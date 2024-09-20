How to Prepare for a Party Wall Survey: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re planning a construction project that involves a shared wall or boundary with a neighbouring property, you may need to undergo a party wall survey. This process, governed by the Party Wall etc. Act 1996, helps ensure that both you and your neighbour are protected during the building works. But how do you prepare for a party wall survey, and what steps should you take to ensure everything runs smoothly?

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the key steps to prepare for a party wall survey, helping you avoid unnecessary delays or disputes with your neighbours. For professional advice and assistance, Simmons Taylor Hall provides expert party wall surveying services in Croydon, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

Step 1: Understand When a Party Wall Survey is Needed

Before diving into the preparation process, it’s crucial to understand when a party wall survey is required. According to the Party Wall Act, you’ll need to serve notice to your adjoining neighbours if your project involves:

Building on or near a boundary: This includes projects such as building an extension or a garden wall that sits on the boundary line.

Altering or repairing a shared party wall: If your work involves making structural changes to a wall you share with a neighbour, such as inserting steel beams for a loft conversion .

. Excavating close to a neighbouring property: If you’re planning to dig near your neighbour’s foundation, typically within three to six metres, you’ll need to serve a notice.

If your project meets any of these conditions, you’ll need to go through the party wall process to ensure legal compliance and avoid disputes.

Step 2: Serve a Party Wall Notice

Once you know that your project requires a party wall survey, the first formal step is to serve a party wall notice to your adjoining neighbours. This notice informs them about your planned works and gives them the opportunity to respond.

A well-prepared notice should include:

A clear description of the work you intend to carry out.

The start date and duration of the project.

A statement explaining how the work may impact the shared party wall or boundary.

You are required by law to serve this notice at least two months before starting any building work that affects a party wall. For excavation or boundary work, the notice must be served at least one month in advance. It’s advisable to deliver the notice in person or by recorded post to ensure there’s a record of its receipt.

Step 3: Wait for Your Neighbour’s Response

Once the party wall notice has been served, your neighbour has three options:

Consent to the work: If your neighbour agrees to the proposed work, they can give written consent. In this case, no further action may be required, and the project can proceed. Dissent and request a party wall agreement: If your neighbour dissents or doesn’t respond within 14 days, both parties must appoint a party wall surveyor. The surveyor will draw up a party wall award (also known as an agreement) to ensure the work proceeds with minimal impact on the adjoining property. Request modifications or clarification: Your neighbour may ask for changes to the plan or more information before they agree to consent. In this scenario, the party wall surveyor will mediate to reach a fair outcome for both parties.

If your neighbour dissents, it’s essential to appoint a qualified and impartial surveyor to help manage the process.

Step 4: Appoint a Party Wall Surveyor

If your neighbour has dissented or requested modifications, the next step is to appoint a party wall surveyor. You and your neighbour can either:

Share the same surveyor: Known as the “agreed surveyor,” this individual acts impartially to ensure both parties are treated fairly.

Appoint separate surveyors: If both parties prefer, you can each appoint your own surveyor, and the two will collaborate to agree on the terms of the party wall award.

The surveyor(s) will conduct a site visit to assess the existing condition of the shared wall and the adjoining property. This is a critical part of the process, as it helps avoid disputes about any potential damage caused by the construction work.

Step 5: Prepare Your Documents and Information

Before your party wall surveyor conducts their assessment, you’ll need to gather all relevant documentation related to your project. This ensures that the surveyor has all the information they need to make informed decisions and prepare a party wall award.

Documents to prepare include:

Architectural plans: Detailed drawings of the proposed work, highlighting any structural changes to the party wall or adjoining areas.

Engineering reports: If your project involves significant structural alterations , such as installing steel beams or removing parts of a load-bearing wall, you may need engineering reports to support your plans.

, such as installing steel beams or removing parts of a load-bearing wall, you may need engineering reports to support your plans. Project timeline: A clear timeline of the start and expected completion dates of the project, including key milestones.

Providing this information upfront helps the surveyor prepare a party wall award that takes your building plans into account while minimising disruption to your neighbour.

Step 6: Schedule a Condition Survey

Before any construction work begins, the party wall surveyor will carry out a schedule of condition. This involves a thorough inspection of the adjoining property and party wall to record its current condition, including any existing cracks, structural issues, or wear and tear.

This record is vital for both parties, as it provides a clear reference in case any disputes arise during or after the building work. If your neighbour later claims that the construction caused damage to their property, the condition survey will help determine whether this is accurate and what repairs (if any) are needed.

Step 7: Receive and Review the Party Wall Award

Once the surveyor(s) have completed their assessments, they will issue a party wall award. This legally binding document outlines the agreed-upon terms of the construction work, including:

The scope and timing of the project.

Any measures to protect the adjoining property (e.g., temporary support structures or safety precautions).

A record of the condition survey.

Compensation or repair obligations if damage occurs.

Both you and your neighbour must comply with the terms of the party wall award. If either party fails to follow the agreement, legal action can be taken to enforce it.

Step 8: Begin Construction and Keep Communication Open

Once the party wall award is in place, you can begin your construction work. However, it’s essential to maintain open communication with your neighbour throughout the project. If any unexpected issues arise, such as changes to the construction plan or delays, informing your neighbour promptly can help avoid misunderstandings.

In some cases, the surveyor may conduct follow-up inspections during the construction process to ensure compliance with the party wall award and to address any concerns raised by either party.

Conclusion: Why Preparation is Key for a Successful Party Wall Survey

Preparing for a party wall survey is an essential part of any construction project that involves a shared wall or boundary. By serving a party wall notice, appointing a qualified surveyor, and gathering the necessary documents, you can ensure a smooth process and avoid potential disputes with your neighbours.