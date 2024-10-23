How to Compress MOV on Windows/Mac: 5 Easy Ways

To enjoy long videos with high quality, compressing MOV files is preferred since they shorten the size of media without disturbing other elements. Smaller files obtained after compression are easy to share through emails and can be uploaded to websites that have file size limitations.

Furthermore, compressed MOV files influence improved playback speed and reduce buffering, making it easier for others to watch your videos. Considering these advantages, below is a simple guide showing you how to reduce the size of your MOV file through 5 effective methods.

Part 1. The Best Tool to Compress MOV Files without Losing Quality

Using a reliable video compressor to shrink MOV files is necessary because it does not alter the quality of your video. Tools like Wondershare UniConverter are sophisticated solutions to this compressing process, as they facilitate compressing over 1000 media formats with a single click.

Furthermore, they ensure files are compressed to one-ninth of their original size without affecting quality. With the help of its batch compressing capability, users can compress multiple files swiftly with a few clicks.

Supported OS: macOS 10.11 or later versions and Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit).

Features of UniConverter Video Compressor

Batch Compression: With the help of this compressor, users can efficiently compress multiple files at once without compromising their quality.

Preview Compressed File: You can preview your MOV files before and after the compression process to ensure that you get what you see.

Customization Option: Using this tool, users can reduce MOV size , set the resolution and format of their final output before the compression process.

Compress DVD Files: This version of Wondershare UniConverter allows users to compress their DVD files for playback, backup, and sharing.

Instructions to Compress MOV File by Wondershare UniConverter

After getting know-how about this amazing tool and its features, you must be wondering how to utilize it effectively to compress MOV files. We have sorted you out by providing a step-by-step guide for compressing your MOV files without distorting their quality:

Step 1. Access the Tool and Import Your Video File

To start the compression process, first install Wondershare UniConverter on your Mac. Press the “Compressor” from the left panel and choose “Add or drag files here to start compression” option to import your file.

Step 2. Adjust Compression Settings Across UniConverter

Afterward, set the compression settings for your MOV file by clicking the “Gear” icon. Next, adjust the compression quality and size of your file according to your preference. Move forward once you are satisfied with the alteration and hit the “OK” button.

Step 3. Compress your MOV file and Access the Compressed Video

Conclusively, press the “Start All” button at the bottom-right corner to compress your file swiftly. Furthermore, you can access your final compressed file after successfully compressing it to meet your needs.

Part 2. 4 Other Ways to Shrink MOV File

Compressing your files with high quality is what every individual desires, as it facilitates easy sharing on social media platforms. Therefore, after discussing Wondershare UniConverter, we have shortlisted some more ways to decrease MOV file size accurately:

QuickTime (Mac)

QuickTime Player on Mac offers a simple way to compress MOV files without sacrificing their quality much. Using this native tool, you can set different resolutions, such as 1080p or 720p or lower, according to your needs. Without any need to download another software, Mac users can compress MOV.

Supported OS: macOS, discontinued on Windows

Step 1. Enable the tool on your Mac and search for your required MOV file for compression. Afterward, press the “Open” button to move to the next step of the compression process.

Step 2. After opening your MOV file, click the “File” tab to avail the options from the drop-down menu. From the provided options, hit the “Export As” option to set the resolution of your final output format.

Step 3. In the last step, decide the destination and file name to save your final compressed video on your Mac. Finally, press the “Save” button to successfully save your compressed MOV file.

Pros

With this tool, you can effectively edit your movie by trimming, rearranging, and rotating.

Record your Mac screen or just a portion of it using this tool.

Con

It can perform lossy compression of your MOV files, as it does not provide many advanced features.

VLC

Being a versatile tool, VLC supports a wide range of video formats apart from MOV like MP4, AVI and MKV. With the help of its batch processing capabilities, it allows users to compress their multiple files at once. Furthermore, to compress MOV file accurately, you can also adjust the frame size of your final video.

Supported OS: Windows, Android, macOS, and Linux.

Step 1. Access the tool on your device and press the “Media” button available at the upper left corner of your interface. A menu will appear from which you will select the “Convert/Save” option to proceed with the process.

Step 2. Afterwards, a window will appear on your screen enabling you to press the “Add” button to add your desired file. Next, click the “Convert/Save” button in order to move to the next step of compressing your video.

Step 3. Enable the “Settings” icon to adjust your final file settings according to your preference.

Step 4. Lastly, under the “Video Codec” section, adjust your file’s resolution and press the “Save” button to save your final compressed video.

Pros

It is a completely free tool and does not contain any ads, user tracking, or spyware.

VLC is a versatile tool as it plays everything, including files, Discs, Webcams, and streams.

Con

This tool does not provide built-in organizational tools for the media library.

HandBrake

With the help of this powerful tool, users can smoothly reduce MOV size with quality. It allows users to apply various filters to enhance the playback. Furthermore, you can also adjust the dimension of your video before compression like flipping or rotating. Follow the steps below and compress your MOV files within no time.

Supported OS: Windows, Mac, and Linux

Step 1. Open the tool on your device and then press the “File” button available at the left side of your screen. After this the tool will import your desired MOV file to proceed with the compression process.

Step 2. Now, adjust the dimensions of your MOV file by setting the required resolution. Later on, to choose where to save the compressed file, click the “Browse” button available next to save as. In the last, press “Start Encode” to begin the compression process.

Pros

This tool enables users to apply subtitles to their videos as well for better viewing.

You can also preview your video before compressing it to ensure its accuracy in the final video.

Con

HandBrake provides a more complex interface, which might not be convenient for many users.

YouCompress

Apart from decreasing the size of videos, this tool also supports size reduction for PDF documents and images. With its easy-to-use interface, you can easily compress unlimited files at once. This site uses a secure HTTPS (SSL) connection so you can securely upload and compress MOV files.

Supported OS: online

Instructions: To start with the compression process, first launch the main page of Free Online File Compressor and press the “Select File” button. Upon pressing, choose your required MOV file from your device and then click the “Upload File and Compress” button. In the end your compressed MOV file will be saved to your device successfully.

Pros

All the uploaded files and compressed files are automatically removed from the server after a few hours.

This video compressor does not require any subscription fee, as it’s completely free to use.

Con

When using this tool for compression, it does not allow users to set resolutions for their final video.

Part 3. FAQs about MOV File Compressor

How can I make a MOV file smaller?

To decrease MOV file size, you can use several methods, but the most effective way is to use a reliable video compressor software. Hence it is suggested to use Wondershare UniConverter for compressing your MOV files effectively as it allows various customization options.

How do I compress an MOV file for free on my computer?

For compressing your MOV file for free on computer, you can avail tools like YouCompress and VLC. However, if you seek effective results in compressing MOV files, UniConverter provides the best services.

How to compress.MOV files on a Mac?

To compress MOV files on Mac, you can effectively use the built-in QuickTime tool or any free tool like HandBrake. Thus, both tools are highly effective and accurately compress your MOV files on a Mac.

How do I shorten a MOV file?

You can efficiently shorten your MOV file by simply utilizing sophisticated software like Wondershare UniConverter. It allows users to compress their files according to their preferred quality modes.

Conclusion

To sum up, compressing your MOV file not only enhances user experience but also improves streaming performance. Therefore, it is suggested to use a safe option like Wondershare UniConverter as it allows users to compress videos over multiple formats. Not only this, but you can also avail customization options to compress MOV files through this tool.