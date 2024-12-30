How to Hide, Rename & Reorder Shipping Rates on Shopify

A seamless checkout experience is of utmost importance for any online store. Customizing how shipping methods appear at checkout—such as hiding, renaming, or reordering options based on conditions—can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and drive conversions.

In this guide, we’ll explore some practical ways to optimize shipping methods on your Shopify store.

Why Customize Your Shopify Shipping Rates?

Customization in eCommerce is not just about the products or the website’s design. It extends to the checkout process, where shipping rates play a key role.

Here’s why tailoring your shipping rates is essential:

Aptly managed shipping options reduce confusion at checkout

Lower shipping rates boost conversions and minimizes cart abandonment

By setting rates based on specific criteria, vendors can prevent undercharging or overcharging

Stores can cater to different customer segments by offering region-based rates or exclusive offers for loyal customers

Ways to Customize Your Shipping Rates

Shopify offers multiple ways to customize shipping rates, from built-in tools to advanced apps.

Shopify Admin

Shopify apps

Shopify Admin

Shopify admin directly is not allowed to hide, rename or reorder the delivery options. So we need to use the Shopify apps.

Shopify Apps

Shopify hosts thousands of apps to enhance the online shopping experience. You can easily customize each and every aspect of the process. If you need a simple and reliable solution, you can try trusted Shopify apps like – Shipfy .



These Shopify app makes customizing shipping rates easy. You can hide, rename, or reorder shipping options based on conditions like cart items or customer location. These apps are perfect for merchants who want advanced features without any coding or hassle.



Using Shipping rates app is very cost effective and developers support is almost guaranteed (though it depends on the app you use). If you’re looking to hide COD for some locations or want to reorder the rates Shopify apps store is the way to go.

How to Hide Shipping Rates on Shopify

Hiding shipping methods can simplify checkout by showing customers only the most relevant options.

Why Hide Shipping Methods?

Avoid showing irrelevant or duplicate options.

Streamline checkout for specific customer groups or regions.

Using Shipfy to Hide Methods

Install Shipfy the app for Shopify app store Dashboard > Create Delivery Customization Choose – Hide Shipping Rates and Add name of the rule Enter the name of shipping methods which you want hide Choose Hide Select rules like Amount, country or weight Click > Create

Now we’ve created shipping rules for hiding shipping rates successfully.

How to Rename Shipping Rates on Shopify

A descriptive name for shipping methods adds clarity and builds trust during checkout.

Why Rename Shipping Methods?

Make methods more appealing or promotional, e.g., “Fast 2-Day Delivery” instead of “Standard Shipping.”

Align with brand tone, e.g., “Eco-Friendly Delivery” for sustainable businesses.

Using Shipfy to Rename Methods

Dashboard > Create Delivery Customization Choose Rename Rule & Enter name of the rule. Choose either you want to translate/rename always or conditionally. Customization Rules:

If we choose conditionally then select conditions for rename shipping method name.

Ex. Rename shipping rate name for USA. We chose the United States of America.

Re-name Delivery Methods:

Enter the old name of the current shipping method and ad new name which you want to showcase for United States of America

Click > Create

How to Reorder Shipping Methods

The order in which methods appear can influence customers’ choices. Highlighting cost-effective or priority options first can enhance their experience.

Why Reorder Shipping Methods?

Ensure free or discounted options are seen first.

Reduce decision fatigue by organizing methods logically.

Prevent mistakenly choosing local delivery.

Using Shipfy to Reorder Methods

Dashboard > Create Delivery Customization Choose Reorder/sort and add the name of the rule. Choose either you want to sort always or conditionally.

Sort conditionally or always

Customization Rules:

Choose rules like Amount, Country or Date from the list.

Re-order Delivery Methods:

Choose first to last or last to first

Enter the names of all the shipping rates/methods and rearrange it by dragging. Click > Create

Best Practices for Hiding, Renaming & Reordering Shipping Methods

To get the best results from customizing your shipping methods:

Understand Your Audience: Use customer data to determine which methods are most relevant. Keep It Simple: Limit the number of visible methods to reduce confusion. Highlight Benefits: Use names and order to emphasize perks like speed, savings, or eco-friendliness. Test Regularly: Ensure customizations work as intended across various scenarios.

Conclusion

Customizing shipping methods on Shopify goes beyond standard rate setups. By hiding irrelevant options, renaming methods for clarity, and reordering them strategically, you can create a checkout experience that delights customers and drives sales.