance:

Up-to-date compliance

Reduction in delays

Minimized risk of penalties

Smooth operations .

D2C Optimized Shipping and Delivery Times

Using the right Third-Party Logistics (3PL) partner can prevent delays, getting rid of the risks of receiving negative reviews and lost sales. Using an ecommerce fulfillment specialist like Tactical Logistic Solutions will help you optimize your shipping and delivery times.

To reduce shipping times, 3PLs might partner with multiple carriers and use strategically placed warehouses to get your products where they need to be ASAP.

Here are some tactics a 3PL company uses for their advantage:

Access To Real-time Tracking Tools.

Potential Delay Predictor and Route Optimization.

Combined Shipments to Increase Speed and Costs.

Warehousing and Inventory Management for Your Product

3PL warehousing keeps your products closer to your customers reducing shipping times and costs When your inventory is stored closer to your customers, it reduces shipping times and costs.You can also deal with the spike in demand of your ecommerce product.

Real-time tracking helps you manage inventory in multiple locations. With real-time updates, you know exactly how much stock you have and where it is.

Here are some key benefits:

Helps Your Brand Keep Accurate Stock Levels.

Better Prediction of Demand Per Quarter.

Reverse Logistics.

Lowered Storage Costs and Reduce Overstocking Issues.

Expert Customer Experience in International Markets

Meeting customer expectations can be a very hard feat to accomplish, especially for international delivery. Partnering with a 3PL will provide you with timely shipping and quicker and more accurate order no matter where they may be in the world

Crafting a better customer experience also creates better communication, transparency, and trust with your D2C ecommerce product. Start using the local expertise of a 3PL service to get the world knowing about your product.