How to Start Investing in Cryptocurrency: Guide for Beginners

Firstly, a person must get basic knowledge in this sphere. And then he should pass to the advanced level.

Our tutorial will teach you how to invest in cryptocurrency for beginners.

What is Cryptocurrency and Why Invest in It?

It’s a digital asset that has a virtual or online form. It’s secured due to cryptography. Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the popular types of digital money.

Operations with them can lead to a great profit, because:

There’s a high possibility of getting an income. The volatility gives a chance of receiving a large sum of money in short and long periods.

Virtual money is decentralized and protected. The transactions and data storage gets a necessary level of safety because of the blockchain system.

The risk of the overall portfolio is rather low due to diversification.

The acceptance of crypto is rising day by day. A lot of trading platforms and apps simplify the purchasing and selling.

How to Start Investing in Cryptocurrency

The step-by-step guide mentioned below helps to receive a profit as soon as possible:

Study all the accessible sources about digital money of various kinds. It can be Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins.

Find out which of the exchanges suit you the most. Probably, you would choose Coinbase, Binance, or Xgram.

Authorize. You should also pass KYC.

Make a deposit using fiat or crypto currency.

Thinking about how to start investing in crypto, consider your long-term investment plan. Use buy and hold, dollar-cost averaging and other strategies.

How to Start Trading Cryptocurrency

Trading and investing sometimes seem similar operations. Both cause profits. Still, they are totally different.

Trading can be compared to a short distance. Everything happens quickly here. All the operations take place in minutes, hours, or several weeks.

An investor is similar to a marathon runner. His strategies last for months or even years. The key quality of this person is patience. Let’s see how to start crypto trading.

Select a platform. People often use centralized Binance or the decentralized Xgram.

Authorize there. Then, transfer money to your wallet. In many cases KYC is required. A deposit can be in fiat or crypto.

Study the main aspects of market analysis (technical and fundamental). The first one is based on price charts and indicators. And the second includes the information about factors that influence the cost.

To begin your first operation, define a pair of virtual money for trading. A widespread one is BTC/ETH.

Follow the market trends. Place orders. A stop loss helps to minimize wastes. The take profit trading tool gives a chance not to miss income.

Understanding Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The cryptocurrency exchange is an online platform. It provides a possibility for purchasing and selling digital money.

People set orders to buy or sell at a certain cost. A transaction is performed only when buy and sell price match.

There crypto exchanges can be:

Centralized ones (Binance, Coinbase). Their work is organized by commercial firms. Data is exchanged on dedicated servers. People entrust their money to the service. The exchange is characterized by a high liquidity. Its interface is user-friendly. Still, there can be hacker attacks. Shutdowns are also possible.

Decentralized ones are when people trade with each other without intermediaries. The most popular is Xgram. In this case KYC confirmation and a mandatory license are not necessary. These services are safer. They don’t keep the users’ deposits on their platforms.

How to Choose a Secure Exchange

The digital platform for cryptocurrency operations keeps your funds. So its security must correspond to a proper level.

Before making a choice consider our recommendations on risk management:

Two-factor authentication is necessary.

You should keep in mind what fees are set for trading and withdrawal of deposits.

Select the service that works with desired cryptocurrencies.

An intuitive interface and a mobile app are recommended.

See if the license is available. Learn which rules users must follow. Especially, if your state has specific laws concerning digital money.

Best Practices for Safe Crypto Investment and Trading

How to get started in crypto? Firstly, provide yourself with a safe wallet.

The hot and warm varieties are virtual. Such wallets require a web connection. Currency can be traded quickly.

But there’s a high risk of hacker attacks. That’s why two-factor authentication is vital in this case.

The cold type is a device that works separately. It’s often a USB flash drive or keychain. This method is considered safe.

All passwords and recovery phrases must be protected. Don’t tell them to anyone.

Speaking about how to trade in cryptocurrency for beginners, we recommend to start with small transactions not to risk large sums. Newbies should use a demo version of an account.

But even in this case, always be careful to avoid scams, pump-and-dump schemes, and fraudulent tokens.

Risks of Cryptocurrency Investing and Trading

This market is highly volatile. It’s characterized by a fast change of costs. That’s why the future price is difficult to guess.

In addition, it is worth remembering that the cryptocurrency laws of some countries have not yet been fully formed, which creates uncertainty. There’s always a possibility of hacker attacks, the loss of passwords and the theft of digital money.

Specialists advise you to protect yourself from fake ICOs, phishing scams, and unregulated projects.

Conclusion

Operations with crypto are fascinating and provide a high income for newbies. Still, remember about the risks connected with these procedures. How to get started with cryptocurrency?

To begin business successfully, receive necessary information on this topic. Small transactions on safe platforms are desirable for newbies.

If a user is not sure of his professionalism, he shouldn’t spend great amounts of money.

Keep your deposits safe. And then your business will bring you good luck and satisfaction.