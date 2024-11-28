How to use FINQ’s stocks DIY tool as a self-directed investor

Investing in the stock market can be daunting, especially for self-directed investors seeking to navigate the complexities of data analysis, stock selection, and portfolio management. FINQ’s Stocks DIY tool is designed to eliminate these challenges, empowering investors with a comprehensive, AI-driven platform that simplifies every aspect of the investing process.
What is FINQ’s Stocks DIY?
FINQ’s Stocks DIY is the all-in-one AI-powered tool designed to beat the indices. It offers model portfolios that are continuously updated using advanced AI, delivering daily stock rankings, market insights, and an easy-to-follow structure that empowers self-directed investors. Start your two-month free trial and see how FINQ simplifies investing.
With FINQ, you can:
- Follow model portfolios designed for long, short, and market-neutral strategies.
- Build a custom portfolio using AI-driven stock rankings.
- Analyze your current holdings with daily updates and sector insights.
How to Use FINQ’s features
1) Explore FINQ’s model portfolios
FINQ offers three model portfolios:
- FINQFIRST: Designed to beat the S&P 500, always holds our top ranked 10 stocks to buy (long strategy).
- FINQLAST: Designed to beat products shorting the S&P 500, always holds our 10 bottom ranked stocks to short-sell (short strategy).
- FINQNEUTRAL: Designed to outperform existing market-neutral S&P 500 products, it always holds our top 10 stocks to buy and 10 to short-sell (market-neutral strategy).
These portfolios are ideal for investors looking for clear, data-backed strategies that require minimal intervention.
2) Use FINQFULL for stock rankings
The FINQFULL feature offers a comprehensive ranking of S&P 500 stocks, updated daily based on FINQ’s proprietary AI analysis. Stocks with incomplete information are not ranked. Here’s how you can use it:
- Filter by sector: For example, view the top-ranked healthcare stocks or energy stocks to focus on industries that interest you.
- Compare rankings: Evaluate how your preferred stocks perform relative to others in the same or different sectors.
- Monitor changes: Daily updates allow you to track shifts in rankings, helping you stay ahead of market trends.
This feature is particularly useful for building a portfolio tailored to specific sectors or for diversifying your investments across multiple industries.
3) Analyze and adjust your investments
For investors with existing portfolios, FINQFULL provides unique insights into your S&P 500 stocks with rankings that compare their performance relative to others, updating daily as stocks improve or decline.
4) Receive real-time notifications
FINQ notifies you of model portfolio changes, keeping you updated on AI-driven adjustments to support timely decisions.
Why Choose FINQ’s Stocks DIY?
- All-in-One solution: From stock selection to portfolio adjustments, FINQ handles everything, saving you hours across the entire self-directed investment process.
- Proven performance: With model portfolios that have outperformed the S&P 500 since December 2022, FINQ provides reliable strategies for long-term wealth creation.
- Transparency and simplicity: FINQ delivers clear, data-backed insights, making it accessible to self-directed investors of all levels.
Conclusion
FINQ’s Stocks DIY tool simplifies investing with AI-driven analysis and an easy-to-use platform. Start your two-month free trial and see how FINQ can help you achieve your financial goals.