How to Take Off on Telegram: Current Marketing Strategies That Work in 2024

Telegram continues to gain momentum, and in 2024, this platform remains one of the key ones for promoting businesses, blogs, and communities. If you want to not only create a channel, but also take off, attracting an active audience, then you need to use proven strategies that really work. In this article, prepared by an online content marketing agency, we will look at current marketing tactics that will help you quickly achieve success on Telegram in 2024.

Content is king, but engagement is more important

In 2024, it’s not enough to just publish interesting content. You need to constantly engage your audience: ask questions, conduct surveys, stimulate discussions. The more activity on your channel, the more Telegram’s algorithms will promote it. It’s important to find a balance between informative and interactive posts.

Viral posts and collaborations with other channels

One of the best ways to grow on Telegram is to create viral content. This could be memes, useful instructions, or unique data that users will want to forward to their friends. Collaborations with other channels are another powerful tool: joint posts, mutual PR, or even holding joint contests will help attract a new audience.

Creating mini-games and interactivity within the channel

In 2024, channels where users can not only read but also interact with content are gaining popularity. These can be simple mini-games, tests or quests in which you need to solve problems. Such activities not only entertain the audience, but also increase their engagement and time spent on the channel.

Using automation and bots

Bots are a powerful tool that will help you not only simplify your work with subscribers, but also increase their activity. For example, you can set up a bot that will remind subscribers about important news, send surveys, or offer exclusive bonuses. In 2024, using bots is becoming an almost mandatory element of effective marketing in Telegram.

Creating content chains

A sequential content strategy works just like a sales funnel. Distribute information across a series of posts to grab your audience’s attention and keep them coming back to your channel. For example, you can launch article series, step-by-step guides, or mini-courses that gradually reveal important information.

Channel gamification

People love to compete and win. Apply gamification elements to your content: give out points for activity, hold regular contests and challenges. This will help retain your audience and make your community more lively and active.

Pay attention to private chats and communities

In 2024, private chats and closed communities are becoming increasingly popular. People are looking for more exclusive content and close interaction with the author. Create a private chat for your most active subscribers or organize exclusive newsletters – this will help increase audience loyalty.

Traffic overflow from other platforms

Nobody has cancelled the power of other social networks. Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and VKontakte remain excellent platforms for attracting traffic to your Telegram channel. In 2024, it is still relevant to create content on other platforms and use it for promotion in Telegram, for example, with links in profile descriptions or stories with calls to subscribe.

Optimize publication time

It’s not just what you post that matters, but when. In 2024, Telegram’s algorithms still take time into account. Posts published at the peak of your audience’s activity get more interactions, which means they’re seen by more people. Analyze when your audience is most active and publish content at that time.

Collaborative Promotion with Other Channels

A powerful strategy is engaging in cross-promotion with complementary channels. Seek out channels with a similar audience and propose collaborative efforts for mutual growth.

This could range from straightforward post exchanges to more intricate partnerships, such as co-creating content or organizing joint contests. As Telegram evolves in 2024, staying ahead requires employing cutting-edge promotion techniques. The goal is not just to amass subscribers but to actively engage them, ensuring your channel remains vibrant and dynamic. Follow these tips, and your Telegram channel will take off. You can get more useful information for developing your brand absolutely free of charge in the blog of our content marketing WGG agency.

