How to Keep Your Washing Machine Running Smoothly and Prevent Expensive Repairs

Regular maintenance of your washer can save you from inconvenient breakdowns and costly repairs. Not only does routine care extend the life of your appliance, but it also ensures efficient operation. Here are some step-by-step tips to help you maintain your washer and avoid expensive repairs. For issues beyond basic maintenance, you can rely on personalized appliance repair and servicing.

Regular Lint-Filter Cleaning

Like dryers, washers have lint filters that need regular cleaning. A clogged lint filter can cause your washer to work harder, potentially leading to damage.

Step: Locate the lint filter, usually found near the top of the drum or inside the agitator. Clean out any lint and debris after each wash cycle.

Inspect and Rinse Out the Soap Dispenser

Detergent residue can build up over time, causing blockages and reducing the efficiency of your washer.

Step: Remove the detergent dispenser and rinse it under warm water. Use a soft brush to clean any stubborn residue. Get the full step-by-step guide from Martha Stewart!

Check On The Hoses

Washer hoses can break down over time, causing leaks and water damage. Regularly inspecting them can prevent these issues.

Step: Inspect hoses for cracks, bulges, or leaks. Replace any damaged hoses immediately.

Clean the Washer Drum

Detergent and fabric softener residues can build up in the washer drum over time, leading to unpleasant odors and mold growth.

Step: Run an empty wash cycle with hot water and a cup of white vinegar to clean the drum. Do this once a month.

Level Your Washer

An unbalanced washer can cause excessive vibrations and noise, leading to potential damage. Ensuring your washer is level is crucial for its longevity.

Step: Use a spirit level to check if your washer is sitting evenly. Adjust the feet as necessary to ensure it’s level.

Advantages of Professional Servicing

While regular maintenance can keep your washer running smoothly, professional servicing can address more complex issues. Personalized appliance repair and servicing offer expert care and detailed inspections to ensure your washer operates at its best.

Specialized Knowledge: Technicians can identify and fix problems that may not be apparent to the average homeowner.

Scheduled Inspections: Regular professional check-ups can catch potential issues before they become major problems, saving you money in the long run.

Preventative Upkeep For Your Washer

Maintaining your washer doesn't have to be daunting. By following these simple steps, you can save money on expensive repair bills and extend the life of your appliance. And if you ever require expert help, personalized appliance repair and servicing is just a call away. Care for your washer and enjoy peace of mind with a well-maintained home.