How to Surf the Wave of AI and Blockchain Technology Like a Pro!

In the world of emerging tech, getting a solid education really sets you up for success, helping you land top-paying jobs and become a driving force for innovation in your company. With LinkedIn Data predicting a 65% change in job requirements by 2030 because of AI and Blockchain, it’s crucial to adapt to new ways of learning.

The trend of demanding degrees for jobs, regardless of their relevance, started in the early 2000s, leaving many skilled workers without formal education out in the cold. This shift away from traditional educational requirements signals a bigger change in how we qualify for jobs, emphasizing skills over degrees.

Efforts to prioritize skills and abilities over academic credentials are gaining traction. A significant step was taken toward skills-based hiring in federal employment practices. Reflecting this progressive attitude, more than 16 states have passed laws aimed at removing degree requirements for public sector jobs. This evolving landscape marks the breakdown of the ‘paper ceiling,’ promoting a skills-first approach that aims to redefine the workforce, making it more inclusive and merit-based.

Emerging technologies are quickly shaping new education models focused on real-world simulations to optimize learning results. This entails not just learning new subjects but also embracing innovative study methods. Ambitious professionals at every career level need to grasp the latest advancements in AI and blockchain. So, what exactly does a top-notch education entail?

Educational Worth

Numerous reports on emerging job trends consistently highlight positions in AI and blockchain as some of the fastest-growing categories. Analysts also forecast a tenfold increase in the AI market throughout the 2020s. These reports further indicate that roles requiring expertise in AI and blockchain rank among the highest-paying in the technology sector. For instance, blockchain developers and AI specialists often command higher salaries compared to their peers in other IT fields.

It’s important to note that upskilling doesn’t just benefit individuals. Companies that invest in employee education on AI and blockchain witness significant improvements in innovation and productivity. According to a survey by NLcasinospot, organizations effectively utilizing these technologies are more likely to experience robust growth. Employees proficient in AI and blockchain play a pivotal role in driving innovation through the development of new products, services, and processes.

A PwC report suggests that AI has the potential to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Companies equipped with employees skilled in these domains are poised to harness this potential and secure a competitive advantage in their respective industries.

It’s crucial to remember that technology serves as a tool, and its effectiveness relies on our knowledge and skills in utilizing it. As aptly put by Ben Bartlett, Vice Mayor of Berkeley:

“Listen up – learning and creativity are super important to make life better for everyone. Things are getting tough out there, and if we don’t want to hit rock bottom, we’ve gotta make sure everyone has what they need to thrive. Our schools need to be open to new ideas and help make life better for everyone.”

Here are a few of the fresh ways we’re educating ourselves in the AI era.

Hackathons:

hackathons, individuals learn by doing, a core principle of educational philosophies that prioritize active learning. They are encouraged to explore new technologies, tools, and methodologies, bridging the divide between knowledge and comprehension.

Hackathons showcase the power of collaborative learning and the blending of diverse skill sets. This melting pot of collective intelligence is invaluable for learning, mirroring the dynamics of today’s workplace, where interdisciplinary collaboration drives innovation. The hands-on experience gained in hackathons extends beyond technical skills; it encompasses teamwork, communication, and time management — all crucial qualities for personal and professional development. Through the iterative process of ideation, creation, and presentation, hackathons offer a microcosm of the project lifecycle, delivering practical education that empowers individuals to turn ideas into tangible results.

As an illustration, the blockchain conference ETHDenver organizes a hackathon annually to acquaint companies with the potential of AI and blockchain. ETHDenver stands as the world’s largest Web3 and Ethereum-based innovation festival.

“ETHDenver has been running #BUIDLWeek and the #BUIDLathon to unite individuals from various backgrounds and skill levels who share a common interest in blockchain. It constitutes a significant aspect of the world’s largest innovation festival. These gatherings are pivotal for skill development and educating festival attendees (BUIDLers) through a variety of technical presentations, workshops, and mini-summits,” John Paller, the Co-Founder and Executive Steward of ETHDenver, explained to me.

