How To Put a Tracker On a Phone – Guide and Top 5 List

It is no nonsense that many implement Android phone trackers to monitor another side of people’s lives through his Internet activity or geolocation. The introduction of phone trackers brings monitoring to a new level, due to the state-of-the-art diversity of tools. You might be surprised by the broad range of people who use phone trackers, which includes not just individuals suspecting a partner of unfaithfulness but also parents, entrepreneurs, and caretakers of elderly family members. When starting to use this software, they all ask the same question: “how to put a tracker on your phone?”, we contribute to the answer by creating this guide.

How To Put A Tracker On An Android Phone?

The chosen operational system for this guide is Android, better to set up an unlimited data plan to get more features. Major phone trackers operate on Android OS 5.0 and above. The overall installation process will take several steps:

disable Google Play Protect

disable anti-virus

download and install “The Client”

If you’ve finished with three previous steps, you are to continue with the configuration process.

Every potential user has to comply with the following steps to configure the client:

terms and access permission

read and agree to EULA ( End User License Agreement )

device administrator rights

create / register account: choose whether you already have an account or a new-coming user

access permission

You also have to undergo the post installation process if you want your phone tracker to work in a hidden mode. If not, you should lock the application and make it trusted. Here we go – you are welcome to use a tracker on an Android phone. As you can see, the installation process does require several steps until you are connected to the target phone.

This guide is universal for many market developers with considered preferences of the target audience. The result of such analysis worships an idea to pick up the top 5 phone trackers available on the market.

Top 5 Android Phone Trackers

#1: Spyrix Phone Tracker

Spyrix Phone Tracker founded in 2009 is a universal, versatile, effective software with a wealth of features. So far your child is at school or walking, you access his Internet activity or location to be aware he is safe. Speaking about the business environment, entrepreneurs use Spyrix Phone Tracker on corporate-issue phones to get the recorded data on work-related activities.

Pros:

Real-time records

Hidden mode of operation

User-friendly dashboard full of statistics and recorded data

Remote monitoring (install the app and track the activity from your own device)

Apps activity monitoring (WhatsApp, Tinder, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, Hangouts)

Keylogger

Get emails with reports

View all installed applications

Block unwanted applications

Capture screenshots in a real-time mode

Take live photos using both cameras

Cons:

No remote set up

#2: Mobile Tracker Free

Mobile Tracker Free is an Android activity monitoring software with many features, some of them are free. The software was developed back in 2012 and served both as a parental control and business monitoring.

Pros:

SMS/MMS

Calls

GPS Locations

Photos/Calendar monitoring

Instant messaging

Remote control

Live viewing

File Manager

Schedule restriction

Applications

Web sites blocking

Contacts

Analysis tools

Cons:

No prices specified

No remote access

No keystrokes logging

Low reviews rating

#3: Hoverwatch

Hoverwatch is mobile tracking software with the following functions: cell phone tracker records SMS, call history and audio, camera, locations, WhatsApp, Facebook, SnapChat, Skype, Telegram, Instagram, internet activity, calendar, contacts. The majority of features are non-free with a personal plan starting $29.95 for a month per device. Sometimes, the price isn’t worth it, that’s why decide beforehand whether you need such a product.

Pros:

Browser history tracker

Phone Internet history

Track Facebook messages

Track SMS

WhatsApp, Snapchat, WeChat, Telegram, Instagram, Viber, Line

Track cell phone location

Signal tracker

Kik tracker

Android screenshots

Detect SIM card change

Saves all the contacts

Track todo list

Camera tracker

Call tracker

Cons:

No remote access

Major paid features

#4: Eyezy

Eyezy is a parental control app that accesses worthy information about your kid’s activity on their device. This software takes a genuine approach to mobile tracking that uses a hidden mode of monitoring. It sets up on all Android and iPhone devices except old ones purchased before 2010-2011.

Pros:

Social spotlight

Pinpoint

Plans breaker

Files finder

Web magnifier

Connection blocker

Magic alerts

Phone analyzer

Invisible shield

Friendly installer

Cons:

No subscription plans specified

Fewer features than offered by other software

#5: mSpy

mSpy was founded in 2010 with the mission to help parents in monitoring their kids’ activities. It positions itself as software for safe Internet due to competent work of creative team, developers, and customer support.

Pros:

WhatsApp

SMS monitoring

Facebook

Instagram

Snapchat

Kik

Screenrecorder

Android Keylogger

iPhone Keylogger

Website blocker

Social media monitoring

Discord monitoring

Cons:

No subscription plan price specified

Summing Up

This guide answers the question on how to put a tracker on an Android phone. General step-by-step instruction will be helpful in setting up for further usage. Nowadays, many set up mobile trackers not to reveal the hidden side of someone’s life, but to be sure they are safe. If speaking about business application, it is also applicable but work-related activities only. Keep in mind that every person has a legal right for privacy.