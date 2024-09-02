How to develop smart PR strategies for tech companies, interview with 8bitPR founders 

Stepan Burov, co-founder of 8bitPR , a Budapest-based boutique specialising in tech and VC communications. Tech startup PR has its own peculiarities. We spoke with Stepan about old-school PR strategies and lead generation, emerging market opportunities in Hungary, and why media articles are getting so specific.

Please, tell us about your agency; how did you start working together with your co-founder?

Boutique agency approach is part of our business DNA for a reason. Originally, we have been working together with my co-founder since 2018 mainly on EdTech, Fintech, and E-com projects and promoting promising startups in a well-known PR agency based in Eastern Europe. When you do PR for big players, there’s a side effect: the taste of communications changes and work becomes monotonous. And we love to do smart PR instead.

In 2022, I moved to the Cosmopolitan of the technology market—London, since it’s the international centre of IT talent in Europe and the Middle East—with the goal to know the tech community and keep abreast of the industry. After leaving the agency, I established myself as an independent PR specialist and kept in touch with many colleagues to provide advice on the communications market. When my partner also went “free shipping”, we decided to establish our own boutique agency since we already got the experience working as a team on really challenging projects, bringing together all the expertise we have.

What do you mean by “smart PR”?

PR that involves not only the classical old-school part: viral newsbreaks, expert materials, and comments on hot topics, but also articles allowing companies to show their business attractiveness, increase personal awareness for CEOs, and position them as industry experts.

We mix PR and digital without hesitation and recommend to our clients the use of new media and lead-generating traffic. These tools are effective for key business tasks, such as raising investments, attracting targeted traffic to landing pages, and building awareness about products or companies. Of course, today, these services are not rare. However, classic PR agencies sometimes are not ready for innovations and introduce them cautiously. We decided to partner with digital marketing experts from the very beginning, without separating PR and lead generation.

What is so special about 8bitPR? What industries do you work with?

Fair enough to say that we work with an entire group of industries with the prefix “tech”. Today everyone calls themselves technology. And it’s understandable. Companies with technological backgrounds can raise investment easily, and in the long term, just techy businesses survive all the market ups and downs.

We always do a deep dive into the product since it’s a must for doing effective PR. Our team has extensive expertise in the EdTech, RetailTech, E-com, FinTech, VC, and AI industries. Clients often ask what the difference is between an in-house PR specialist and an agency; in fact, when you hire an agency, you are immediately getting an expert team, not just one person. We have access to key technology and business media providers, which allows us to have a running start entering Tier 1 media interested in the technology startup landscape.

Personalising communications is the way we designed 8bitPR. We have full-time specialists who create brand awareness and introduce new products to the market. It allows C-level managers to concentrate purely on their business goals. Working in the consulting industry, we still remain a boutique project and have greater involvement compared to megastar agencies that delegate clients to middle managers.

Why did you choose Hungary? What challenges and opportunities do you see in the Eastern European region?

According to international rankings, Hungary became the most attractive country in Europe to start a business in 2024. And it’s understandable. It has a low company tax rate of 9% and a quick business setup process of just seven days. Not to mention that the cost of living for entrepreneurs is very affordable (around $700 per month), plus there’re interesting opportunities for VCs. Although the number of early-stage deals decreased due to the slowdown and stoppage of government programs in 2023, there’s an increase in high-quality, international pre-seed and seed rounds this year.

Eastern European countries are vibrant and promising in terms of tech market opportunities overall. And they really have the potential to become a new Silicon Valley. According to research , software market revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 15.58% (CAGR 2024-2029). These countries have the resources and potential to strengthen and develop the ICT sector. They perform far better than many Western European countries across multiple digital domains, and more specialists are employed in the digital sector.

What has changed in the promotion of tech projects in 2024?

Instead of writing just one universal article solving the pain of your audience, now you need 30 different materials for different media. These articles should have similar content with specific titles for various audiences and industries. Unfortunately, people are losing the ability to generalise; that’s why you need to create a tight community around specific topics.

What are the most common requests from your clients?

Of course, different kinds of traditional PR, encompassing all degrees of creativity and digital media. Our clients usually approach us with requests for product launches, business expansion into new markets, personalised PR for entrepreneurs, and the development of startup acceleration programs.

At the same time, we’re international and can manage requests in local markets. For instance, we develop campaigns in Turkey, which is the fastest-growing startup country in MENA. Every region has its own unique media landscape and particular communications traits. Although we work with many different industries, we emphasise tech. And since tech projects are our main focus, it gives us a real advantage.