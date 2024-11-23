How To Use A2 Cow’s Ghee In Your Daily Life

A2 Cow ghee is a superfood and a powerhouse of nutrition that provides numerous health benefits. This ghee is made from the milk of native cow breeds like Sahiwal and Gir and is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. Adding this to your everyday diet can boost immunity and improve digestion, mental health, bone health, vision, and overall well-being. Wondering how to use A2 ghee in your daily life? Here are a few ways to add it to your meals.

Consume Ghee On an Empty Stomach

One of the easiest ways to add A2 ghee is to include it in your morning routine. According to Ayurveda, a teaspoon of ghee, when consumed on an empty stomach, lubricates the digestive tract, boosts digestion, and helps nutrient absorption. So consume it directly or add it to your morning coffee or tea. The healthy fats in A2 ghee give a quick but sustained energy boost, so you can start your day on an energetic note.

Use It In Cooking

A2 Cow Ghee has a high smoking point, which means that even at high temperatures, it does not break into harmful components. Thus, it is a great choice for cooking. You can use it to fry spices, sauteed vegetables, or deep-fry. It adds a nutty, rich flavour to dishes and instantly enhances the taste of food. Whether you are preparing traditional dishes or cooking curry using A2 ghee instead of oil, it gives food a delicious taste while providing many health benefits.

Spread On Indian Breads

It is a common practice in India to spread ghee on freshly made Dosas, idlis, parathas, rotis, or other Indian bread. This not only increases the flavour of the food but also makes it more nutritious. A2 ghee is a rich source of healthy fats, and hence, when spread on traditional Indian breads, it keeps you satiated for a longer time, preventing unwanted snacking. Next time you make Dosas or other breads, drizzle some A2 ghee for extra nutrition and taste.

Add It To Dals And Rice

If you are not someone who prepares Indian bread frequently, you can add ghee to your meals by mixing it with lentils or rice. A spoonful of ghee on a hot bowl of curry, dal, or steamed rice makes the meal more tasty and satisfying while increasing its flavour. Additionally, adding ghee helps digest the lentils and rice, which are staple Indian foods. So this combination of rice and dal with ghee drizzled is a well-balanced meal that has all the important nutrients the body needs.

Massage

A2 ghee is known for its therapeutic properties and is an essential ingredient in Abhyanga (traditional massage). This is a traditional practice where the body is massaged using warm ghee to detoxify the body by removing free radicals, hydrating and nourishing the skin, relieving stress, and prompting relaxation. Warm some ghee, and gently massage on skin, muscles, and joints in a circular motion. Leave it for about 20 minutes and take a warm bath.

A2 ghee is a great addition to your diet because of its nutritional value. Use ghee in your everyday diet, harness its potential to its fullest and enjoy good health and wellness.