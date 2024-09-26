How to Effectively Integrate User and Market Research into Your Product Team

Most companies fall somewhere along a spectrum regarding research:

Monopoly of the research department : Research is conducted only by specialized researchers.

: Research is conducted only by specialized researchers. Everyone is a researcher : Every team member is encouraged to conduct research, often after some basic training or reading books like The Mom Test.

: Every team member is encouraged to conduct research, often after some basic training or reading books like The Mom Test. No research function at all: The company relies on intuition or analytics for decision-making.

Each of these extremes has its challenges, and the best integration of research usually lies somewhere in the middle, tailored to the company’s specific needs, growth stage, and market. Here’s how to optimize research integration based on where your company stands.

Why Research is Critical

Research helps reduce uncertainty in decision-making, testing hypotheses, explaining observed behavior, and evaluating the impact of changes. It provides crucial insights, helping companies make more informed choices.

Beyond data, research fosters a better understanding of users within the team, creating engagement and alignment. Involving product teams in research allows them to see the product through users’ eyes, which can be transformative.

Common Approaches to Research in IT Companies

1. Everyone is a Researcher

Where it comes from: Product teams recognize the need to understand users better. Books and workshops like The Mom Test have popularized basic research methods, encouraging teams to try research themselves.

Challenges: Limited understanding of research methodology can lead to biased results and poor decision-making. Beginners often make common mistakes, like leading questions during interviews or misinterpreting data, which can confirm their existing biases rather than uncover new insights.

Solutions: Hire a professional researcher who can guide the team in designing, conducting, and interpreting research. The goal is not for the researcher to take over but to support the team where they lack expertise. This approach allows the team to benefit from research while addressing knowledge gaps.

2. Monopoly of the Research Department

Where it comes from: This model is common in legacy industries like FMCG and finance, where research departments hold a monopoly on customer knowledge.

Challenges: Research can become disconnected from real business needs, seen as slow and costly. Bottlenecks can arise, and the research team may become overly protective of its domain, stifling collaboration with product teams.

Solutions: Break down silos by involving researchers in the product team’s daily work. Have researchers attend team meetings, brainstorming sessions, and product planning. Open communication about research processes and challenges helps align research goals with business needs.

3. No Research Function

Where it comes from: In many early-stage companies, decisions are made intuitively, especially when there is a lack of understanding of research’s value. As the company grows, this approach becomes riskier.

Challenges: Without research, decision-making quality suffers, especially as non-experts start making more decisions. Relying on gut feelings leads to more mistakes as the company scales.

Solutions: Begin with small, practical research efforts that demonstrate value.For example, run a usability test to highlight potential improvements before launching a new feature. Share findings broadly within the company and track the impact of research on product success, cost savings, or customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

Integrating research into your product team depends on your company’s current state, culture, and product needs. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but by involving researchers in team processes, supporting self-led research with expert guidance, and demonstrating the tangible value of research, companies can foster a more informed, effective decision-making culture.

Ultimately, research’s value depends on its alignment with broader business processes, and success is achieved when insights are used across departments to drive real business impact.

