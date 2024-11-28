How to use FINQ’s stocks DIY tool as a self-directed investor

Investing in the stock market can be daunting, especially for self-directed investors seeking to navigate the complexities of data analysis, stock selection, and portfolio management. FINQ’s Stocks DIY tool is designed to eliminate these challenges, empowering investors with a comprehensive, AI-driven platform that simplifies every aspect of the investing process.

What is FINQ’s Stocks DIY?

FINQ’s Stocks DIY is the all-in-one AI-powered tool designed to beat the indices. It offers model portfolios that are continuously updated using advanced AI, delivering daily stock rankings, market insights, and an easy-to-follow structure that empowers self-directed investors. Start your two-month free trial and see how FINQ simplifies investing.

With FINQ, you can:

Follow model portfolios designed for long, short, and market-neutral strategies.

Build a custom portfolio using AI-driven stock rankings.

Analyze your current holdings with daily updates and sector insights.

How to Use FINQ’s features

1) Explore FINQ’s model portfolios

FINQ offers three model portfolios:

FINQFIRST : Designed to beat the S&P 500, always holds our top ranked 10 stocks to buy (long strategy).

FINQLAST : Designed to beat products shorting the S&P 500, always holds our 10 bottom ranked stocks to short-sell (short strategy).

FINQNEUTRAL : Designed to outperform existing market-neutral S&P 500 products, it always holds our top 10 stocks to buy and 10 to short-sell (market-neutral strategy).

These portfolios are ideal for investors looking for clear, data-backed strategies that require minimal intervention.

2) Use FINQFULL for stock rankings

The FINQFULL feature offers a comprehensive ranking of S&P 500 stocks, updated daily based on FINQ’s proprietary AI analysis. Stocks with incomplete information are not ranked. Here’s how you can use it:

Filter by sector : For example, view the top-ranked healthcare stocks or energy stocks to focus on industries that interest you.

Compare rankings : Evaluate how your preferred stocks perform relative to others in the same or different sectors.

Monitor changes : Daily updates allow you to track shifts in rankings, helping you stay ahead of market trends.

This feature is particularly useful for building a portfolio tailored to specific sectors or for diversifying your investments across multiple industries.

3) Analyze and adjust your investments

For investors with existing portfolios, FINQFULL provides unique insights into your S&P 500 stocks with rankings that compare their performance relative to others, updating daily as stocks improve or decline.

4) Receive real-time notifications

FINQ notifies you of model portfolio changes, keeping you updated on AI-driven adjustments to support timely decisions.

Why Choose FINQ’s Stocks DIY?

All-in-One solution : From stock selection to portfolio adjustments, FINQ handles everything, saving you hours across the entire self-directed investment process.

Proven performance : With model portfolios that have outperformed the S&P 500 since December 2022, FINQ provides reliable strategies for long-term wealth creation.

Transparency and simplicity : FINQ delivers clear, data-backed insights, making it accessible to self-directed investors of all levels.

Conclusion

FINQ’s Stocks DIY tool simplifies investing with AI-driven analysis and an easy-to-use platform. Start your two-month free trial and see how FINQ can help you achieve your financial goals.