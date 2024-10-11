How to Use Graphic Design Visuals to Effectively Convey Your Brand Message

Visual storytelling has become the cornerstone of digital marketing success. Every seasoned Marketing Consultant knows that today’s designs must capture the scroll, setting them apart in a flood of information. With insights like a Marketing Consultant advising to “design for the scroll” and a CEO emphasizing the balance between trends and simplicity, this article contains seventeen powerful strategies. Learn industry secrets that begin with grabbing attention on first glance and end with the brilliance of balancing complexity, all from the minds of industry veterans.

Design for the Scroll

Stay Updated with Trends

Use Contrast and Color Psychology

Employ Hierarchy and Contrast

Create Emotional Connections

Simplify for Clarity

Use Data-Driven Design

Keep Experimenting with Designs

Leverage Figma for Collaboration

Prioritize Handmade-Looking Assets

Identify a Campaign Logline

Design with Purpose

Prioritize Accessibility and Inclusivity

Make Visuals Understandable

Maintain Brand Consistency

Balance Trends with Simplicity

Leverage Bold Primary Colors

Design for the Scroll

We follow a simple but often-overlooked rule: design for the scroll, not the stare.

People aren’t hanging around to admire your graphics—they’re swiping past at lightning speed.

So, we design with that in mind: bold, clean visuals that get the point across in 3 seconds or less. Text is minimal, fonts are legible at a glance, and colors aren’t there to look pretty—they’re tools for attention.

A recent campaign for a product launch nailed this. Instead of the typical crowded imagery, we used a single, punchy graphic with an aggressive pop of color and a one-liner that could be digested mid-scroll.

Sales jumped 15%, and the engagement told us everything: people paused, absorbed, and acted—all while barely slowing down.

Austin Benton, Marketing Consultant, Gotham Artists

Stay Updated with Trends

Staying updated with design trends is crucial for keeping visual content fresh and engaging. In digital marketing, visuals serve as the first point of connection with the audience. Integrating contemporary aesthetics that resonate with current design trends is a priority. This practice ensures our designs capture attention and communicate our brand message effectively.

A great example of this was our summer campaign last year. We adopted a minimalist design trend using bright, bold colors and geometric shapes. These elements helped convey a sense of fun and excitement, aligning perfectly with our seasonal promotional products. The modern aesthetics didn’t just look appealing; they also connected with our audience’s preferences, significantly increasing engagement rates on our digital platforms.

Keep an eye on popular design tools and platforms to see what works in real-time examples. Tools like Canva and Adobe Creative Cloud offer trend insights and templates that can inspire fresh and relevant visual content. Ensuring your graphics are not only aesthetically pleasing but also aligned with your brand makes your marketing efforts more impactful.

Jessica Bane, Director of Business Operations, GoPromotional

Use Contrast and Color Psychology

Using contrast and color psychology is crucial for creating standout visuals in digital marketing. This approach helps key elements of a design stand out and ensures the intended message resonates emotionally. Colors influence perception—red evokes excitement, blue instills trust, and green signifies growth. When chosen thoughtfully, these colors can reinforce the brand’s core message and values.

We experienced success with a campaign where we used contrasting colors to draw attention to our main call-to-action buttons. Employing a bold blue against a clean white background, we immediately grabbed viewers’ attention. We integrated green hues subtly in the background to communicate reliability and growth, aligning with our mission to help nonprofits secure grant funding. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting both higher engagement and conversion rates.

When implementing this strategy, it’s vital to test different color combinations to see what resonates best with your audience. Experiment with A/B testing to determine which contrasts best attract attention and drive action. This method ensures the most effective color pairing, allowing the brand message to not only be seen but also felt by its target audience.

Will Yang, Head of Growth & Marketing, Instrumentl

Employ Hierarchy and Contrast

Be smart in how you look different: We practice two design concepts to get the best out of our promotional material, called Hierarchy and Contrast.

We became one of the top podcasts in our niche for two years, averaging over 15,000 weekly listeners. Our audio-based product received fan feedback, “I liked how your podcast looked compared to all the others, so I listened, and I liked the actual podcast.” We got them with our digital marketing.

Visual Hierarchy: That’s when you size the graphics, the fonts, and the information, in order of how important it is. Want the viewer to see “SALE 50% OFF” first? Make that the biggest. Want them to know where to go? Make that the second biggest. And so on.

Imagine you grab the eye of the viewer, and if they’re really interested, they’ll read more as they get closer to your advertisement. This made our imagery, our social media footage, and our web presence all a cut above the rest.

