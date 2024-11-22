How To Hire Offshore Dedicated Developers

An incredible digital solution is to move the business forward, but the core focus of the company is software development. It’s the story of almost every new software development company. However, not all companies specialize in software development, even with the in-house IT team, as their plates are already packed with responsibilities. Many businesses face this challenge, and the solution often lies in outsourcing, specifically by hiring offshore dedicated developers.

According to a study by Deloitte, 70% of software development companies state cost reduction as the valid reason for outsourcing, while 40% do for skilled professionals. Offshore dedicated developers can save businesses operational costs and maintain the focus on the core activities of development.

For example, Slack is a renowned communication pool, and in its early days, it partnered with an offshore team to build the product. Their in-house team would focus on strategy and innovation of the product. In recent days, Slack has been a multi-billion-dollar success story, enhancing the potential of hiring offshore developers when used skillfully.

In the blog, we will walk past the benefits of hiring dedicated offshore developers with a step-by-step guide. From identifying the right candidate to managing them effectively, this is a comprehensive guide that will help make the most of outsourcing helpful for the company.

Defining the Term: Offshore Dedicated Developers

What does the term “Offshore dedicated developers” actually mean?

They are professionals or teams of professionals located in different countries, often in cost-effective and highly skilled labour regions. They are termed as “dedicated” because they focus on one project as an extension of the in-house team but remotely. Businesses are relying more on outsourcing offshore talents to increase productivity by accelerating development and expanding technical expertise.

Different Models For Hiring Dedicated Offshore Developers

When considering hiring talents from offshore for software development, businesses can choose from dedicated hiring models. The various dependencies are the expectations that meet the project needs, budget constraints, and operational preferences.

Every model offers different advantages and disadvantages for every other scenario in software development. The in-depth knowledge about the same will help to hire dedicated developers, along with some insights.

Staff Augmentation

Staff augmentation is a form of outsourcing whereby businesses add personnel to their existing team on a temporary basis by recruiting virtual development teams to accomplish specific tasks. The project is only managed by the client, and the team can be increased or reduced as they fit. This approach is ideal for organizations that require extra skills but are wary of entering into long-term contractual agreements.

Managed Team Model

The managed team model involves the task of creating a digital solution, along with the risk entailed by an outsourcing team. They handle team management, which includes hiring, resource allocation, and on-time project delivery.

The managed team model of outsourcing is na ideal match for the complex projects of software development companies looking for a long-term collaboration without the resources or any skilled person to verify the day-to-day operations.

Project-Based Model

The project-based model focuses on collaboration with offshore developers for a defined project from start to end. It has clearly defined scopes and budgets set from the client’s end. There’s limited interaction between the client and the development team. This model is best suited for projects for one-time tasks that are short-term and have clear milestones and deliverables.

Process For Hiring Offshore Developers

Building the ideal team requires a well-organised structure that will guarantee cost control, effective growth, and improved expertise that is available when needed. However, selecting the best team requires a step-by-step process of details that helps in hiring correctly. Below is the methodical approach for the same.

Clarify the Requirements

Before searching for an offshore developer, define your project requirements. The inclusions are project goals, scope and risk tolerance. Be clear about the terms and conditions, like the primary objectives of the project and how much control the development team should have.

The cooperation model should also be defined based on a dedicated team, time and materials, and a fixed price that best suits the needs. Clearing expectations will narrow down the search for potential offshore dedicated developers.

Research and Shortlist Potential Vendors

Shortlist the potential vendor offering offshore development services. There are several platforms like Clutch.co, GoodFirms and Upwork that are dedicated to evaluating vendors based on client reviews, portfolio, price and industry experience. Comparing 8-10 companies that align with the project requirements will make the task easier.

Check Compatibility and Competence

It’s a challenging task to evaluate well-deserving companies but assessing them based on certain factors will ease the process. The evaluations can be based on technical skills required for the project, time zone and communication and most importantly, pricing that is covered within the budget. In a poll, the outcome was specified that offshore developers in India chosen due to their affordable solutions.

Conduct Interviews and Assessments

Schedule full-fledged interviews to evaluate the team further. Key points that should be addressed during the discussion should be the team structure, cultural fit and technical expertise.

For example, if a team is hired for a fintech project, they should have experience handling secure payments or compliance with regulations like PCI DSS or GDPR.

Initiate Onboarding Process

After selecting a team, onboard them with clear documentation, tools for communication (e.g., Slack, Trello), and regular check-ins to build trust and address potential issues. Use HR automation tools to streamline the onboarding process and ensure smooth collaboration.

The tools for communication, like Slack, Zoom, Skype, Trello, etc., should be set up and updated with meetings included. Regular check-ins should be ensured to establish trust and address any issues during the onboarding process. Finally, the in-house team should be introduced for team-building activities that improve collaborations and cultural barriers.

Operational Aspects to Consider When Hiring

The additional aspects that need to be considered while hiring dedicated offshore developers include:

Protect the Intellectual Property with NDAs

A Non-Disclosure Agreement is a crucial document that is signed to protect an organization’s intellectual property while engaging offshore developers. If it is not legally versed, get it done by the contractor to draft the document review and customize it according to the project requirements.

Prioritize Experienced Developers

In the temptation of cost-cutting, refrain from engaging with low-cost, inexperienced developers that may lead to additional expenses like project revisions and delays. Instead, hire skilled professionals who guarantee the software’s longevity and quality.

Establish Reporting Protocols

Communication is a critical factor when working with an offshore team. Establish clear communication tools and reporting methods that meet the project’s expectations. Clear protocols will prevent delays and eliminate misunderstandings throughout the process.

All the potential steps are covered to kickstart the project now. With offshore dedicated developers in place, clear objectives outlined, and coordination established with the contractor, all essential elements are in order. This creates an optimal opportunity to bring the planned idea to fruition.

Conclusion

The process of hiring offshore dedicated developers offers cost efficiency, talent accessibility and flexibility. By being clear on project requirements and establishing communication tools, businesses can work with a dedicated team aligned with the project goals. When done efficiently, a successful collaboration will result in driving innovation, accelerating the development processes and transforming business ideas into reality.