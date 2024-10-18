Do you want to cast resin ornaments or create the perfect shape for gummies without breaking a sweat? Silicon molds are the ideal brick to start with. They are truly multipurpose workhorses for molding soaps, candles, and fancy confectionery goods.

Today’s article explores the different kinds of silicon molds available in the market. Let us dive into how to use silicon molds and some handy applications. We’ll also provide you with tips to get the most out of your silicon molds so that your work will be perfect every time.

So whether you are a resin artist or DIY a soap, this blog post covers you!

What Are Silicone Molds?

Silicon rubber molds are the latest buzz after metal and plastic molds. Thanks to ever-evolving technology, we are being introduced to more sustainable options.

But what exactly are silicon molds? And why are they going mainstream?

Silicon Rubber Molds are made of synthetic rubber, RTV silicone. The elastomers and polymers react to form an extraordinarily stretchy and heat-resistant material. The sticky silicone contours well to any shape or design, forming well-detailed molds.

Silicon’s extraordinary characteristics, like durability, hypoallergenic, and bacteria-free, add benefits. Here are a few properties of silicon molds that make it popular.

High Elasticity Ratio

The rubber has a high elasticity ratio and thus offers extreme flexibility, making it easy to unmold. It can be stretched to easily remove the cast.

Flexible Temperature Gradient

Surprisingly, silicone molds can withstand temperatures from -65 degrees Celsius to 400 degrees Celsius. Which means they can be used for extreme cold or hot casting.

Durability

Created out of rubber, silicon molds are also durable. Unlike plastic and metal molds, they neither break nor rust. If kept with care, the molds can last a good lifetime.

Anti-Bacterial

Recently discovered, silicone is bacteria-resistant and keeps microbes off its surface. Additionally, since silicone is synthetic, it does not elicit any latex allergy.

Silicone rubber molds are an excellent substitute for conventional casts. However, their diverse collection can leave you confused. So here is a quick briefing on the different types of molds available.

Different Types of Silicone Molds

Silicone molds are available in different templates and thicknesses. Here is a walkthrough to the diverse collection of templates you can find in the market.

Molds Based on Shape:

Chocolate Molds: These silicones are the most popular and available in different shapes. The most common is bar chocolate mold and heart or cube one-bite mold.

Resin Molds: Epoxy resin molds are specifically designed for artistic crafting. The templates are diverse, ranging from different shapes to different patterns. Resin molds are generally thin silicone.

Cake Molds: Baking molds are thick silicone to bear the heat. Usually available as cake pans to cupcake and muffin trays. The silicone is kept firm for stability.

Molds on Thickness:

Thin Molds: Thin silicone molds are designed for resin art, soap carfting or popsicle making. The thickness is kept low for easy pop-out of the product.

Thick Mold: Baking and autoclaving molds are thick silicone for extra strength and stability. Even though the mold wouldn’t melt in oven but thick silicone adds to durability and longevity against the heat wear.

Explore the different kinds of silicone molds on PJ Bold’s website. Survey through the mold types and discover the perfect template for your next project!

Step-by-Step Guide on Using Silicone Molds

If you are new to this business, here is a detailed walkthrough on how to use silicone molds. Follow our instructions to cast the perfect shape.

Choose A Mold:

Silicon Molds come in infinite designs and shapes. To begin with, you can choose a pre-made mold or create your mold template. Choose an appropriate design for a silicon tray.

Clean the Mold

Silicon accumulates a lot of dust. Run the silicone template under water or dip it in a water basin to clean it. Leave the clean mold in a ventilated area to dry.

Get the Mixture Ready

If you want to cast resin pieces or candies, prepare your mixture. Ensure that it is smooth and free of lumps. A lumpy mixture will not yield the perfect casting.

Pour Up

Pour the mixture into a dried silicone template. Add in the same amount for uniform output. For epoxy resin, use a wooden spatula to add the mix. Heat, bake, or dry your mixture.

For resin, once it is half set, you can also put charms or magnets in it.

Unmold the Tray

Once the product is set completely, stretch the silicone to remove the molds. Just pop out the products, and do not use sharp objects, as they can damage the mold.

Now, enjoy your product! Isn’t using silicone molds super easy? Check out some Thin Silicone Molds to try!

Techniques and Methods to Cast Silicone Molds

Silicone is very versatile. Because it is highly resistant to temperature, you can air dry your product, freeze it, heat it, or even bake it.

