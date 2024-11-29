How to improve hotel sales: 3 techniques and strategies

Best techniques and strategies to improve hotel sales easily

Although it is clear that the basis of their income comes from bookings, tourist accommodation can also earn money by selling services or products. Therefore, your number 1 goal is to find how to improve hotel sales.

There are many of them and you probably already use some of the most popular ones. For example, advertisements on social networks or Google, promotion of your hotel in directories such as Booking or similar, organic positioning of your accommodation’s website, etc.

However, there are other more unknown techniques that really work!

Three techniques to improve hotel sales

They work because the strategy behind these techniques is proven and follows all logic. They don’t attack the user when they do not intend to receive advertising, they are based on their tastes and intentions or they take advantage of an opportunity with a lot of power that you should not overlook…

Remarketing

Remarketing is a sales technique to increase hotel bookings that targets users with purchase intent. What does this mean? It means that your ad or action will only reach people who are actually interested in booking a hotel room.

It is difficult to get a booking with a published ad that reaches a customer who is reading about how to clean a swimming pool. However, if that ad reaches a user who is reading about places to see in Barcelona, who has bought a flight to Barcelona and has searched for the hotels with the best services…

If you use remarketing, you can get ahead of the competition and make sure that the hotel they book in Barcelona is yours. This technique requires more effort and resources than the two we are going to see below, so… keep reading!

Cross-promotion

Cross-promotion is one of the best techniques improve hotel sales. The reason is that it takes place within your facilities, where you already have customers staying who can be your “sales tool” or, directly, your next booking.

To implement this technique it is important that you can launch personalised campaigns to your guests, through tools such as interactive TVs.

Customer loyalty

This is probably the most forgotten technique and, at the same time, the one that works best. What do you think is easier, to attract a new customer from scratch or to get a customer who has already used your services and is delighted with them? If you have data about your customers, building customer loyalty is easy.

To increase bookings or sales of your hotel among already satisfied customers, the best thing you can do is to send automated campaigns to their email or, even better, to their mobile phones through an app, by recommendation to other users, for their birthday…

Wi-Fi, you ally strategy to improve hotel sales

The time to generate recurring revenue through a quality, social and free Wi-Fi service is now. In a situation like the current one in which every experience counts, having the opportunity to generate more revenue through the personalised promotion of services is necessary.

Just imagine this scenario: a couple is waiting for their taxi in the lobby of your establishment. By allowing them to connect to your Wi-Fi service via social media or a simple online form, you can send them directly all the offers and services available at the hotel.

Connectivity solutions for hotels will allow you to do all this and much more thanks to its adaptability to all types of networks, integration with the hotel’s PMS and the guarantee of security and compliance with GDPR regulations. Your guest will be connected to you at all times and feel close to you.

Conclusion

Now, you need everything about how to improve hotel sales. But you may still need to add technology to your hotel, so that you can set these techniques and strategies in motion. Luckily for you, there are hospitality technology partners offering interactive TVs, mobile apps and WiFi solutions for hotels. Go research them!