Our podcast was in the tabletop industry, so elaborate fantasy artwork crowded every search result. It all looked cool but blended together. We took the absurd ’70s-fantasy route and put our business name next to a handmade illustration of a skeleton wizard clutching onto the face of his victim. BOOM! In your face, it drew people in way quicker than the surrounding podcasts that had too much going on at the same size.

Contrast: This is when you make something look different than something else—simple. See a design going left? You go right. They’re all colored blue and purple? We’re going to be bright red. We ran a test averaging all the colors of visual competition, chose red, and it worked.

Using Hierarchy and Contrast in our graphic design, we took an audio-based company in an ultra-saturated market, and rose to the top. Statistically, we were in the top 3% of podcasts worldwide with our listener base and sat comfortably in the Top 5 of Spotify’s tabletop podcast category.

Digital marketing allowed us to sit right next to those other podcasts that toured the country and sold-out live shows.

Chris Rumeau, Brand Expert, Rumeau Design Co

Create Emotional Connections

At our company, the secret to standout graphic design in digital marketing is not to design only for aesthetics, but also for human connection. We try creating visuals that trigger an emotional response, tapping into the core of what makes people tick.

One standout example of this was our recent campaign for a charity initiative. Instead of traditional infographics or polished stock images, we created a series of raw, candid photos of individuals directly impacted by the cause, accompanied by hand-drawn elements and personal testimonials. This approach wasn’t just visually striking, it was deeply personal. The authenticity of these visuals resonated far beyond what any slick design could achieve.

We used these images across various digital platforms, and the result was remarkable. Engagement rates surged by 60%, and donations doubled within the first month. The visuals didn’t just tell a story, they invited viewers to be a part of it. This approach shattered the norms of conventional digital marketing graphics by prioritizing emotional resonance over polished perfection.

By humanizing our visuals and focusing on genuine connections, we transformed how our brand message was conveyed, making it both memorable and impactful.

Raviraj Hegde, SVP of Growth & Sales, Donorbox

Simplify for Clarity

I have learned that when it comes to graphic designing for digital marketing, less is more. And why is that?

In these tech times, we have so much information around us. Our eyes need a break, and our brains want things to be simple.

But how? It is about cutting out the extra and focusing on one strong message. I remember a couple of years ago when we launched a new eco-friendly product. During our advertisement, we didn’t overload the designs with too many details. Instead, we used one simple image: small hands holding a tiny green plant.

What were the results? The response was great. That simple picture showed exactly what we cared about: the environment and a sustainable future for children. It awakened emotions in a way that listing product details never could.

We complemented this image with a short, evocative copy: “Building a better tomorrow.” No word salad or long explanations.

What did we learn? Less is always more when used right. We should give people’s eyes and minds some space to help them connect with our message.

Since then, we have applied this practice across all our digital marketing. Before marketing or designing, we always ask ourselves:

Can we make this simpler to clarify our message to its essence?

Arslan Habib, Digital Marketer | Business Strategist, Sustainability Jobs

Use Data-Driven Design

One best practice we follow at PixelMojo is the “data-driven design” principle. Compelling visuals are more than just aesthetically pleasing; they must align strategically with business goals and user behavior. We don’t just design based on trends or personal preferences; we use data to inform our creative decisions. This includes analyzing user behavior, A/B testing different design elements, and tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure our visuals are captivating and contribute to measurable results.

Our branding work for FunnelZen, a SaaS startup, is a prime example of this principle in action. FunnelZen needed a brand identity to capture its core values and resonate with its target audience. To achieve this, we used data to inform our design process:

Target Audience Research: We analyzed FunnelZen’s ideal customer profile, needs, and preferences to understand what visuals would appeal to them.

Competitive Analysis: We researched the visual identities of FunnelZen’s competitors to identify opportunities for differentiation and ensure their brand stood out.

Brand Values Alignment: We worked closely with FunnelZen to define their core values and ensure the visual identity authentically reflected those values.

This data-driven approach led us to a visual identity for FunnelZen that was:

Symbolic: The logo, a stylized “Z” constructed from pixel elements, represents FunnelZen’s data-driven approach and focus on building “Zen-like” marketing funnels.

Iconic: The logo’s simplicity and bold colors make it easily recognizable and memorable.

Strategic: The color palette and typography were chosen to convey professionalism and trustworthiness while incorporating vibrancy to reflect FunnelZen’s innovative spirit.

This visual identity effectively communicated FunnelZen’s core values and resonated with its target audience. The new branding resulted in a 15% increase in website traffic and a 10% rise in qualified leads within the first quarter of its launch. This success demonstrates the power of data-driven design in conveying a brand’s story and achieving business goals.

