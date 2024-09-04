With the recent release of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 beta, Many players are searching for the best way to get “Black Ops 6 bot lobbies” or “Black Ops 6 easy lobbies” due to the game having skill-based matchmaking reported to be included in the beta and the full game.

What is black ops 6 skill-based matchmaking?

Skill-based matchmaking is a system that call of duty uses to decide what servers to place you on in games such as Black ops 6 & Warzone.

When you start searching for a lobby in this game, the game uses a complex match-making algorithm to find other players of the same skill level as you and fill up your lobby with players – this is called skill-based matchmaking.

Why do players want to find easy lobbies & bot lobbies?

Many players find that this system of matchmaking actually makes their game feel “sweaty” and hard.

Getting placed into lobbies of players of a similar skill level can be very tiring, and stressful, this is the main reason gamers seek out software and methods to help them mitigate playing in skill-based matchmaking lobbies.

How can I find black ops 6 bot lobbies?

The most popular ways to get bot lobbies in black ops 6 and warzone are by using a Black Ops 6 VPN or by reverse boosting and loosing games.

Using a Call of Duty VPN is a great way to get easy lobbies. Sbmmoff is recognized by most in the community as the best warzone VPN on the market.

Some of the other less effective ways are to reverse boost ( to reverse boost you should join eight games and play like a a new player and loose the game with zero kills each time ).

Reverse boosting lowers your kill to death ratio in the game and takes time to accomplish.

Below is an image from the GUI of the Sbmmoff vpn for black ops 6 and warzone games:

Does activision allow players to use a VPN to play black ops 6?

Yes, you are allowed use a Call of Duty vpn, it is not against the cheating and abuse policy published by Activision and you are permitted to use a VPN such as sbmmoff VPN to help find easier lobbies.

How can a VPN help me get into easy lobbies in black ops 6?

VPNs such as sbmmoff VPN work in a different way to a traditional VPN which you use for security or watching netflix movies, normal vpns will not help you get into easy lobbies. The sbmmoff VPN routes only the matchmaking part of your game’s data over the their VPN connection. By doing this it confuses the game into thinking you are from another country and thus partially bypasses skill-based matchmaking. Note, it is worth adding that black ops 6 and warzone VPNs such as sbmmoff VPN will not higher your ping in game and your ping will remain low no matter which location you connect to on the VPN list.

This is also another reason why gamers do not use normal VPNs to play warzone and black ops 6. Call of Duty gamers use a sbmm VPN instead as this allows low latency ping and aids in finding easier lobbies.

Do famous content creators use VPNs for call of duty games?

Of course, many of the well known gamers in the scene use a VPN, they are also sponsored by black ops 6 and warzone VPN companies.

Read More From Techbullion And Businesnewswire.com