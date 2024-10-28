How to design a remote setup that fits modern working habits

The rise of remote work has transformed the workplace, changing how teams interact, collaborate, and find balance between work and life. But not all remote work setups are created equal. Tailoring remote working systems to modern working habits is key to boosting productivity and engagement while supporting individual preferences. Here’s how to do just that.

adapt tech to support autonomy and collaboration

Remote workers, especially younger generations, highly value autonomy and flexibility. This means they want control over their work schedule and freedom to choose the environment that suits them best. For tech-driven organisations, setting up digital tools that promote collaboration while supporting independent work is essential.

Project management tools: Digital workspaces like Asana, Trello, or Monday allow teams to manage projects, set timelines, and track progress. These platforms are visual and flexible, which fits well with the habits of workers who prefer an organised yet adaptable workspace.

Instant messaging and collaboration: Tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Discord are great for fostering a sense of community and quick feedback while respecting boundaries by allowing users to set their availability.

Cloud storage solutions: The ability to access and share documents easily through Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox is crucial, especially for asynchronous work setups where team members may work at different times.

invest in asynchronous work solutions

Asynchronous work — where employees work at different times that suit them best — is a defining characteristic of many modern workplaces. This trend is partly driven by younger generations like generation Z who value work-life balance and the freedom to work when they’re most productive.

Clear guidelines and accessible resources: Asynchronous work can only succeed if there are clear expectations. Companies should create comprehensive guidelines that cover when workers should be available, when they are free to work flexibly, and how to communicate with the team.

Document everything: Documentation is vital in an asynchronous environment. Each meeting, project update, or important task should be documented so that all team members can easily follow along.

Video recordings: Recording meetings or creating training videos ensures no one misses crucial information. Platforms like Loom or Zoom allow workers to watch meetings and trainings at their convenience, reducing pressure to attend live sessions.

design digital wellbeing initiatives

Digital burnout is real, and it’s more common in remote setups where people often struggle to ‘switch off.’ Modern remote work systems should integrate digital wellbeing initiatives to help employees avoid burnout and maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.

Regular check-ins: Scheduling weekly one-on-ones or informal catch-ups can provide employees with the support they need to discuss challenges, personal goals, and wellbeing.

Encourage breaks and time away: Encourage team members to take regular breaks and not feel pressured to be constantly online. Features like “Do Not Disturb” on Slack or calendar blocks for ‘focus time’ can help protect employees’ time.

focus on personalised communication

Today’s workforce, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are accustomed to personalised, direct communication. They want feedback that’s relevant and actionable and an inclusive culture that values their input.

Regular feedback loops: Remote workers need timely feedback. A monthly or even weekly touchpoint, where they can discuss their progress and get guidance, keeps them engaged and informed.

Celebrate wins and achievements: Remote workers can sometimes feel disconnected from the team, so celebrating milestones or accomplishments, whether personal or professional, can help build a positive team culture.

support ergonomic remote workspaces

Remote workers should have a comfortable workspace that supports productivity and physical health. This isn’t only about tech — it’s also about creating the right ergonomic setup.

Provide ergonomic advice: Many workers might not have a proper ergonomic setup at home. Offering tips on posture or encouraging them to invest in ergonomic equipment, such as standing desks or supportive chairs, can make a huge difference.

Offer equipment subsidies: Some companies provide remote employees with a stipend for setting up their workspace. This gesture goes a long way to showing that the company values their health and productivity.

build a culture of trust and flexibility

Finally, remote working thrives in an environment built on trust. Leaders who give their team the freedom to work in their own way, while staying outcome-focused, are more likely to get positive results.

By focusing on tools that support collaboration and autonomy, promoting asynchronous work, prioritising wellbeing, and creating a culture of trust, companies can build remote work setups that truly reflect the needs and habits of the modern workforce.