Lloyd Pilapil, Founder, Pixelmojo

Keep Experimenting with Designs

One of the best practices we stick to for standout graphic design at Mock It is simply not getting too comfortable—we keep experimenting. Relying on the same designs over and over can get dangerous. Our website used to feature a lot of illustrations to convey certain messaging. They looked great, but when we experimented with photographs instead, we found a substantial increase in conversions. If we’d stuck to the branding we had established and liked, we never would have discovered that.

Jeremy Podger, Founder, Mock It

Leverage Figma for Collaboration

A key best-practice for standout graphic design in digital marketing is leveraging Figma for seamless collaboration and precision in design. Figma allows real-time feedback, version control, and component reusability, ensuring brand consistency across campaigns.

For instance, when designing a product-launch campaign, Figma enabled multiple designers and marketers to work together effortlessly. The use of interactive prototyping and shared design systems helped us create visually cohesive and compelling graphics that clearly communicated the brand’s innovation and reliability, leading to high engagement and conversions.

Julian Lusa, Sr. SEO Account Manager

Prioritize Handmade-Looking Assets

In our company, we prioritize creating “handmade-looking” assets to produce standout graphic designs in digital marketing.

Our approach involves creating visuals with an organic, natural aesthetic (looking handwritten) that feels more personal and authentic.

We follow this best practice because it differentiates our design visuals from those of competitors, as others tend to make their designs superficial and cluttered with trending elements. A recent example was our campaign for a local artisanal coffee roaster. We designed social media graphics featuring hand-drawn illustrations of coffee beans, mugs, and brewing equipment.

These visuals were warm and sketchy, highlighting the brand’s commitment to organic methods and attention to detail.

As a result, the campaign received positive engagement (36% higher than their usual posts), with many users commenting on how the artwork captured the essence of the brand’s small-batch, artisanal approach.

Alisha Pandey, UI/UX designer and product designing head, Tenet

Identify a Campaign Logline

A best practice we follow for standout graphic design in digital marketing is identifying a logline, or “true north,” at the very start of every campaign. This logline serves as the guiding principle for the entire project, ensuring that each element—whether it’s copywriting, video editing, or visual design—stays aligned with the three key attributes of the story we want to tell. Every decision we make is based on this central message, which keeps the narrative consistent and powerful across all touchpoints.

For instance, when we worked on an impact campaign for a non-profit, the “true north” we established was focused on empowerment and community transformation. Every visual, from bold color choices to authentic imagery, was designed to reflect that. Our videos used real stories of change, while copy highlighted key themes of impact.

Even in social media posts, we maintained this narrative thread, ensuring every piece reinforced the message of positive, tangible change. This alignment of visuals and story made the campaign more cohesive and emotionally resonant, driving both engagement and donations by clearly conveying the brand’s mission.

By grounding every aspect of the campaign in that core message, we ensured that the visuals did more than just catch the eye—they conveyed the brand’s heart.

Max Kringen, Founder + Chief Storyteller, Tellwell Story Co.

Design with Purpose

Attention spans are getting shorter by the second, especially in the fast-moving digital world, so it’s all about grabbing attention quickly while keeping things creative yet simple. At Orange Line, one of the key practices we swear by for standout graphic design in digital marketing is designing with purpose.

Every visual element we use has a clear function; it’s not just about looking good, but making sure the design is easy to understand at a glance and leaves an impact. By using techniques like hierarchy, contrast, and balance, we guide people’s attention exactly where we want it, while keeping the message clear and focused.

A great example of this is a recent campaign we worked on for one of our U.S.-based retail clients. We centered the entire campaign around one key benefit of the product, and we took charge of everything from the creative direction to the imagery. Because we were involved from the start, we made sure the visuals and messaging worked seamlessly together.

The result was a simple but highly effective campaign that really resonated with the audience and drove some solid results. It was a great example of how keeping things purpose-driven can really elevate a brand’s message and drive engagement for our clients.

Jake Patton, Design Lead, Orange Line

Prioritize Accessibility and Inclusivity

One best practice we follow for stand-out graphic design in our digital marketing is to prioritize accessibility and inclusivity in our visuals. We recognize that our products cater to a diverse audience with varying needs, and our graphics must reflect that diversity. By incorporating images that resonate with our customers, we create a more relatable and authentic brand experience.

One memorable instance where visuals effectively conveyed our brand message was during a campaign highlighting our custom orthotics. Instead of just showcasing the product, we shared stories and images of real customers benefiting from our orthotics in their daily lives.

