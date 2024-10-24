With regarding to personal and business use, WhatsApp has turned out to be a mandatory communication application in today’s fast paced world. However, suppose you need to send a message at some point in time and you are not there. WAPlus CRM comes in here. This simple WhatsApp Schedule Message tool makes it easy for you to plan and send WhatsApp messages automatically to save you time and make it easy for your message to reach the right person at the right time.

The new Schedule WhatsApp Message feature also lets you schedule messages not only text, but also videos, voice notes, images, and even Word Documents to a contact. WhatsApp Scheduler works whether you’re sending birthday wishes, reminding a client of an coming meeting or broadcasting a marketing message, with none of the complicated setups and no third-party apps necessary.

In this guide we will walk you through how to use WAPlus to schedule WhatsApp message for free so you can take your and your team’s communications to the next level and save time on doing the same repetitive work.

How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages with WAPlus CRM

WhatsApp Schedule Message with WAPlus is as simple as quick and easy. It allows you to schedule WhatsApp message to be sent on WhatsApp Web so that whether you need to be on the app or not, be ready to send reminders, promotional messages, or just plan communication ahead of time.

1- Log into WhatsApp Web: Open the Chrome and go toWhatsApp Web. After that log into scan the QR code with your phone.

2- Install WAPlus CRM Extension: Install the WhatsApp CRM extension and you’ll then notice the WAPlus icon on your browser toolbar once installed.

3- Open a WhatsApp Chat: After you install WAPlus, click any chat on WhatsApp Web that you want to set a message to.

3- Click on “Schedule Message”: You’ll see a new WhatsApp Schedule Message icon in the lower right corner in the chat window. You’ll want to click on it to begin scheduling your message.

4- Enter Message Details: Type your message and pick out the date and time when it needs to be sent. You choose whether you want the message to be sent upon receiving it one or multiple times.

5- Save and Manage Your Scheduled Messages: When you’re done entering in the information, click “Save”. From the upper right corner of WhatsApp Web, you can click Automation – Schedule Message tab to manage all your scheduled messages.

That’s it! With WAPlus, you don’t need to stress over forgetting crucial messages or keeping your eyes on your monitor for hours. With WhatsApp Scheduler, your scheduled messages will be sent automatically at your own predicted time.

Key Features of WAPlus CRM for WhatsApp Schedule Message

With WAPlus, there are powerful features that allow you to schedule WhatsApp messages, and it’s a breeze and efficient. Here are some of the key features you can take advantage of when using it to schedule WhatsApp messages:

Schedule Messages for Free: One of the most amazing hits on this WAPlus CRM is that you can schedule WhatsApp message for free. You can schedule WhatsApp message beforehand and have them go out automatically free of charge.

Support for Multiple Message Types: With WAPlus, text messaging isn't the only thing that is available. The WhatsApp Schedule Message feature also allows you to set a sending task to one contact or group with multiple messages like videos, voice notes, images, and even Word documents. This flexibility makes it useful for simple personal communication and business communication. To experience these features, try out this WhatsApp Scheduler.

Recurring Messages: WAPlus is also there for you if you have to send the same message again and again. It also lets you send repeatedly schedule WhatsApp message (daily/weekly / monthly/yearly). If you need to send regular reminders, follow-ups or marketing campaign updates for customers, this is perfect for you!

User-Friendly Interface: WAPlus is built to be simple, easy to use and flexible. This WhatsApp Schedule Message tool is neat and intuitive so any one can schedule WhatsApp message without any hassle.

No Advanced Setup Required: Unlike other apps that are set up to work with WhatsApp Web, the setup of WAPlus is like working with any other CRM tool. You don't have to download extra software or fiddle with confusing settings. So, all you need to do is install a Chrome extension, and you're good to go.

Manage Scheduled Messages in One Place: Scheduled messages will be easily accessible at one place. You can see what's coming up, edit if you need to, or delete a message on Automation – Schedule Messge. For more, see the Schedule WhatsApp Message

Safe and Secure: The WhatsApp Schedule Message feature is comparable with that of WhatsApp Web in terms of security, and your data will not be stolen.

Conclusion

For personal reminders, business communication or marketing purposes, WAPlus CRM allows you toschedule WhatsApp message very easily. Luckily, you can automate your WhatsApp messages by following a few simple steps, so you don’t have to manually send them one by one. Being backed by supporting various mediums, repeating messages and a simple interface, WAPlus CRM is ideal for handling your WhatsApp conversation efficiently using the WhatsApp Schedule Message feature.

If you are ready to schedule WhatsApp messages for free and reliably, then try WAPlus. Get started today on the WAPlus website and give your messaging real control!