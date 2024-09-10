How to get from Charles de Gaulle to Disneyland Paris

The distance from Charles de Gaulle to Disneyland Paris is about 40 kilometers. Therefore the journey is relatively not that difficult. Sometimes it’s not just about reaching a destination there are other factors to be considered such as the time, personal convenience and the budget. Let us help you choose the best mode of transportation in order to reach Disneyland Paris from Charles de Gaulle. There are three main modes of transportation that can be considered for this journey: you can either take a taxi, train or bus. Let’s dive into details to help you make the right choice.

Taxi

A private transfer would be one of the convenient options to directly reach your destination. The duration of the journey would last around 35 to 45 minutes, it can vary based on traffic as well. It cost between £70 to £100 for a one way trip. The cost might vary based on the time of the day and the company you choose to travel with. They can be booked online as well this saves you some time and effort. Traveling in a taxi comes with a lot of benefits. You will receive door to door services specially if you have decided to stay at a hotel in Disneyland. They also come with personalized comfort with privacy and amenities such as child seats if you’re traveling with your family. Though it’s a bit expensive compared to the other options, traveling in a private vehicle will be a hassle free ride.

To book the taxi contact Piyo Cab.

Train

TGV train is one of the fastest modes and convenient ways to travel from Charles de Gaulle to Disneyland Paris. The train journey would take only about 10 minutes, Ticket prices can range from £17 to £25 for an adult. The cost of tickets can vary based on the time of booking, especially its high during peak times. You can catch the train from the station located at terminal 2 of Charles de Gaulle airport. The train’s final stop is at Marne-la- Vallee Chessy which is the station located next to Disneyland Paris. The benefits of traveling in a train is that it won’t take you longer than 10 minutes to reach Disneyland Paris. No transfer is required since the station at Disneyland Paris is not far from parks and hotels.

Sometimes the tickets finish off early during peak hours. Therefore it’s always best to book online and be on time for the scheduled train. TGV trains do not run frequently,therefore make sure you’re on time.

Traveling in the RER B train is also another option for those considering the train as the mode of transportation. This train is not as fast as the TGV trains therefore it would take about 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach your destination. Note that there will be a transfer from RER B to RER A at Chatelet-Les Halles in central Paris. And tickets would cost around £17.

Bus

Finally you can consider the magical shuttle bus for your journey. It is a bus service that is dedicated to transport passengers from Charles de Gaulle to Disneyland Paris. The total duration would be about 45 to 60 minutes. Price of a ticket per adult would be around £25 and for a child it is £10. The bus stops at most of the hotels in Disneyland and finally at the Disneyland Paris bus station. It is also convenient to travel with families in the bus where there is plenty of space for your luggages, you can relax till the end of your journey. Another of its benefits is that no direct transfers are required. Traffic can cause a delay in the scheduled time sometimes so make sure you plan your time accordingly. The bus is not available in frequent schedules as the train and there would be instances where you will have to wait for the next scheduled bus.

We know traveling from one place to another is not always an easy task. Therefore it’s always wise to choose the best mode of transportation for your journey. This will depend on your personal priorities. If speed is what you require, the TGV train is the best option you can take. If you are traveling on a budget the RER train or the shuttle bus would be convenient for you. Taxi would be the best option if you’re traveling with family or a large group. No matter what option you choose, all these choices would help you reach your destination comfortably.

Read More From Techbullion