How to Install a Ductless AC System: A Step-by-Step Guide

Ductless AC systems, or mini-splits, are a great way to cool your home efficiently without the need for extensive ductwork. If you’re ready to install one yourself, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Gather Your Tools and Equipment

Before you start, make sure you have everything you need. You’ll want to have the indoor and outdoor units ready, along with a mounting bracket, hole saw, power drill, screwdrivers, a level, a wrench set, and safety gear like goggles and gloves. You’ll also need a vacuum pump and a gauge set for testing the system later.

Choose the Right Location

The placement of the indoor and outdoor units is key to your system’s effectiveness. For the indoor unit, choose a spot high on the wall. This helps with better airflow and cooling. Make sure there’s at least 6 inches of space around the sides and top of the unit so it can operate efficiently. For the outdoor unit, find a stable surface that’s clear of obstructions. The outdoor unit should be as close to the indoor unit as possible to keep the line running short, which improves performance.

Mount the Indoor Unit

Start by attaching the mounting bracket to the wall. Use a level to make sure it’s straight before securing it with screws. Once the bracket is firmly in place, you’ll need to drill a hole through the wall. This hole, which should be about 3 inches in diameter, will be for the refrigerant lines, electrical wiring, and condensate drain. Make sure the hole has a slight downward slope to help the water drain properly.

Connect the Refrigerant Lines and Drain Pipe

After drilling the hole, feed the refrigerant lines, drain pipe, and electrical wiring through it. Attach the refrigerant lines to the indoor unit, following the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Be sure to tighten the connections well to avoid leaks. Then, attach the drain pipe securely to ensure the water drains out properly without any issues.

Mount the Outdoor Unit

Now it’s time to position the outdoor unit. Set it on a stable base, like a concrete pad or mounting brackets, so it stays level and secure. Next, connect the refrigerant lines from the indoor unit to the outdoor unit. Make sure these connections are tight and properly sealed to prevent any leaks. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully when handling this step.

Connect Electrical Wiring

The electrical wiring needs careful attention. Connect the electrical cable running from the indoor unit to the outdoor unit, following the manufacturer’s color-coded guide. Then, wire the outdoor unit to your home’s power source. If you’re unsure about any part of the electrical work, it’s wise to consult or hire a certified electrician to make sure everything is up to code and safe.

Vacuum the Lines and Check for Leaks

Before turning on the system, it’s crucial to remove any air and moisture from the refrigerant lines. Connect a vacuum pump to the service port and run it until it reaches a vacuum level of about 500 microns. Once the desired vacuum level is reached, turn off the pump and monitor the system for any pressure changes. If the vacuum holds steady, your system is properly sealed.

Release the Refrigerant and Test the System

With the lines sealed and vacuumed, open the service valves on the outdoor unit to release the refrigerant into the system. After this, power on the AC unit to test its operation. Check that it cools and heats effectively, ensuring that air is flowing properly through the system.

Secure and Finalize

Once you’re sure everything is working, wrap the exposed refrigerant lines, electrical wiring, and drain pipe with insulation tape. This helps protect them from weather and wear. Finally, seal the wall hole with caulk to prevent drafts and water from getting inside. Clean up your workspace and give the system a last check to make sure all connections are tight and secure.

Final Tips

Always refer to the manufacturer’s manual for specific details that apply to your model. If you find any part of the process confusing or feel uncertain, don’t hesitate to reach out to an HVAC professional like Orzech. Installing a ductless AC system is a great way to enjoy efficient, quiet cooling in your home, but safety should always come first.