How To Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is one of the year’s most anticipated events, with fans eager to secure their spot. Given the high demand, getting tickets can be challenging, but it’s possible to increase your chances with the right strategies.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or just looking to enjoy the show, understanding the ticket-buying process is essential. This guide will walk you through the best methods to secure your tickets, including tips on how to sell concert tickets if your plans change. Being prepared and informed is key to successfully getting tickets to this must-see event.

Sign Up for Pre-Sale Opportunities

Pre-sale opportunities offer fans a crucial advantage in securing tickets before they are released to the general public. Taylor Swift often offers pre-sales through her official fan club, Taylor Nation, and through partnerships with credit card companies like Capital One. Signing up for these pre-sales is simple and can significantly increase your chances of getting tickets, as tickets often sell out entirely before the general on-sale.

To participate, register for Taylor Swift’s official fan club or look for credit card offers that provide pre-sale access. Once registered, you’ll receive a pre-sale code via email, which can be used on designated ticketing platforms. It’s important to keep an eye on your email and act quickly because pre-sale tickets are limited and can sell out fast.

Additionally, remember to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program in advance of any sale. For many of Swift’s concerts, access to buy tickets — whether through a pre-sale or general on-sale — is invitation-only and limited to fans that have been pre-selected by Ticketmaster.

Use Ticketing Platforms

Navigating ticketing platforms effectively is essential for securing tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Popular platforms are the primary sources for official ticket sales. To maximize your chances, it’s crucial to create accounts on these platforms in advance, complete with saved payment information and delivery preferences.

On the day tickets go on sale, log in early and be ready to act quickly. Many platforms use a virtual waiting room, so joining the queue as soon as it opens can be beneficial. Enabling notifications for when tickets go on sale or when more become available can give you an edge.

These platforms also offer options to sell tickets if your plans change. Selling tickets through official platforms ensures a safe and secure transaction. Adhering to the platform’s policies and protecting both the seller and the buyer from potential fraud.

Timing Your Purchase

Timing is critical when securing tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. While pre-sales offer early access, all ticket sales are extremely competitive. The best approach is to be online and ready the moment tickets are released to the public. Typically, tickets go on sale at a specific time, often announced in advance, so setting reminders or alarms can help you be prepared.

During the initial sale, stay on the page to see if more tickets become available due to cart cancellations or additional releases by the event organizers. Prices on secondary markets can also fluctuate, so monitoring these platforms over time might yield passable deals, although they will always be much higher than face value.

It’s important to stay patient and persistent because ticket availability can change rapidly. Being prepared and timing your purchase just right can increase your chances of securing tickets at a fair price, avoiding the inflated costs found on the secondary market.

Consider Secondary Market Options

When tickets sell out quickly, the secondary market becomes a viable option for securing a spot at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Many platforms offer a marketplace where fans can buy and sell concert tickets. While prices on the secondary market are often higher, these platforms provide a way to secure tickets if you miss out during the initial sale.

When purchasing from a reseller, it’s essential to choose a reputable platform that offers buyer protections, such as guarantees against counterfeit tickets. Be mindful of the prices and compare options before making a purchase to avoid overpaying.

Be Aware of Scalpers and Scams

With the high demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets, scalpers and scammers are unfortunately common. Scalpers often buy large quantities of tickets with the intent to resell them at inflated prices, while scammers may sell counterfeit tickets or take payment without delivering the tickets at all.

To avoid falling victim, only purchase tickets from authorized sellers or well-known, reputable resale platforms that offer buyer protections. Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, especially from unfamiliar sellers or through unverified channels like social media or classified ads.

Look for warning signs, such as vague listing details or sellers who insist on unconventional payment methods like wire transfers. Protect yourself by using secure payment methods and confirming the legitimacy of the ticket source. Staying vigilant against scalpers and scams ensures a safer and more reliable ticket-buying experience.

Swiftly Secure Your Spot

Getting tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour requires preparation, quick action, and awareness of potential pitfalls. By following these strategies, fans can increase their chances of securing tickets while avoiding common scams. Stay informed, act fast, and enjoy the show!