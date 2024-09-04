How to Hide My IP Address: 4 Easy Ways [With or No VPN]

Your IP address is normally your physical geo-location because you have taken the phone or pad with you all the time. So, you might want to hide your IP address to protect your privacy.

Hiding your IP address can be easy and secure if you download a reliable VPN like LightningX VPN . You can use a VPN to change your real IP address to a virtual one.

So, how to hide my IP address? Keep reading this post. You’ll know the exact ways to hide your IP address.

What is My IP?

On the premise of having an electronic device with you, your IP address can be typically regarded as your general geo-location. However, unlike the human language, it is a set of numbers that can be read by machines like computers and phones.

An IP address can be public, private, static, or dynamic. Normally, your device is assigned a private IP address while a public IP address is usually for a router.

With an IP address, a device can access any content on the Internet, including websites, online videos, and games. However, your IP address could be exposed to any stranger or your ISP. You can use a VPN to protect the IP address.

How to Hide My IP Address

Since your IP address might be exposed to others, it is necessary to hide your IP address. Here are several ways to help you, and they are in descending order of safety.

Use a Reliable VPN – Safest

One of the key features of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is to hide your IP address. You can try a reliable and fast VPN like LightningX VPN to safeguard your important data. Here are the reasons why you can trust this outstanding product.

It hides your IP address with the most advanced encryption protocols

Encryption protocols can help encrypt your important data such as IP address, browsing history, and phone number.

LightningX VPN adopts robust encryption protocols like WireGuard and Shadowsocks which are now the top-used protocols. The security of LightningX VPN is rock-solid. It is the answer to “How to hide my IP address”.

It allows you to change your IP address to anywhere you want

A VPN not only hides your IP address but also changes your IP address to other countries so you can access geo-restricted content in your region.

In LightningX VPN, more than 1,000 servers in 50+ countries are offered to you. You can select countries such as India, Brazil, Canada, the US, Japan, etc. Thus, you can enjoy the largest Netflix library in the US or the cheapest Netflix subscription in India.

It doesn’t throttle your bandwidth

Due to the data encryption process, some VPNs will limit your bandwidth and slow your Internet speed. However, LightningX VPN doesn’t throttle the bandwidth of your network so you don’t have to bear any buffering when streaming videos and playing games online.

It promises not to collect any data of yours

A log is a record of events between two servers. It includes your real IP address, browsing history, and routed traffic. The government or ISP might ask VPN providers for the user logs. For example, The Indian government requires VPN providers in India to give it all the user logs.

LightningX VPN strictly adopts a no-log policy. It will not collect any data of yours or provide it to any stranger.

Free trial and cheap subscription plan

LightningX VPN now provides a one-day free trial to those who download it for the first time. Also, it offers a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee once you subscribe to one of its plans. Here are its subscription plans.

1day: $0.99/day

1 Month:$5.99/day

3Months + 1 Month Free: $15.99

1Year + 1 Year Free: $59.99

How to Hide my IP address without VPN

Here are other three ways to hide your IP address. However, they are not as secure as using a VPN.

Use a Proxy Server

A proxy server is an intermediary between your device and the website you want to visit. It can hide your IP address from the website and let you unlock geo-restricted content in your region. However, in the process, it will not encrypt your data and privacy.

Your IP address might be easily tracked by your ISP or hacked by strangers. Also, a proxy server is usually a website and it will be used by many people which might cause the website to lag.

Disconnecting from the Network

How to hide my IP address for free? The easiest way is to disconnect your device from the network. You can temporarily turn off the Internet traffic.

Connect to a Public Wi-Fi or Mobile hotspot

You can connect your device to a public Wi-Fi network or mobile network to hide your IP address. The router or the mobile hotspot will assign a new IP address to your device so your real IP address will be

hidden. However, connecting your device to public Wi-Fi might be dangerous because a stranger can hack your device through the Wi-Fi.

Conclusion

To safely hide your IP address, you just need a secure VPN, proxy server, or using a public Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot. However, if you don’t want your data and privacy to be leaked, using a VPN is the best option. You can try the one-day free trial of LightningX VPN to test the water.