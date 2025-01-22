How to Do Market Research Right: Insights from MMA Digital

Market research lies at the basis of any company’s success. It offers the best means to connect the business to its target audience using relevant data and a true-to-life approach. Not only is it a powerful research tool, but it also allows you to get to know your competition better and explore new opportunities for your business.

If you want to continuously improve your product and services, staying up-to-date with the current market research trends is a must. In this article, MMA Digital reviews how market research can boost your company’s growth and the 5 main services that will help you do it.

What Is Market Research?

According to MMA Digital, market research allows you to pinpoint the direction of your company’s development by implementing current data and building trustworthy relationships with the customers. It’s a set of methodologies businesses use to explore the reference market and learn all there is to learn about their target audience. Some of the market research’s elements include:

A customer-centric approach . It allows you to build digital marketing campaigns tailored to the specific needs of your audience.

Making smart decisions for your business . Customer research allows you to explore the actual demands of the market and make decisions based on current data. This way you will leave out guesswork that can cost your business both time and money.

Adapting to the biggest market trends . Consumer behavior changes all the time, which means businesses should always stay ahead of the game by using research tools and an approach tailored to specific customer groups.

Optimizing the company’s resources . Doing customer research allows businesses to invest in the most profitable areas of development. Company owners can also mitigate risks and identify threats early on, which can improve the overall performance of the business.

Why Should You Do Market Research?

Marketologists at MMA Digital are very well aware that real market intelligence is what makes all campaigns and strategies work. It’s good to have the overall statistics and make data-driven decisions based on that information. Still, companies also need to understand when is the best time to do consumer research and how to do it properly.

For example, according to Statista, in 2022 the service that brought the biggest revenue within the market research industry was online/mobile quantitative research. This means there are marketing trends you need to be aware of to make your campaigns relevant and profitable.

Here are a few reasons why you should conduct market research before making any major decisions:

You need to identify current customer needs and behaviors when you launch a new product or service.

Consumer research allows you to examine your opponents in the industry and stay up-to-date with current marketing trends and strategies.

You can easily improve your marketing campaigns if they aren’t performing as well as they’re supposed to.

5 Tools to Boost Your Market Research

In this paragraph, MMA Digital reviews the numerous tools a business can use to explore the audience’s buying habits and overall customer behavior. Based on the type of information you need to get, you can use either manual consumer research methods or specific software that can automate many of the tasks you need to perform. Based on research data, here are the five best tools you can use to streamline your market research process.

1) Google Tools. Use the Google Trends feature to examine the most popular web searches and shopping trends over different periods of time. The Market Finder feature can help you compare different markets and find new venues for your product or service.

2) Statista. This website offers a large amount of carefully collected and sorted data in the form of handy visual graphs and tables that are easy to understand and add to your reports. It deals with around 170 industries offering statistical data on a huge variety of topics.

3) Meltwater Radarly. This tool offers real-time information about customer preferences and buying habits. It uses AI algorithms to study the customers’ online interactions and detect patterns that will help you better understand various customer groups and their behavior.

4) SurveyMonkey. It’s a simple yet straightforward consumer research tool that allows businesses to create in-depth surveys and interact with their target audiences directly. The surveys are highly customizable and can range from just a few questions to more specific inquiries about the company’s products and services.

5) BrandMentions. Still not sure why this or that keyword is popular on social media? This tool can answer all your brand-related questions and more. It will show you all social media posts related to the keyword you want to research. You can also check the number of mentions of a specific keyword and build your content strategy according to that information.

Conclusion

In this MMA Digital review of market research, we’ve explored its importance in general and the main elements it comprises. Staying up-to-date with current marketing trends requires in-depth research and continuous improvement of the company’s products and services. There are various tools that can help you get an upper hand within your industry. Use services like Statista, BrandMentions, Google Tools, and SurveyMonkey to up your customer research game and make the most relevant offers to your customers.

