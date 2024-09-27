How to Paint a Wood Door Exterior: A Step-by-Step Guide

Painting the exterior of the wood door not only adds to your house’s beauty but also helps protect the wood from external elements. Whether you are renewing an old door or painting a new one, it helps to achieve a professional look. However, achieving a professional look requires some planning and effort. Here is a beginner’s guide on how to paint a wood door exterior.

1. Choose the right tools and paint

Before painting the door, you need to gather your tools and paint. Exterior doors are exposed to harsh weather conditions, so you must choose high-quality, durable paints to withstand these harsh conditions. You can choose between latex-based and oil-based paints. Or you can explore woodemotions website that provides High quality Wood paints to its customers.

Latex paint is mostly used for wood doors because of its quickly drying properties. It is also cleaner and has good UV resistance. Moreover, latex paint is flexible as it can expand and contract with the wood without damage.

Oil paint offers better durability and protection because it protects against moisture and wear. It takes longer to dry oil paint. You need to use mineral spirits to clean the surface.

In addition to paint, you need to have a high-quality primer. Fine grit paper, a putty knife, wood fillers for repairs, painter’s tape, drop cloth, high-quality rollers and brushes, and a screwdriver if you need to remove the door.

2. Preparation

After gathering the materials, you need to prepare the area for work. The key is to clean the area around the door. Sometimes, you need to remove the door from its hinges. This helps to paint more easily.

Make sure to clean the door before applying paint on it. Grime, dirt, and dust can affect the results. You can use a mixture of warm water and mild detergent to remove the debris from the door surface. After cleaning, let the door dry completely before applying paint.

3. Sand the surface

Sanding the door surface helps to get a smoother surface that ensures better paint adhesion. If the door is painted already, make sure to sand off loose or peeling paint. You can use fine-grit sandpaper for gritting. After sanding the door, clean the surface with a tack cloth to remove the dust.

4. Repair Any Imperfections

Make sure to check the door for any imperfections. There might be cracks that need to be filled. Check all the dents, holes, and cracks that need to be repaired. For this purpose, you need to use a high-quality wood filler to repair the imperfections. Use a putty knife to apply the filler, smooth it, and let it dry before you paint it.

5. The use of the primer

Apply the primer after you repair the dents and cracks on the door. Priming is a crucial and critical step in this whole process. If you are painting bare wood or switching between different paints, primer helps to make the paint adhere better. This also provides a smooth surface for the application.

6. Sand between the coats

Sanding between the coats helps to have an ultra-smooth finish. Use very fine sandpaper for this purpose.

7. Apply paint now

After priming the surface, now it is time to apply paint. Use long and even strokes on the surface. The strokes should be in the direction of the wood grain. Start by painting the panels, followed by the stiles and rails.

Let the first coat dry completely. It might take several hours for the paint to dry. Sand the coat after it is dried. This helps to remove any imperfections. Wipe away dust with a cloth. If necessary, apply two or three coats to the door.

8. Reattach the hardware and install the door

Once you have painted the door, it is time to remove the painter’s tape (if any) and reattach the door hardware. These include the locks and the doors. If you have removed the door for painting, rehang the door on its hinges.

Read More From Techbullion