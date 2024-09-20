How to ensure safe delivery using shipping labels

Ensuring the safe delivery of your packages is crucial for any business. A key element in this process is the proper use of shipping labels. They provide essential information to couriers, guiding the safe and accurate handling of your shipments. This blog post will explore how to effectively use shipping labels to secure the safe delivery of your packages.

1. Choose the Right Label Size and Type

Selecting the appropriate shipping label size and type is the first step in ensuring safe delivery.

Label Size : The label should be large enough to display all necessary information clearly. The standard size for shipping labels, such as the 100mm x 75mm permanent adhesive labels from Label Metrics, is ideal for most packages. This size is large enough to be easily visible yet small enough to fit on various package sizes.

: The label should be large enough to display all necessary information clearly. The standard size for shipping labels, such as the 100mm x 75mm permanent adhesive labels from Label Metrics, is ideal for most packages. This size is large enough to be easily visible yet small enough to fit on various package sizes. Adhesive Quality : The label’s adhesive must be strong enough to stay affixed throughout the shipping process. Labels with weak adhesive may peel off, leading to lost packages or delivery errors. Permanent adhesive labels are recommended as they offer robust adhesion, ensuring the label remains intact.

: The label’s adhesive must be strong enough to stay affixed throughout the shipping process. Labels with weak adhesive may peel off, leading to lost packages or delivery errors. Permanent adhesive labels are recommended as they offer robust adhesion, ensuring the label remains intact. Specialty Labels: For packages that require specific handling instructions, like “ This Way Up ” labels, it’s crucial to use these specialty labels. They communicate handling instructions clearly, reducing the risk of damage during transit.

2. Accurate and Clear Information

The information on your shipping label must be accurate and easy to read.

Sender and Receiver Details : Ensure that the sender’s and receiver’s addresses are correctly written, including the postal code, contact number, and any other relevant details. Incorrect or incomplete information can lead to delivery delays or the package being sent to the wrong address.

: Ensure that the sender’s and receiver’s addresses are correctly written, including the postal code, contact number, and any other relevant details. Incorrect or incomplete information can lead to delivery delays or the package being sent to the wrong address. Barcode Placement : The barcode should be positioned in a way that makes it easy to scan. Ensure it is not distorted or covered by tape. The barcode is essential for tracking the package, and any issue with it can lead to mishandling or lost packages.

: The barcode should be positioned in a way that makes it easy to scan. Ensure it is not distorted or covered by tape. The barcode is essential for tracking the package, and any issue with it can lead to mishandling or lost packages. Handling Instructions: If your package contains fragile items, perishable goods , or requires special handling, ensure these instructions are clearly marked on the label. Labels like “This Way Up” or “Fragile” are crucial in communicating these needs to couriers, helping to protect your shipment from damage.

3. Proper Label Placement

Where you place the shipping label on your package significantly affects its readability and durability.

Flat Surface : Always place the label on the largest flat surface of the package. This placement ensures that the label remains visible and undamaged during transit.

: Always place the label on the largest flat surface of the package. This placement ensures that the label remains visible and undamaged during transit. Avoiding Seams and Edges : Placing labels over seams or edges increases the likelihood of them peeling off or becoming unreadable. Keep the label centred on a flat section of the package for maximum adherence and visibility.

: Placing labels over seams or edges increases the likelihood of them peeling off or becoming unreadable. Keep the label centred on a flat section of the package for maximum adherence and visibility. Additional Labels: If your package has multiple sides, consider placing identical labels on another side as well. This redundancy ensures that even if one label is damaged, the other will still provide the necessary information.

4. Use Label Protection

Protecting your labels from damage during transit is another important aspect of ensuring safe delivery.

Weatherproof Labels : If you’re shipping in adverse weather conditions or to locations prone to extreme weather, consider using weatherproof labels. These labels are designed to withstand rain, snow, and humidity, ensuring that your label remains readable no matter what conditions it encounters.

: If you’re shipping in or to locations prone to extreme weather, consider using weatherproof labels. These labels are designed to withstand rain, snow, and humidity, ensuring that your label remains readable no matter what conditions it encounters. Label Covers: For added protection, you can use clear plastic label covers. These covers shield the label from moisture, dirt, and abrasion, ensuring the information remains intact throughout the shipping process.

5. Double-Check Before Shipping

Before your package leaves the warehouse, double-check that all label information is correct and that the label is properly affixed.

Verification Process : Implement a verification process where someone other than the person who prepared the package reviews the label for accuracy. This step helps catch any errors that could result in a failed delivery.

: Implement a verification process where someone other than the person who prepared the package reviews the label for accuracy. This step helps catch any errors that could result in a failed delivery. Test Scans: If possible, test-scan the barcode on your label to ensure it can be read by a scanner. This test can prevent issues during the shipping process where a barcode might fail to scan, leading to delays or lost packages.

Conclusion

Shipping labels are a critical tool in ensuring the safe and accurate delivery of your packages. By choosing the right label size and type, ensuring accurate and clear information, placing labels correctly, and protecting them during transit, you can significantly reduce the risk of delivery issues.

For high-quality, durable shipping labels, consider using Label Metrics. Their range of labels, including permanent adhesive options, ensures that your packages are clearly labelled and ready for safe transport, giving you peace of mind that your shipments will arrive at their destination safely and on time.