He further emphasized the significance of community engagement. “Community involvement is another crucial aspect of #BUIDLWeek and the #BUIDLathon, enabling individuals to connect in person, network, and foster a strong sense of community. Our mentors and speakers are top-notch, hailing from leading protocols and platforms worldwide. The same applies to our judges.

We provide an inclusive environment and a blank canvas to empower people to come together and create the next groundbreaking project or enhancement. #BUIDLWeek and the #BUIDLathon play a vital role in promoting the adoption and integration of blockchain technology. They offer an opportunity for the curious to learn and witness firsthand the possibilities within the exciting realm of Web3. These events serve as a catalyst for innovation.

The New Targeted University:

Numerous specialized programs resembling traditional university structures are emerging to address the challenge of individuals grappling with understanding emerging technologies. For instance, the University of Ethereum (UETH) has been established to address the pressing need for training the next generation in blockchain technology. To date, this program has enlisted over 100 chapters globally, aiming to provide resources to support the growth of local blockchain clubs and university communities. The program offers a clear trajectory for students, guiding them from foundational education to project-based learning with mentorship assistance, ultimately leading to acceleration and funding for standout projects.

When it comes to adopting blockchain technology, education is crucial," says Rachel Brissenden, who oversees, leads, and conducts workshops at UETH. "We must highlight how blockchain addresses real-world issues while providing individuals with a clear path to involvement. After hosting weekly UETH workshops and conducting in-person sessions at universities like USC and UCLA, it's evident to me: the next generation is eager to learn how blockchain can be used for positive impact. Students worldwide are becoming increasingly enthusiastic about it, and I'm excited about our efforts at UETH to nurture that enthusiasm!

Bootcamps:

These boot camps offer hands-on, practical training, equipping participants for immediate and impactful involvement with emerging technologies.

An outstanding example of this approach is the 100 Girls in Blockch(AI)initiative, which aims to utilize blockchain and artificial intelligence to tackle the challenges encountered by India’s ‘bottom billion.’ This endeavor not only provides cutting-edge skills to 100 girls but also places them at the forefront of developing innovative AI solutions in crucial sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, and finance.

As Priyanka Kamath, founder of 100 Girls GenAi, explained to me: “The 100 GIGA project is developing large language models (LLMs) customized for India’s diverse and underserved populations in smaller cities, with a focus on education, finance, healthcare, and agriculture sectors. Its goal is to assist millions of students and farmers, reduce school dropouts, and alleviate the workload of pediatric surgeons by harnessing AI for societal improvements.

These scalable AI solutions are planned to be launched on the AWS Marketplace, built upon advanced foundational models like Llama2 and Claude Cohere, ensuring widespread accessibility.”

Another organization that grasps the immense importance of innovation and emerging technology is Girls in Tech, a group dedicated to empowering women (of which I am a board member). Across the world, girls and women are encouraged to step up as leaders. This not only promotes gender equality in traditionally male-dominated fields but also ensures a range of perspectives and solutions in technological progress.

Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, highlights the crucial role of innovation and education in shaping the future of technology. She remarks, “Innovation fuels progress, and education drives it forward. At Girls in Tech, we understand the transformative potential of emerging technologies like AI. Our dedication to fostering innovation and offering educational opportunities is evident in initiatives such as Girls in Tech’s Emerging Tech in AI Bootcamp.”

In conclusion, the landscape of education and innovation in the age of AI and blockchain is rapidly evolving. From hackathons to university programs, boot camps, and initiatives like 100 Girls GenAi and Girls in Tech, there’s a clear emphasis on hands-on learning and empowerment. These endeavors not only equip individuals with the skills needed to navigate emerging technologies but also drive societal progress and foster diversity in the tech industry. With a commitment to education, innovation, and inclusivity, we can harness the full potential of AI and blockchain to shape a brighter future for all.