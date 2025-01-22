How to Download Netflix Videos on Windows/Mac [2025 Updated]

In the software update in July 2024, Netflix canceled the download function on its Windows app, preventing users from saving their favorite Netflix videos for playback offline on Windows computers. Therefore, if you want to download Netflix to enjoy the playback offline on desktops, you need help from third-party tools.

When there are a variety of options provided online, TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader is selected as the best option by lots of global users, enjoying great reputation in processing Netflix video downloads. In this guide, let’s mainly go through details on what this software is and how it can help to download videos from Netflix to MP4 or other formats on Windows/Mac easily. Now, let’s have a look.

H2 What Is TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader

When Netflix has restricted its video resources from being accessed and streamed without a qualified subscription account, the main function of TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader can work to bypass this limitation and remove the protection technology, DRM from the streaming videos on Netflix. The software will help you convert the protected Netflix videos to DRM-free formats like MP4, MOV, and MKV, then by downloading them offline, you can transfer the files to playback on any device even without installing the official Netflix app at all.

H2 Advantages That TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader Can Bring

For sure TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader is developed with certain features that can help the Netflix video download to be more friendly and efficient. In the following, let’s check the key features selected by most of its users, who report that they can bring the most help.

H3 Download Unlimited Movies and TV Shows

When Netflix has set the download limits to restrict users from downloading a certain amount of videos offline, TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader doesn’t limit this at all. By embedding the official Netflix web player inside the software, you can directly log in to the browser and find any of your favorite Netflix movies as well as TV shows to download offline. There are no limitations in the amount of video downloads. So you can save as many as videos you like, even without worrying about the expiration.

H3 Remove DRM and Save Netflix Downloads in Common Formats

TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader provides widely supported video formats to save Netflix downloads offline. It will automatically remove DRM protection from all selected Netflix videos, and then download them offline in common formats like MP4, MOV, and MKV, which can be stored on all devices and played with any media player. This ensures higher compatibility, making it possible for you to enjoy Netflix offline no matter on what devices.

H3 Keep HD Quality and Original Subtitles/Audio for Netflix Downloads

While processing the Netflix video download, TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader can keep the original quality in dealing with the video download. It supports up to HD 1080P to select outputting Netflix movies and TV shows, ensuring the best offline playback experience even on TVs of large screens. In addition, the software can smartly detect all audio tracks as well as subtitles for the Netflix video sources, allowing you to save the downloads in languages you like to have the same playback experience offline.

H3 Speed Up Batch Video Download to 3X Faster

As for video downloading efficiency, TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader also ensures high productivity by adding powerful acceleration technologies inside the software. To process batches of video download, it may take only minutes for the software to complete the process. It will speed up the downloading speed to 3X or even much faster no matter how large the videos are, greatly saving your time even if you get lots of Netflix videos to download at once.

H2 How to Download Netflix Videos with TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader

The user-friendly UI of TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader also helps beginners to process video download in quite a simple way. In the following, you can follow the easy tutorial to download Netflix videos on Windows/Mac using TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader in just several steps:

Step 1. Log in Built-in Netflix Web Player

Firstly, open TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader and select the Netflix platform from the home screen. You will be guided to sign in with your Netflix account to access the built-in web player.

Step 2. Add Netflix Videos to Download

After you sign in to the Netflix browser, use it as usual to search for your favorite Netflix movies or TV shows to download. To add them to the converting list, simply drag and drop them to the “Convert” button.

Step 3. Adjust Output Format and Quality

Once you have added the Netflix videos to the converting list, turn to the “Converting” window to further adjust the output format and quality. You can choose MP4 for all of them from the top-right “Convert all files to” format menu. Then in the window, you can also customize the video quality as well as download options (like subtitles and audio tracks) based on your needs.

Step 4. Download Netflix Videos to MP4

When the settings have done, directly press the “Convert All” button to batch download Netflix videos offline. TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader will resolve the video download in batches and bring you output results quickly. Go to “Finished” to check the download history and access the MP4 downloads by clicking the “View Output File” button. Then you can enjoy Netflix videos offline.

H2 Prices of TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader

For beginners, TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader provides a free trial to try the download function without any cost. However, you need to pay attention to the limitations that the software will set during the free period:

You can only download the first 5 minutes of each Netflix video but not the complete ones.

The free trial only lasts for 14 days.

Therefore, if you need to keep using TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader without any restrictions, you can subscribe to its registered version and unlock full download features. Now, it only takes USD 99.95 to buy its lifetime license for once!

Tip: For cross-platform users, the license for TuneFab VideOne Downloader is more rational as you only need to pay one price (starts from USD 49.95/month) to get 6 licenses for 6 streaming platforms and download almost all video resources from them without limitations! (The platforms include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu, and HBO Max.)

H2 In Conclusion

Although Netflix has removed the download function for its Windows app, you still have an alternative way to download Netflix videos for playback offline. TuneFab VideOne Netflix Downloader can be the best helper, with its ability to reserve the same quality to output Netflix downloads and ensure the same playback experience as officials. As the software now offers a free trial, you can freely try the download function on Windows/Mac without any cost. Now, install it for free!