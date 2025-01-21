How to Find a Bridesmaid Dress on a Budget

Being a bridesmaid is an honor and a commitment, and contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t have to drain you financially. If you’re smart about it.

Here, we’re helping both brides and bridesmaids discover the secrets to being budget savvy when it comes to purchasing bridesmaids dresses.

We’ve got some great tips on how to score gorgeous gowns for less. Proving that yes, you can look dazzling and radiant at the wedding, and still have enough cash to let loose at the bachelorette party.

Know Where to Look

One of the best ways to save is to know where to look for dress deals. Many stores that specialize in bridesmaids dresses will have a variety of options at all different price points, and it’s worth scoping those out—especially if a cohesive matching look amongst the bridal party is required for the wedding aesthetic.

Other great places to find dresses include discount department stores which often carry more than one of the same style of dress.

Alternatively, you can always buy separates—a matching pencil skirt worn with a buttery soft cami slip top, for example.

The best way to find the best deals is to give yourself enough time. The more time you have to look, the more likely you are to find the perfect dress at a price you can’t refuse.

Thrift Your Dresses

Though it can be a bit of a gamble, thrifting dresses is always a ton of fun. Just know, your chances of finding matching dresses is slim to none. Instead, focus on scoring a similar style of dress, or dresses in the same color.

Most thrift stores sell their wares at a fraction of the original price. And, if you or your bridesmaids are able to sew, you can easily make alterations to the dresses, adding lace for example, or something special to each dress that unifies them in some way.

As well as being budget friendly, thrifting bridesmaids dresses is an excellent practice for those hoping to keep their wedding as eco-friendly as possible.

Go for the Mix and Match Trend

More and more brides are loving the mix and match look. What is it? Well, it’s whatever the bride wants!

Some brides allow their bridesmaids to choose any style of dress, as long as it’s a specific color.

Others let their bridesmaids choose whatever color they like, as long as the dress is the same style.

Really, bridesmaids could all get floral print dresses, or wear dresses from a specific time period. The secret to nailing the mix and match trend is to have it tie back to the wedding theme in one form or another.

Achieve Cohesion with Accessories

Perhaps the dresses don’t all match—but the floral bouquets and accessories do!

Picture bridesmaids in simple slip dresses of different colors or styles, all wearing gorgeous matching faux fur stoles and pumps—or whatever pieces align with the wedding theme.

Some accessories and jewelry are incredibly easy to DIY, and you can have a lot of fun getting together and crafting your pieces.

Create a Monochromatic Look

This look creates a gorgeous effect, perfect for modern minimal weddings or a dreamy rustic celebration. Here’s how it works: each bridesmaid chooses a dress in a slightly different shade of the same color. Then, the bridesmaids are lined up to create an ombre look—transitioning the color from light to dark.

To really elevate the result, choose florals in the same color as well.

Rent Bridesmaid Dresses

Renting bridesmaids dresses is an excellent option as you’re able to achieve that cohesive matching look at a fraction of the cost.

Many of the places that rent dresses have a wide variety of styles and colors so you’re much more likely to find something that works.

To cut back on tailoring costs, opt for stretchy fabric and styles which flatter every body type.

Maximize Off Season or Popular Retailer Sales

Smart shoppers know they’re more likely to score deals during the off season, or during popular retail sales like Black Friday.

If you have time to wait for the off season (usually, winter is the wedding off season—depending on the climate in your region) see if there are any sales during that slower period.

Otherwise, there’s always Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the other holiday sales that most retailers participate in.

Conclusion:

The best thing about being budget conscious is it does not mean sacrificing style. If you’re patient and willing to think creatively, the end result is just as gorgeous as it would have been had you shelled out a fortune.