Here are all the methods you can use to cast silicone molds:

Air Dry

A simple way to cast in silicone molds is to dry your template in a ventilated area. For epoxy resin, place the template on a ventilated counter and leave until it is set. The resin will be set by air drying, which can take 5-6 hours.

Freeze

Silicone can withstand low temperatures up to -65 degrees. To create popsicles, add a sugary drink to silicone molds and freeze them. Then, undo the molds easily and enjoy your flavored ice.

Bake

Silicone trays are soft like rubber yet resistant to temperature like steel. Use a mold to bake cakes in different shapes. Unlike metal molds, silicone molds give the perfect mold impression without any batter sticking.

Whether heat, cool, or dry- enjoy the perfect molds every time!

Best Practices for Using Silicone Molds

Silicone molds are very durable if kept with care. Here are a few quick tips to get the best value:

Clean your molds thoroughly after every use. Preferably, use a sponge and dishwashing soap to prevent scratches.

Use a brush with soft bristles to reach corners or hard-approaching areas. Hard scrubbing can damage the silicone.

Silicone quickly absorbs dust from the air. Store it in an airtight area or container to keep the dust away.

Do not place your molds in direct sunlight. Unnecessary light exposure can weaken the silicone and make it more prone to damage.

Always store the molds flat. Do not roll them or create huge stacks.

Silicone molds will last longer if they are kept properly. Sort out your old and new molds and keep them with care.

Project-Specific Applications

Due to their unique properties, silicone molds are versatile and support different usage ideas. Here are a few ideas to try out with your silicone mold.

Baking

Silicone molds are widely available for baking purposes. Take a cake mold, pour in your mixture, and bake it to perfection! Unlike metal trays, enjoy easy unmolding and perfect mold impression on cakes. Silicon is also easier to clean than metal pans. Enjoy effortless baking without any hassle!

Create Popsicles

Create different yummy mixes and pour in a silicone mold. Place an ice cream stick in your mold and freeze it until stiff. Do not hassle with melting to unmold the popsicles, and have fun with toothsome popsicles in no time!

Resin Ornaments

Use epoxy resin and a silicon mold to unleash your creative side effortlessly. Pour resin into a mold and set it generously for 5-6 hours. Place magnets and add hooks or earrings hoops to create cute resin art.

Gummies

Pour your gummy mixture into molds and let it set. Un-do the mold and get the perfectly shaped candies and chewable gummies.

Get creative with your silicone molds and make jewelry, candy, soaps, and much more!

Where to Find High-Quality Silicone Molds?

Already overwhelmed by the uses of silicone molds? It’s high time you replaced your rusty metal molds with silicone rubber.

If you want to find a good-quality silicone mold, look no further when PJ Bold is around. Get durable and quality molds at very economical prices.

We boast of high-quality craftsmanship with extreme precision in our molds. The rubber is created from pure ingredients and can last a legacy if cared for.

Get pre-made silicone molds or order custom templates for your next artwork! PJ Bold offers a variety of thick and thin molds to choose from, based on your personal preference.

Check out PJ Bold to buy top-quality silicon molds.

Safety and Precautions to Use Silicone Rubber Molds

Silicon rubber molds are durable material, but careless use can easily tear them. For longevity, here are a few safety precautions to get the best value for the product.

Do not use any sharp materials when unmolding. Just press and push to unmold the template.

Handle the silicone tray with care after baking. Only touch the mold when wearing gloves.

After baking or heating the mold, let it cool completely before hurrying to empty the template.

Don’t put a silicone tray directly over a flame. The temperature in a naked flame can be as high as 3000 degrees, and can melt silicone mold.

Put the mixture in molds before putting them in ovens and autoclaves.

Follow the best practices for using silicone molds and make them last for years.

Conclusion

Silicone rubber molds are flexible and durable replacements for conventional molds. Their easy unmolding and resistance to high temperatures make them a quick fix for molding. If kept with care, silicone molds can last for years and offer the best return on investment.

Whether resin, chocolates, or gummies, easily mold with PJ Bold’s unique templates. Choose a mold from PJ’s collection or craft your custom silicone mold. Try baking, resin art, soap making, or popsicles with your silicone templates.

Bringing convenience to fingertips, enjoy effortless creativity with silicone rubber molds!