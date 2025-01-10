How to evaluate the performance of your mutual fund investments

Mutual funds are a popular investment if you want an opportunity to grow your wealth with minimal financial expertise. However, simply investing in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or lumpsum is not enough; you should monitor and evaluate the growth while aligning them with your financial goals. This blog guides you on how to evaluate your mutual fund investments effectively.

Compare against benchmarks

Every mutual fund has a benchmark index that it aims to outperform. For instance, a large-cap equity fund might be benchmarked against the Nifty 50 or the S&P 500. Compare the fund’s returns against its benchmark and analyse if it delivers superior performance. If the fund consistently underperforms its benchmark, you might want to reconsider switching to another fund.

Assess risk-adjusted returns

Returns are important, but you need to understand that the risks taken for those returns are equally critical. You can use metrics like the Sharpe Ratio to determine if the returns justify the risk. A higher Sharpe Ratio indicates better risk-adjusted returns.

Compare with peer funds

Compare your fund’s performance with other funds in the same category. For example, if you have invested in a large-cap fund, look at how other large-cap funds are performing. This helps you understand if your fund is competitive in the market.

Check portfolio holdings

You should evaluate the fund’s portfolio to see where your money is invested. Ensure that the investment aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals. For example, if you prefer stable returns, but you see that the fund’s composition has significantly shifted to more volatile sectors, you may want to reconsider your investment.

Check if the returns are consistent

Good performance in a single year is not enough. You should check for multiple horizons over one to five years and since inception. Consistent proves the fund’s resilience across various market conditions.

Look at SIP returns

If you are investing via a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), examine the fund’s SIP returns. An SIP performance metric shows how the fund has performed with regular, staggered investments, helping you understand its suitability for long-term goals.

Monitor volatility

You can measure a fund’s volatility by its standard deviation, indicating the fluctuation in its returns. You can expect a fair level of volatility, but if excessively volatile, it may indicate an unstable investment.

Revisit your financial goals

Always align your mutual fund investments with your financial goals. If you change your goals or the fund no longer fits your investment strategy, consider switching to a suitable option.

Conclusion

You should regularly evaluate your mutual funds to ensure your investments remain on track. By using benchmarks, analysing risk-adjusted returns, etc., you can make informed decisions about your portfolio.

Remember, mutual funds help you achieve financial growth, but their effectiveness depends on monitoring and timely adjustments. If you invest wisely, your mutual fund investments can help you achieve long-term financial stability and growth.