One particular image of a young athlete, wearing our custom insoles while joyfully running, captured the essence of freedom and mobility that our brand stands for. The response was overwhelming, as customers felt a personal connection to the story and were inspired by the visuals to take action. This approach not only bolstered our brand identity but also reinforced our commitment to improving our customers’ quality of life, reminding us all that design has the power to tell compelling stories.

Matt Behnke, Chief Executive Officer, Orthotic Shop

Make Visuals Understandable

I’ve always thought that visuals should do more than look good—they should actually say something. When we ran an AI campaign, we didn’t try to impress with flashy graphics. Instead, we went for visuals that made sense. We created simple infographics and short, easy-to-understand animations that explained complex AGI concepts in plain language. The goal was to take something that could feel intimidating and make it feel approachable, almost like having a casual chat with a friend.

And you know what? It worked like a charm. People didn’t just scroll past our content—they actually got it. We started getting messages from folks who said, “Now I get what you’re doing!” or “This finally makes sense to me.” That’s when I knew we had hit the mark. It wasn’t about putting on a show; it was about making sure everyone, even those new to AGI, felt included in the conversation. And that made all the difference.

Siddharth Kashiramka, Product Leader, AGI and Mentor @ Startup Accelerator

Maintain Brand Consistency

One of the fundamental practices we apply in our agency to achieve outstanding graphic design in digital marketing is maintaining strict consistency in the brand’s visual identity across all platforms and formats. Every visual element, whether it’s typography, colors, layout, or aesthetic concept, contributes to creating a cohesive and recognizable brand identity. This consistency builds trust, recognition, and an emotional connection with users, which is essential for successful digital marketing.

The typography we choose must be easily readable for all users while fully aligned with the brand identity. It follows the brand’s shape, style, and tone, often reflecting its “vibe”—whether it’s modern, classic, dynamic, or elegant. Every typeface is carefully selected to enhance the clarity of the message and visual appeal while respecting the brand’s character.

The colors we use in design are always the brand’s colors or shades defined in the brand guide, created during the branding and logo design process. These colors are not just an aesthetic choice—they carry deep symbolism, convey emotions, and help build visual recognition. Consistent use of brand colors across all platforms ensures clear and unified communication with the audience.

The layout and spacing of elements are crucial for creating a logical and simple user experience. Every element must be strategically placed to be easily understood and intuitive for users. The layout is clean, with enough space between elements to avoid clutter, contributing to both aesthetic appeal and ease of navigation through the content.

One of the most important points we emphasize is that design must always have a purpose. Design is not just decoration—it serves to effectively convey the brand’s key messages and meet specific client goals. While meeting the client’s requests is essential, we strive to do so in line with the rules and principles of good design. Sometimes, the client may have ideas that are not entirely functional, so it’s our responsibility to find a common solution that satisfies the client’s wishes while adhering to professional standards.

Marko Mutavdzic, UX UI Designer, SWOT Digital

Balance Trends with Simplicity

One of the best practices we follow for stand-out graphic design in digital marketing is staying aligned with current trends while balancing simplicity. We continuously monitor what’s working and trending in the market to capture attention and ensure our designs resonate with our target audience. However, we’ve found that sometimes the simplest graphics are the most effective. The success of any design ultimately hinges on how compelling the offer is as a whole, rather than just the complexity or sophistication of the visuals.

For example, we recently ran a campaign where minimalistic, clean visuals significantly outperformed more intricate designs. By focusing on a clear, compelling offer and stripping away unnecessary elements, we were able to convey our brand message more effectively. This not only captured attention but also drove conversions, reinforcing the idea that design doesn’t have to be complex to be impactful.

We always prioritize designs that complement the overall marketing strategy, ensuring that they align with the offer and resonate with our audience.

Kim Barrett, CEO, Founder, Speaker & Trainer, Your Social Voice

Leverage Bold Primary Colors

The key best practices we follow in graphic design are leveraging a bold primary color and crafting unique content that reflects our brand’s personality. For us, orange is the center-piece of our visual identity. It’s vibrant and daring, and mirrors both the brand’s creative, brave, and young character, and the trendy and creative products we offer. The color grabs attention, making our brand memorable, even in a crowded digital space—because bold impressions leave a lasting impact.

Beyond color, we invest in regular, high-quality fashion photoshoots that showcase not only our products, but also the lifestyle they represent. These visuals go beyond the product itself, helping to build an emotional connection with our audience.

Liana Horodetska, Graphic designer, Swag42

Related Articles